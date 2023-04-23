THROUGH APRIL 22

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.286.537.3582172314520738839246142
Texas.261.438.3402068113417829836326131
Toronto.259.403.33221725951882923312390
Houston.254.389.3302172510818428232022104
Chicago White Sox.247.402.30621734931812954502391
Boston.246.422.3232274712018431546227112
Baltimore.246.422.3402065910616227837225103
L.A. Angels.241.388.3272170110116927228025100
N.Y. Yankees.229.403.31321672921542712432986
Seattle.228.379.30521707951612684212193
Minnesota.228.379.29821705881612673132383
Cleveland.227.335.31521710831612383941074
Oakland.226.353.30821694731572452911971
Kansas City.210.329.26721692701452283151465
Detroit.209.327.27019645591352112721558
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0715701170167730407150
Texas17117401686412283011190
Toronto15972216913710338010180
Houston26117531741631333807120
Chicago White Sox12856218314212307011110
Boston25127511748016317015170
Baltimore37791218125317304012220
L.A. Angels07167711836320326014180
N.Y. Yankees0577721832261428417180
Seattle16126911881561231309130
Minnesota2514581203121527308160
Cleveland38788915626515340010150
Oakland351371118219320309013150
Kansas City1484821931201528205160
Detroit1435211841251327008170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

