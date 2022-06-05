THROUGH JUNE 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.420.320531837257478772134550251
Cleveland.246.389.312481629222401634811342215
Toronto.245.408.31752172522142270496360216
N.Y. Yankees.245.427.32153174325342774474379237
Minnesota.244.396.32055182123644572193359226
L.A. Angels.244.409.31554180424044073781668231
Seattle.238.386.31853177121642168378856209
Kansas City.237.361.298511732191410625821137180
Chicago White Sox.236.359.29151173118440962276145174
Houston.232.400.30953174821640570082667211
Texas.231.378.29352174722140466066560206
Tampa Bay.231.372.29753176021840665480950206
Baltimore.229.364.29855186421342767887750201
Detroit.218.318.27853170414637254266730141
Oakland.210.324.27755178218137457888734166
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52319153842712533807028430
Cleveland51414148333128832677026360
Toronto415241657417191135761023390
N.Y. Yankees41919186843229939756019310
Minnesota51621190246813742780026380
L.A. Angels107181738493301435728128460
Seattle314281885444261136762022380
Kansas City21114143339230836754022450
Chicago White Sox71221117237824236727035390
Houston41218182539626734746023390
Texas310141424434421122690136441
Tampa Bay312141576449391430729033340
Baltimore51331157549229839842041620
Detroit41019126245111740675029400
Oakland71319151447637643690035530

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you