THROUGH MAY 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.251
|.401
|.317
|33
|1131
|157
|284
|453
|58
|9
|31
|154
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.418
|.321
|38
|1263
|186
|311
|528
|60
|5
|49
|180
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.424
|.325
|35
|1155
|173
|282
|490
|48
|2
|52
|164
|Minnesota
|.238
|.390
|.315
|36
|1168
|140
|278
|456
|62
|1
|38
|132
|Boston
|.235
|.359
|.291
|35
|1185
|132
|279
|425
|76
|2
|22
|130
|Toronto
|.235
|.382
|.299
|36
|1182
|136
|278
|452
|57
|0
|39
|135
|Tampa Bay
|.234
|.375
|.300
|36
|1194
|148
|279
|448
|57
|8
|32
|137
|Seattle
|.232
|.371
|.316
|36
|1196
|141
|277
|444
|50
|6
|35
|136
|Houston
|.229
|.408
|.310
|36
|1194
|154
|273
|487
|59
|4
|49
|150
|Chicago White Sox
|.228
|.356
|.283
|34
|1131
|122
|258
|403
|47
|1
|32
|114
|Baltimore
|.225
|.343
|.300
|36
|1194
|116
|269
|410
|54
|3
|27
|111
|Detroit
|.224
|.318
|.290
|36
|1162
|103
|260
|370
|46
|5
|18
|101
|Kansas City
|.222
|.332
|.287
|33
|1107
|121
|246
|368
|43
|8
|21
|111
|Texas
|.216
|.344
|.282
|34
|1121
|138
|242
|386
|36
|3
|34
|129
|Oakland
|.199
|.306
|.268
|38
|1208
|123
|240
|370
|52
|6
|22
|114
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|9
|104
|0
|250
|18
|6
|26
|491
|0
|18
|20
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|6
|10
|131
|7
|347
|22
|12
|27
|503
|1
|21
|33
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|13
|13
|131
|4
|296
|21
|7
|24
|511
|0
|14
|24
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|16
|118
|1
|304
|7
|6
|32
|495
|0
|17
|25
|0
|Boston
|5
|19
|13
|88
|3
|287
|8
|5
|22
|497
|0
|16
|24
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|17
|96
|4
|299
|15
|6
|25
|492
|0
|17
|21
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|6
|11
|105
|4
|312
|29
|10
|20
|489
|0
|19
|19
|0
|Seattle
|1
|8
|17
|134
|5
|299
|18
|8
|22
|530
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Houston
|3
|10
|10
|135
|4
|291
|16
|6
|19
|515
|0
|12
|31
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|9
|14
|76
|2
|245
|19
|1
|24
|456
|0
|26
|29
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|24
|106
|3
|330
|20
|6
|23
|570
|0
|25
|46
|0
|Detroit
|3
|7
|13
|99
|2
|299
|5
|5
|30
|488
|0
|20
|25
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|8
|9
|95
|2
|242
|19
|5
|26
|474
|0
|14
|32
|0
|Texas
|1
|8
|8
|98
|2
|268
|26
|8
|14
|433
|0
|23
|26
|1
|Oakland
|7
|10
|13
|105
|3
|328
|24
|5
|29
|431
|0
|27
|36
|0
