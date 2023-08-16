THROUGH AUGUST 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.464.34212041746911138193826315169661
Boston.262.431.32711940565761061174925915133551
Toronto.260.415.33112141565421080172621210138516
Tampa Bay.256.443.32712240976301047181420719174603
L.A. Angels.251.437.32412141025781028179319120178558
Houston.251.417.3241214110587103117121959156567
Baltimore.251.420.31812040505821017169922621138565
Cleveland.250.380.3131204080488102115512212487455
Kansas City.244.394.3011214069485991160519831118467
Chicago White Sox.238.386.2951204092495973157819311130480
Seattle.237.403.315119400554794816152119146529
Minnesota.237.416.3161214076533968169520016165509
Detroit.234.374.2991194028469944150818318115451
N.Y. Yankees.232.402.3071203925514909157815413163494
Oakland.222.362.3001203938427874142716318118412
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas939374269103861166718481471050
Boston829503611096684218417230821060
Toronto32254398997977281011935153980
Tampa Bay529653853106113035771684054870
L.A. Angels537634012011265721971795171930
Houston929484081195589228917302601150
Baltimore1737323829100281208516460491070
Cleveland1030383472883310024851772054910
Kansas City1237552958104411631701630054920
Chicago White Sox1325472951410637416851643062830
Seattle429753991011768025751772156910
Minnesota1021704101012366311861746253860
Detroit62329353610595017841722075930
N.Y. Yankees73436405139947625951543266810
Oakland24286338710108711222921675071820

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you