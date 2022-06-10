THROUGH JUNE 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.258
|.412
|.316
|58
|2014
|272
|519
|830
|145
|5
|52
|266
|Minnesota
|.251
|.410
|.324
|59
|1966
|263
|493
|807
|99
|4
|69
|252
|Toronto
|.249
|.418
|.321
|56
|1870
|246
|466
|781
|102
|3
|69
|238
|Cleveland
|.248
|.388
|.314
|53
|1799
|246
|447
|698
|90
|13
|45
|237
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.430
|.325
|57
|1885
|279
|466
|811
|78
|3
|87
|262
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.401
|.312
|59
|1969
|257
|475
|790
|90
|6
|71
|248
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.362
|.294
|55
|1870
|204
|446
|677
|86
|2
|47
|192
|Seattle
|.238
|.388
|.321
|57
|1914
|236
|456
|743
|85
|8
|62
|228
|Kansas City
|.237
|.361
|.301
|56
|1893
|210
|448
|684
|90
|13
|40
|199
|Houston
|.235
|.405
|.313
|57
|1883
|234
|442
|763
|88
|7
|73
|228
|Texas
|.232
|.384
|.292
|56
|1891
|235
|439
|726
|67
|5
|70
|219
|Tampa Bay
|.232
|.376
|.297
|57
|1893
|240
|439
|711
|90
|10
|54
|228
|Baltimore
|.229
|.370
|.299
|58
|1962
|229
|450
|725
|93
|7
|56
|217
|Detroit
|.221
|.321
|.279
|56
|1812
|158
|400
|582
|76
|8
|30
|153
|Oakland
|.210
|.323
|.276
|59
|1913
|191
|402
|617
|96
|7
|35
|175
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|24
|21
|162
|8
|465
|16
|5
|36
|897
|1
|29
|46
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|200
|2
|496
|13
|7
|43
|837
|0
|30
|45
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|25
|180
|7
|441
|19
|11
|41
|824
|0
|25
|42
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|15
|15
|163
|5
|362
|37
|8
|34
|750
|0
|28
|39
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|22
|20
|208
|10
|464
|33
|9
|44
|819
|0
|22
|34
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|20
|185
|9
|545
|31
|16
|38
|800
|1
|33
|49
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|25
|128
|3
|406
|27
|2
|37
|793
|0
|37
|43
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|33
|208
|5
|482
|29
|11
|39
|835
|0
|23
|39
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|12
|15
|165
|3
|425
|32
|9
|39
|826
|0
|25
|51
|0
|Houston
|4
|13
|20
|200
|5
|422
|29
|7
|36
|810
|0
|24
|43
|0
|Texas
|3
|10
|14
|149
|5
|468
|49
|12
|23
|745
|1
|39
|45
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|14
|166
|6
|480
|40
|15
|33
|781
|0
|36
|39
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|14
|34
|168
|5
|516
|30
|8
|42
|882
|0
|42
|63
|0
|Detroit
|4
|10
|19
|132
|2
|482
|12
|7
|43
|719
|0
|31
|41
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|20
|158
|4
|506
|37
|8
|46
|726
|0
|38
|55
|0
