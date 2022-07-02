THROUGH JULY 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.262.418.3267726613696961111181674357
Toronto.258.437.32777262037067611441544102361
Minnesota.252.415.3228026863596771116139994346
Chicago White Sox.252.377.308752605310657981129661292
Cleveland.246.382.3097324813246109471371656306
Kansas City.238.373.3037525292866039431211861272
Texas.238.393.29775254332860599995795308
Houston.238.420.31776251233059910541237106322
N.Y. Yankees.238.432.32177253538460410951024127364
L.A. Angels.236.400.30579263032862110521141397317
Seattle.233.381.31779263831561410061261082301
Tampa Bay.233.370.2977625363015919391221168287
Baltimore.228.379.2967826343166019981381179300
Detroit.227.331.2837524492235568101001442214
Oakland.214.332.275792590253553859127755234
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston6303423514605308521200138640
Toronto6163424276062713571132036650
Minnesota6222626226551310581126042580
Chicago White Sox1018351846590352561139053530
Cleveland7282521395094912461053043570
Kansas City6181922445714313511087032600
Texas318172045641621835994146661
Houston4152926865653912501072036540
N.Y. Yankees62430292176374612551093032460
L.A. Angels121022242157513817501039144670
Seattle3204629066744314501164028540
Tampa Bay3162121786595320401041045540
Baltimore6194721357064712491129053720
Detroit517241742631151055978039570
Oakland1013281974660491254990051680

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

