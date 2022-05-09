THROUGH MAY 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.257
|.400
|.323
|28
|947
|132
|243
|379
|51
|8
|23
|130
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.395
|.316
|29
|970
|130
|238
|383
|49
|6
|28
|122
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.405
|.322
|30
|980
|139
|236
|397
|45
|4
|36
|134
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.412
|.318
|27
|889
|123
|214
|366
|39
|1
|37
|116
|Minnesota
|.238
|.390
|.317
|29
|934
|117
|222
|364
|50
|1
|30
|110
|Toronto
|.237
|.392
|.300
|30
|988
|115
|234
|387
|51
|0
|34
|114
|Baltimore
|.232
|.347
|.308
|28
|935
|96
|217
|324
|47
|3
|18
|93
|Seattle
|.230
|.381
|.314
|29
|961
|118
|221
|366
|40
|6
|31
|115
|Boston
|.228
|.342
|.279
|29
|975
|95
|222
|333
|59
|2
|16
|94
|Chicago White Sox
|.225
|.351
|.281
|27
|880
|89
|198
|309
|40
|1
|23
|84
|Kansas City
|.222
|.319
|.286
|25
|825
|78
|183
|263
|33
|4
|13
|70
|Texas
|.222
|.343
|.288
|26
|870
|109
|193
|298
|31
|1
|24
|103
|Detroit
|.220
|.305
|.291
|27
|878
|78
|193
|268
|36
|3
|11
|76
|Houston
|.217
|.383
|.297
|29
|946
|110
|205
|362
|43
|3
|36
|108
|Oakland
|.200
|.314
|.264
|28
|909
|96
|182
|285
|38
|4
|19
|88
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|9
|88
|0
|208
|14
|6
|23
|411
|0
|14
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|9
|93
|4
|257
|21
|8
|15
|407
|0
|16
|16
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|5
|9
|111
|4
|275
|18
|11
|24
|388
|0
|17
|23
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|10
|12
|94
|4
|226
|17
|7
|20
|417
|0
|7
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|13
|98
|1
|248
|5
|6
|27
|393
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Toronto
|2
|9
|13
|80
|4
|250
|13
|5
|19
|414
|0
|13
|18
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|18
|88
|3
|263
|15
|6
|13
|457
|0
|22
|35
|0
|Seattle
|1
|6
|11
|110
|5
|229
|17
|7
|18
|408
|0
|15
|26
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|11
|65
|3
|232
|4
|4
|22
|403
|0
|13
|22
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|8
|13
|58
|1
|193
|15
|1
|22
|350
|0
|22
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|8
|69
|1
|177
|14
|4
|20
|353
|0
|8
|27
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|8
|76
|2
|208
|16
|8
|10
|347
|0
|16
|23
|1
|Detroit
|0
|4
|8
|82
|2
|244
|4
|4
|21
|375
|0
|15
|13
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|5
|105
|4
|237
|10
|6
|13
|395
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Oakland
|1
|6
|11
|70
|3
|269
|16
|2
|17
|320
|0
|23
|29
|0
