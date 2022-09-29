THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.260.427.32615653417361390228229812190719
Boston.259.412.32315553257111378219434212150681
Chicago White Sox.258.389.3131555383663138820952598144631
Cleveland.253.382.31515553256661345203526130123631
Minnesota.249.403.31715552436671304211526117172639
Houston.247.423.32015652137161287220327011208695
Kansas City.245.381.30815551936121272197924037131588
N.Y. Yankees.242.428.3251555204785125922252218243744
Texas.241.397.30315452226801258207321619187645
Tampa Bay.241.380.31015552046501256197528715134618
Baltimore.238.395.30615552146591240205926225169626
L.A. Angels.231.388.29515551875971199201220430183574
Detroit.230.344.28615451065191176175522527100496
Seattle.228.387.31315451056461165197822319184621
Oakland.217.348.28215550885441106177124414131514
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83153482131193643113122700791160
Boston124961464231322512012623971821260
Chicago White Sox16347037791217531012322871991160
Cleveland2050764353510641142711023560911240
Minnesota104358487111287321712722810741152
Houston84260520181141822211121841711180
Kansas City18434744571231101329822080771460
N.Y. Yankees13406759335133198321122288171970
Texas93746438121366125397720771961262
Tampa Bay7315547513133692368722080801060
Baltimore12418044910133292309221921881441
L.A. Angels23254943424149177268620872811330
Detroit10415435981346432210720280891290
Seattle94083567161310772511121570631100
Oakland21315841161332752110719620881290

