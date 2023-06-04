THROUGH JUNE 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.276.457.342571988364548908119875350
Tampa Bay.267.483.3426020313495439801109103335
Toronto.266.421.333592058274548867107766258
Boston.264.433.335581987303524861132565291
L.A. Angels.260.430.33160204629053187994780284
Baltimore.249.415.3225819502844858101071066276
Houston.248.398.31958193526647977097462255
Chicago White Sox.239.386.296602040256488788106760249
N.Y. Yankees.237.425.30660198928347284674994275
Cleveland.235.351.3035819402104556801001035194
Minnesota.234.405.31659199226646680695777253
Kansas City.233.386.298581947227454751941359217
Seattle.228.377.30758194025544273198461246
Detroit.227.351.30456190120543266787546198
Oakland.218.349.29860198320143269378657194
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas522241894501331131849125490
Tampa Bay216362031506811636838025490
Toronto211191934459471349966130440
Boston51127191446333645852037400
L.A. Angels02235193452426952907036510
Baltimore918152045470451148819025630
Houston31727184646430948805122500
Chicago White Sox713241471050133539807028400
N.Y. Yankees315171887507411538743135470
Cleveland4171718017410501041855028410
Minnesota61033212659726639862035390
Kansas City41627159652641830824027440
Seattle112331953562361333824022350
Detroit21116198550334935906031380
Oakland129351957561551442851035430

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

