THROUGH AUGUST 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.260.426.3241284377595113918652428156582
Chicago White Sox.259.385.3151294474540116017212188109511
Boston.257.409.31613044875831154183429211122557
Cleveland.251.383.31212743295431085165822622101518
Minnesota.249.411.32012843145701074177421415152549
Houston.245.423.31813043275881062183023011172572
Kansas City.244.380.30813043605131066165619531111493
Texas.244.401.30712843555811063174817717158552
Tampa Bay.241.384.31012842995481036165023015118520
N.Y. Yankees.240.427.3241304360650104818601818205618
Baltimore.236.389.30412842995391014167122717132510
Seattle.231.385.3131294285535989164918615148512
Detroit.229.337.285129426242897614371912176408
L.A. Angels.228.382.2951304339497989165716427150476
Oakland.216.344.280130425944391914662048109416
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274338611985502510418390671030
Chicago White Sox142759319899841710519570791000
Boston9434736120110043179819631691110
Cleveland144355349168848320831878073980
Minnesota103544422810452715971861059932
Houston635484321396164179118090601040
Kansas City1638403765103985248718870711160
Texas73336372111121100296617431771021
Tampa Bay626424011011257531741820063870
N.Y. Yankees1232594952710997827941893056810
Baltimore1039713678110979267518100751160
Seattle936684601510996821891799047940
Detroit634433034113338208817060741120
L.A. Angels21194537323125866257317502671080
Oakland1727483426109067218916440751040

