THROUGH JULY 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.262
|.418
|.326
|77
|2661
|369
|696
|1111
|181
|6
|74
|357
|Toronto
|.258
|.437
|.327
|77
|2620
|370
|676
|1144
|154
|4
|102
|361
|Minnesota
|.252
|.415
|.322
|80
|2686
|359
|677
|1116
|139
|9
|94
|346
|Chicago White Sox
|.252
|.377
|.308
|75
|2605
|310
|657
|981
|129
|6
|61
|292
|Cleveland
|.246
|.382
|.309
|73
|2481
|324
|610
|947
|137
|16
|56
|306
|Kansas City
|.238
|.373
|.303
|75
|2529
|286
|603
|943
|121
|18
|61
|272
|Texas
|.238
|.393
|.297
|75
|2543
|328
|605
|999
|95
|7
|95
|308
|Houston
|.238
|.420
|.317
|76
|2512
|330
|599
|1054
|123
|7
|106
|322
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.432
|.321
|77
|2535
|384
|604
|1095
|102
|4
|127
|364
|L.A. Angels
|.236
|.400
|.305
|79
|2630
|328
|621
|1052
|114
|13
|97
|317
|Seattle
|.233
|.381
|.317
|79
|2638
|315
|614
|1006
|126
|10
|82
|301
|Tampa Bay
|.233
|.370
|.297
|76
|2536
|301
|591
|939
|122
|11
|68
|287
|Baltimore
|.228
|.379
|.296
|78
|2634
|316
|601
|998
|138
|11
|79
|300
|Detroit
|.227
|.331
|.283
|75
|2449
|223
|556
|810
|100
|14
|42
|214
|Oakland
|.214
|.332
|.275
|79
|2590
|253
|553
|859
|127
|7
|55
|234
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|30
|34
|235
|14
|605
|30
|8
|52
|1200
|1
|38
|64
|0
|Toronto
|6
|16
|34
|242
|7
|606
|27
|13
|57
|1132
|0
|36
|65
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|22
|26
|262
|2
|655
|13
|10
|58
|1126
|0
|42
|58
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|18
|35
|184
|6
|590
|35
|2
|56
|1139
|0
|53
|53
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|28
|25
|213
|9
|509
|49
|12
|46
|1053
|0
|43
|57
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|19
|224
|4
|571
|43
|13
|51
|1087
|0
|32
|60
|0
|Texas
|3
|18
|17
|204
|5
|641
|62
|18
|35
|994
|1
|46
|66
|1
|Houston
|4
|15
|29
|268
|6
|565
|39
|12
|50
|1072
|0
|36
|54
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|24
|30
|292
|17
|637
|46
|12
|55
|1093
|0
|32
|46
|0
|L.A. Angels
|12
|10
|22
|242
|15
|751
|38
|17
|50
|1039
|1
|44
|67
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|46
|290
|6
|674
|43
|14
|50
|1164
|0
|28
|54
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|16
|21
|217
|8
|659
|53
|20
|40
|1041
|0
|45
|54
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|19
|47
|213
|5
|706
|47
|12
|49
|1129
|0
|53
|72
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|24
|174
|2
|631
|15
|10
|55
|978
|0
|39
|57
|0
|Oakland
|10
|13
|28
|197
|4
|660
|49
|12
|54
|990
|0
|51
|68
|0
