THROUGH JUNE 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.420
|.320
|53
|1837
|257
|478
|772
|134
|5
|50
|251
|Cleveland
|.246
|.389
|.312
|48
|1629
|222
|401
|634
|81
|13
|42
|215
|Toronto
|.245
|.408
|.317
|52
|1725
|221
|422
|704
|96
|3
|60
|216
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.427
|.321
|53
|1743
|253
|427
|744
|74
|3
|79
|237
|Minnesota
|.244
|.396
|.320
|55
|1821
|236
|445
|721
|93
|3
|59
|226
|L.A. Angels
|.244
|.409
|.315
|54
|1804
|240
|440
|737
|81
|6
|68
|231
|Seattle
|.238
|.386
|.318
|53
|1771
|216
|421
|683
|78
|8
|56
|209
|Kansas City
|.237
|.361
|.298
|51
|1732
|191
|410
|625
|82
|11
|37
|180
|Chicago White Sox
|.236
|.359
|.291
|51
|1731
|184
|409
|622
|76
|1
|45
|174
|Houston
|.232
|.400
|.309
|53
|1748
|216
|405
|700
|82
|6
|67
|211
|Texas
|.231
|.378
|.293
|52
|1747
|221
|404
|660
|66
|5
|60
|206
|Tampa Bay
|.231
|.372
|.297
|53
|1760
|218
|406
|654
|80
|9
|50
|206
|Baltimore
|.229
|.364
|.298
|55
|1864
|213
|427
|678
|87
|7
|50
|201
|Detroit
|.218
|.318
|.278
|53
|1704
|146
|372
|542
|66
|7
|30
|141
|Oakland
|.210
|.324
|.277
|55
|1782
|181
|374
|578
|88
|7
|34
|166
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|23
|19
|153
|8
|427
|12
|5
|33
|807
|0
|28
|43
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|14
|14
|148
|3
|331
|28
|8
|32
|677
|0
|26
|36
|0
|Toronto
|4
|15
|24
|165
|7
|417
|19
|11
|35
|761
|0
|23
|39
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|19
|19
|186
|8
|432
|29
|9
|39
|756
|0
|19
|31
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|16
|21
|190
|2
|468
|13
|7
|42
|780
|0
|26
|38
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|18
|173
|8
|493
|30
|14
|35
|728
|1
|28
|46
|0
|Seattle
|3
|14
|28
|188
|5
|444
|26
|11
|36
|762
|0
|22
|38
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|14
|143
|3
|392
|30
|8
|36
|754
|0
|22
|45
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|21
|117
|2
|378
|24
|2
|36
|727
|0
|35
|39
|0
|Houston
|4
|12
|18
|182
|5
|396
|26
|7
|34
|746
|0
|23
|39
|0
|Texas
|3
|10
|14
|142
|4
|434
|42
|11
|22
|690
|1
|36
|44
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|12
|14
|157
|6
|449
|39
|14
|30
|729
|0
|33
|34
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|13
|31
|157
|5
|492
|29
|8
|39
|842
|0
|41
|62
|0
|Detroit
|4
|10
|19
|126
|2
|451
|11
|7
|40
|675
|0
|29
|40
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|19
|151
|4
|476
|37
|6
|43
|690
|0
|35
|53
|0
