THROUGH JUNE 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.276
|.457
|.342
|57
|1988
|364
|548
|908
|119
|8
|75
|350
|Tampa Bay
|.267
|.483
|.342
|60
|2031
|349
|543
|980
|110
|9
|103
|335
|Toronto
|.266
|.421
|.333
|59
|2058
|274
|548
|867
|107
|7
|66
|258
|Boston
|.264
|.433
|.335
|58
|1987
|303
|524
|861
|132
|5
|65
|291
|L.A. Angels
|.260
|.430
|.331
|60
|2046
|290
|531
|879
|94
|7
|80
|284
|Baltimore
|.249
|.415
|.322
|58
|1950
|284
|485
|810
|107
|10
|66
|276
|Houston
|.248
|.398
|.319
|58
|1935
|266
|479
|770
|97
|4
|62
|255
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.386
|.296
|60
|2040
|256
|488
|788
|106
|7
|60
|249
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.425
|.306
|60
|1989
|283
|472
|846
|74
|9
|94
|275
|Cleveland
|.235
|.351
|.303
|58
|1940
|210
|455
|680
|100
|10
|35
|194
|Minnesota
|.234
|.405
|.316
|59
|1992
|266
|466
|806
|95
|7
|77
|253
|Kansas City
|.233
|.386
|.298
|58
|1947
|227
|454
|751
|94
|13
|59
|217
|Seattle
|.228
|.377
|.307
|58
|1940
|255
|442
|731
|98
|4
|61
|246
|Detroit
|.227
|.351
|.304
|56
|1901
|205
|432
|667
|87
|5
|46
|198
|Oakland
|.218
|.349
|.298
|60
|1983
|201
|432
|693
|78
|6
|57
|194
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|22
|24
|189
|4
|501
|33
|11
|31
|849
|1
|25
|49
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|16
|36
|203
|1
|506
|81
|16
|36
|838
|0
|25
|49
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|19
|193
|4
|459
|47
|13
|49
|966
|1
|30
|44
|0
|Boston
|5
|11
|27
|191
|4
|463
|33
|6
|45
|852
|0
|37
|40
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|22
|35
|193
|4
|524
|26
|9
|52
|907
|0
|36
|51
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|18
|15
|204
|5
|470
|45
|11
|48
|819
|0
|25
|63
|0
|Houston
|3
|17
|27
|184
|6
|464
|30
|9
|48
|805
|1
|22
|50
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|24
|147
|10
|501
|33
|5
|39
|807
|0
|28
|40
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|15
|17
|188
|7
|507
|41
|15
|38
|743
|1
|35
|47
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|17
|17
|180
|17
|410
|50
|10
|41
|855
|0
|28
|41
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|33
|212
|6
|597
|26
|6
|39
|862
|0
|35
|39
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|16
|27
|159
|6
|526
|41
|8
|30
|824
|0
|27
|44
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|33
|195
|3
|562
|36
|13
|33
|824
|0
|22
|35
|0
|Detroit
|2
|11
|16
|198
|5
|503
|34
|9
|35
|906
|0
|31
|38
|0
|Oakland
|12
|9
|35
|195
|7
|561
|55
|14
|42
|851
|0
|35
|43
|0
