THROUGH APRIL 22
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.286
|.537
|.358
|21
|723
|145
|207
|388
|39
|2
|46
|142
|Texas
|.261
|.438
|.340
|20
|681
|134
|178
|298
|36
|3
|26
|131
|Toronto
|.259
|.403
|.332
|21
|725
|95
|188
|292
|33
|1
|23
|90
|Houston
|.254
|.389
|.330
|21
|725
|108
|184
|282
|32
|0
|22
|104
|Chicago White Sox
|.247
|.402
|.306
|21
|734
|93
|181
|295
|45
|0
|23
|91
|Boston
|.246
|.422
|.323
|22
|747
|120
|184
|315
|46
|2
|27
|112
|Baltimore
|.246
|.422
|.340
|20
|659
|106
|162
|278
|37
|2
|25
|103
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.388
|.327
|21
|701
|101
|169
|272
|28
|0
|25
|100
|N.Y. Yankees
|.229
|.403
|.313
|21
|672
|92
|154
|271
|24
|3
|29
|86
|Seattle
|.228
|.379
|.305
|21
|707
|95
|161
|268
|42
|1
|21
|93
|Minnesota
|.228
|.379
|.298
|21
|705
|88
|161
|267
|31
|3
|23
|83
|Cleveland
|.227
|.335
|.315
|21
|710
|83
|161
|238
|39
|4
|10
|74
|Oakland
|.226
|.353
|.308
|21
|694
|73
|157
|245
|29
|1
|19
|71
|Kansas City
|.210
|.329
|.267
|21
|692
|70
|145
|228
|31
|5
|14
|65
|Detroit
|.209
|.327
|.270
|19
|645
|59
|135
|211
|27
|2
|15
|58
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|15
|70
|1
|170
|16
|7
|7
|304
|0
|7
|15
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|11
|74
|0
|168
|6
|4
|12
|283
|0
|11
|19
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|9
|72
|2
|169
|13
|7
|10
|338
|0
|10
|18
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|11
|75
|3
|174
|16
|3
|13
|338
|0
|7
|12
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|8
|56
|2
|183
|14
|2
|12
|307
|0
|11
|11
|0
|Boston
|2
|5
|12
|75
|1
|174
|8
|0
|16
|317
|0
|15
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|7
|91
|2
|181
|25
|3
|17
|304
|0
|12
|22
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|7
|16
|77
|1
|183
|6
|3
|20
|326
|0
|14
|18
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|5
|7
|77
|2
|183
|22
|6
|14
|284
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Seattle
|1
|6
|12
|69
|1
|188
|15
|6
|12
|313
|0
|9
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|14
|58
|1
|203
|1
|2
|15
|273
|0
|8
|16
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|8
|7
|88
|9
|156
|26
|5
|15
|340
|0
|10
|15
|0
|Oakland
|3
|5
|13
|71
|1
|182
|19
|3
|20
|309
|0
|13
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|8
|48
|2
|193
|12
|0
|15
|282
|0
|5
|16
|0
|Detroit
|1
|4
|3
|52
|1
|184
|12
|5
|13
|270
|0
|8
|17
|0
