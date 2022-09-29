THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.260
|.427
|.326
|156
|5341
|736
|1390
|2282
|298
|12
|190
|719
|Boston
|.259
|.412
|.323
|155
|5325
|711
|1378
|2194
|342
|12
|150
|681
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.389
|.313
|155
|5383
|663
|1388
|2095
|259
|8
|144
|631
|Cleveland
|.253
|.382
|.315
|155
|5325
|666
|1345
|2035
|261
|30
|123
|631
|Minnesota
|.249
|.403
|.317
|155
|5243
|667
|1304
|2115
|261
|17
|172
|639
|Houston
|.247
|.423
|.320
|156
|5213
|716
|1287
|2203
|270
|11
|208
|695
|Kansas City
|.245
|.381
|.308
|155
|5193
|612
|1272
|1979
|240
|37
|131
|588
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.428
|.325
|155
|5204
|785
|1259
|2225
|221
|8
|243
|744
|Texas
|.241
|.397
|.303
|154
|5222
|680
|1258
|2073
|216
|19
|187
|645
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.380
|.310
|155
|5204
|650
|1256
|1975
|287
|15
|134
|618
|Baltimore
|.238
|.395
|.306
|155
|5214
|659
|1240
|2059
|262
|25
|169
|626
|L.A. Angels
|.231
|.388
|.295
|155
|5187
|597
|1199
|2012
|204
|30
|183
|574
|Detroit
|.230
|.344
|.286
|154
|5106
|519
|1176
|1755
|225
|27
|100
|496
|Seattle
|.228
|.387
|.313
|154
|5105
|646
|1165
|1978
|223
|19
|184
|621
|Oakland
|.217
|.348
|.282
|155
|5088
|544
|1106
|1771
|244
|14
|131
|514
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|31
|53
|482
|13
|1193
|64
|31
|131
|2270
|0
|79
|116
|0
|Boston
|12
|49
|61
|464
|23
|1322
|51
|20
|126
|2397
|1
|82
|126
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|34
|70
|377
|9
|1217
|53
|10
|123
|2287
|1
|99
|116
|0
|Cleveland
|20
|50
|76
|435
|35
|1064
|114
|27
|110
|2356
|0
|91
|124
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|43
|58
|487
|11
|1287
|32
|17
|127
|2281
|0
|74
|115
|2
|Houston
|8
|42
|60
|520
|18
|1141
|82
|22
|111
|2184
|1
|71
|118
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|47
|445
|7
|1231
|101
|32
|98
|2208
|0
|77
|146
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|40
|67
|593
|35
|1331
|98
|32
|112
|2288
|1
|71
|97
|0
|Texas
|9
|37
|46
|438
|12
|1366
|125
|39
|77
|2077
|1
|96
|126
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|31
|55
|475
|13
|1336
|92
|36
|87
|2208
|0
|80
|106
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|41
|80
|449
|10
|1332
|92
|30
|92
|2192
|1
|88
|144
|1
|L.A. Angels
|23
|25
|49
|434
|24
|1491
|77
|26
|86
|2087
|2
|81
|133
|0
|Detroit
|10
|41
|54
|359
|8
|1346
|43
|22
|107
|2028
|0
|89
|129
|0
|Seattle
|9
|40
|83
|567
|16
|1310
|77
|25
|111
|2157
|0
|63
|110
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|58
|411
|6
|1332
|75
|21
|107
|1962
|0
|88
|129
|0
