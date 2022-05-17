THROUGH MAY 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.251.401.31733113115728445358931154
L.A. Angels.246.418.32138126318631152860549180
N.Y. Yankees.244.424.32535115517328249048252164
Minnesota.238.390.31536116814027845662138132
Boston.235.359.29135118513227942576222130
Toronto.235.382.29936118213627845257039135
Tampa Bay.234.375.30036119414827944857832137
Seattle.232.371.31636119614127744450635136
Houston.229.408.31036119415427348759449150
Chicago White Sox.228.356.28334113112225840347132114
Baltimore.225.343.30036119411626941054327111
Detroit.224.318.29036116210326037046518101
Kansas City.222.332.28733110712124636843821111
Texas.216.344.28234112113824238636334129
Oakland.199.306.26838120812324037052622114
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland3109104025018626491018200
L.A. Angels76101317347221227503121330
N.Y. Yankees41313131429621724511014240
Minnesota281611813047632495017250
Boston519138832878522497016240
Toronto3131796429915625492017210
Tampa Bay26111054312291020489019190
Seattle1817134529918822530019280
Houston31010135429116619515012310
Chicago White Sox791476224519124456026290
Baltimore3824106333020623570025460
Detroit37139922995530488020250
Kansas City28995224219526474014320
Texas18898226826814433023261
Oakland71013105332824529431027360

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

