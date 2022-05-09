THROUGH MAY 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.257.400.3232894713224337951823130
Tampa Bay.245.395.3162997013023838349628122
L.A. Angels.241.405.3223098013923639745436134
N.Y. Yankees.241.412.3182788912321436639137116
Minnesota.238.390.3172993411722236450130110
Toronto.237.392.3003098811523438751034114
Baltimore.232.347.30828935962173244731893
Seattle.230.381.3142996111822136640631115
Boston.228.342.27929975952223335921694
Chicago White Sox.225.351.28127880891983094012384
Kansas City.222.319.28625825781832633341370
Texas.222.343.2882687010919329831124103
Detroit.220.305.29127878781932683631176
Houston.217.383.2972994611020536243336108
Oakland.200.314.26428909961822853841988
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland310988020814623411014170
Tampa Bay15993425721815407016160
L.A. Angels5591114275181124388017230
N.Y. Yankees410129442261772041707170
Minnesota26139812485627393014210
Toronto291380425013519414013180
Baltimore381888326315613457022350
Seattle1611110522917718408015260
Boston416116532324422403013220
Chicago White Sox581358119315122350022210
Kansas City2786911771442035308270
Texas17876220816810347016231
Detroit0488222444421375015130
Houston265105423710613395011260
Oakland161170326916217320023290

