THROUGH AUGUST 5

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.438.329106362551496015862025138501
Chicago White Sox.258.386.31210636814589491422181892436
Boston.253.407.314108371348493915102449103462
Cleveland.251.386.314106361146390513931951985441
Minnesota.250.417.3211063577479895149118010132463
N.Y. Yankees.246.447.331107358657088116021546185544
Kansas City.245.378.308107360741088513651642688392
Houston.243.426.319108359948587315321889151470
Texas.239.396.3001063605471861142815012131445
Tampa Bay.239.378.309106355043584913431851295412
Baltimore.236.389.3041063578447843139219414109421
Seattle.233.385.3161073563436831137316112119418
L.A. Angels.229.383.3001063513413805134614120120394
Detroit.226.332.284108355234580411801501764330
Oakland.215.347.27610734993677531215169793343
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233931688264421861529049840
Chicago White Sox1422472527822395801576067820
Boston93440307159053913701625163950
Cleveland133645304137476615721567064850
Minnesota7293734958651813831522053741
N.Y. Yankees72848426208957020791579047660
Kansas City10282831358446722711588059970
Houston62541372138015316701530052780
Texas6272730199308227501412165881
Tampa Bay5213533199396327641499054720
Baltimore9296430189296819641536062920
Seattle42659383119155519741528035780
L.A. Angels1815383222010195921621420158890
Detroit5273725839262817741431063910
Oakland11233726559046016701299065860

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

