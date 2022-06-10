THROUGH JUNE 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.258.412.316582014272519830145552266
Minnesota.251.410.32459196626349380799469252
Toronto.249.418.321561870246466781102369238
Cleveland.248.388.314531799246447698901345237
N.Y. Yankees.247.430.32557188527946681178387262
L.A. Angels.241.401.31259196925747579090671248
Chicago White Sox.239.362.29455187020444667786247192
Seattle.238.388.32157191423645674385862228
Kansas City.237.361.301561893210448684901340199
Houston.235.405.31357188323444276388773228
Texas.232.384.29256189123543972667570219
Tampa Bay.232.376.297571893240439711901054228
Baltimore.229.370.29958196222945072593756217
Detroit.221.321.27956181215840058276830153
Oakland.210.323.27659191319140261796735175
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52421162846516536897129460
Minnesota61823200249613743837030450
Toronto416251807441191141824025420
Cleveland51515163536237834750028390
N.Y. Yankees422202081046433944819022340
L.A. Angels107201859545311638800133490
Chicago White Sox71325128340627237793037430
Seattle315332085482291139835023390
Kansas City31215165342532939826025510
Houston41320200542229736810024430
Texas310141495468491223745139451
Tampa Bay314141666480401533781036390
Baltimore51434168551630842882042630
Detroit41019132248212743719031410
Oakland71320158450637846726038550

