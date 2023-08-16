THROUGH AUGUST 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.464
|.342
|120
|4174
|691
|1138
|1938
|263
|15
|169
|661
|Boston
|.262
|.431
|.327
|119
|4056
|576
|1061
|1749
|259
|15
|133
|551
|Toronto
|.260
|.415
|.331
|121
|4156
|542
|1080
|1726
|212
|10
|138
|516
|Tampa Bay
|.256
|.443
|.327
|122
|4097
|630
|1047
|1814
|207
|19
|174
|603
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.437
|.324
|121
|4102
|578
|1028
|1793
|191
|20
|178
|558
|Houston
|.251
|.417
|.324
|121
|4110
|587
|1031
|1712
|195
|9
|156
|567
|Baltimore
|.251
|.420
|.318
|120
|4050
|582
|1017
|1699
|226
|21
|138
|565
|Cleveland
|.250
|.380
|.313
|120
|4080
|488
|1021
|1551
|221
|24
|87
|455
|Kansas City
|.244
|.394
|.301
|121
|4069
|485
|991
|1605
|198
|31
|118
|467
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.386
|.295
|120
|4092
|495
|973
|1578
|193
|11
|130
|480
|Seattle
|.237
|.403
|.315
|119
|4005
|547
|948
|1615
|211
|9
|146
|529
|Minnesota
|.237
|.416
|.316
|121
|4076
|533
|968
|1695
|200
|16
|165
|509
|Detroit
|.234
|.374
|.299
|119
|4028
|469
|944
|1508
|183
|18
|115
|451
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.402
|.307
|120
|3925
|514
|909
|1578
|154
|13
|163
|494
|Oakland
|.222
|.362
|.300
|120
|3938
|427
|874
|1427
|163
|18
|118
|412
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|426
|9
|1038
|61
|16
|67
|1848
|1
|47
|105
|0
|Boston
|8
|29
|50
|361
|10
|966
|84
|21
|84
|1723
|0
|82
|106
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|54
|398
|9
|979
|77
|28
|101
|1935
|1
|53
|98
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|29
|65
|385
|3
|1061
|130
|35
|77
|1684
|0
|54
|87
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|37
|63
|401
|20
|1126
|57
|21
|97
|1795
|1
|71
|93
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|48
|408
|11
|955
|89
|22
|89
|1730
|2
|60
|115
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|37
|32
|382
|9
|1002
|81
|20
|85
|1646
|0
|49
|107
|0
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|347
|28
|833
|100
|24
|85
|1772
|0
|54
|91
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|37
|55
|295
|8
|1044
|116
|31
|70
|1630
|0
|54
|92
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|295
|14
|1063
|74
|16
|85
|1643
|0
|62
|83
|0
|Seattle
|4
|29
|75
|399
|10
|1176
|80
|25
|75
|1772
|1
|56
|91
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|70
|410
|10
|1236
|63
|11
|86
|1746
|2
|53
|86
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|29
|353
|6
|1059
|50
|17
|84
|1722
|0
|75
|93
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|36
|405
|13
|994
|76
|25
|95
|1543
|2
|66
|81
|0
|Oakland
|24
|28
|63
|387
|10
|1087
|112
|22
|92
|1675
|0
|71
|82
|0
