THROUGH AUGUST 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.438
|.329
|106
|3625
|514
|960
|1586
|202
|5
|138
|501
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.386
|.312
|106
|3681
|458
|949
|1422
|181
|8
|92
|436
|Boston
|.253
|.407
|.314
|108
|3713
|484
|939
|1510
|244
|9
|103
|462
|Cleveland
|.251
|.386
|.314
|106
|3611
|463
|905
|1393
|195
|19
|85
|441
|Minnesota
|.250
|.417
|.321
|106
|3577
|479
|895
|1491
|180
|10
|132
|463
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.447
|.331
|107
|3586
|570
|881
|1602
|154
|6
|185
|544
|Kansas City
|.245
|.378
|.308
|107
|3607
|410
|885
|1365
|164
|26
|88
|392
|Houston
|.243
|.426
|.319
|108
|3599
|485
|873
|1532
|188
|9
|151
|470
|Texas
|.239
|.396
|.300
|106
|3605
|471
|861
|1428
|150
|12
|131
|445
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.378
|.309
|106
|3550
|435
|849
|1343
|185
|12
|95
|412
|Baltimore
|.236
|.389
|.304
|106
|3578
|447
|843
|1392
|194
|14
|109
|421
|Seattle
|.233
|.385
|.316
|107
|3563
|436
|831
|1373
|161
|12
|119
|418
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.383
|.300
|106
|3513
|413
|805
|1346
|141
|20
|120
|394
|Detroit
|.226
|.332
|.284
|108
|3552
|345
|804
|1180
|150
|17
|64
|330
|Oakland
|.215
|.347
|.276
|107
|3499
|367
|753
|1215
|169
|7
|93
|343
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|316
|8
|826
|44
|21
|86
|1529
|0
|49
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|22
|47
|252
|7
|822
|39
|5
|80
|1576
|0
|67
|82
|0
|Boston
|9
|34
|40
|307
|15
|905
|39
|13
|70
|1625
|1
|63
|95
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|36
|45
|304
|13
|747
|66
|15
|72
|1567
|0
|64
|85
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|37
|349
|5
|865
|18
|13
|83
|1522
|0
|53
|74
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|426
|20
|895
|70
|20
|79
|1579
|0
|47
|66
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|28
|28
|313
|5
|844
|67
|22
|71
|1588
|0
|59
|97
|0
|Houston
|6
|25
|41
|372
|13
|801
|53
|16
|70
|1530
|0
|52
|78
|0
|Texas
|6
|27
|27
|301
|9
|930
|82
|27
|50
|1412
|1
|65
|88
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|35
|331
|9
|939
|63
|27
|64
|1499
|0
|54
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|29
|64
|301
|8
|929
|68
|19
|64
|1536
|0
|62
|92
|0
|Seattle
|4
|26
|59
|383
|11
|915
|55
|19
|74
|1528
|0
|35
|78
|0
|L.A. Angels
|18
|15
|38
|322
|20
|1019
|59
|21
|62
|1420
|1
|58
|89
|0
|Detroit
|5
|27
|37
|258
|3
|926
|28
|17
|74
|1431
|0
|63
|91
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|37
|265
|5
|904
|60
|16
|70
|1299
|0
|65
|86
|0
