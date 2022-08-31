THROUGH AUGUST 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.260
|.426
|.324
|128
|4377
|595
|1139
|1865
|242
|8
|156
|582
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.385
|.315
|129
|4474
|540
|1160
|1721
|218
|8
|109
|511
|Boston
|.257
|.409
|.316
|130
|4487
|583
|1154
|1834
|292
|11
|122
|557
|Cleveland
|.251
|.383
|.312
|127
|4329
|543
|1085
|1658
|226
|22
|101
|518
|Minnesota
|.249
|.411
|.320
|128
|4314
|570
|1074
|1774
|214
|15
|152
|549
|Houston
|.245
|.423
|.318
|130
|4327
|588
|1062
|1830
|230
|11
|172
|572
|Kansas City
|.244
|.380
|.308
|130
|4360
|513
|1066
|1656
|195
|31
|111
|493
|Texas
|.244
|.401
|.307
|128
|4355
|581
|1063
|1748
|177
|17
|158
|552
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.384
|.310
|128
|4299
|548
|1036
|1650
|230
|15
|118
|520
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.427
|.324
|130
|4360
|650
|1048
|1860
|181
|8
|205
|618
|Baltimore
|.236
|.389
|.304
|128
|4299
|539
|1014
|1671
|227
|17
|132
|510
|Seattle
|.231
|.385
|.313
|129
|4285
|535
|989
|1649
|186
|15
|148
|512
|Detroit
|.229
|.337
|.285
|129
|4262
|428
|976
|1437
|191
|21
|76
|408
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.382
|.295
|130
|4339
|497
|989
|1657
|164
|27
|150
|476
|Oakland
|.216
|.344
|.280
|130
|4259
|443
|919
|1466
|204
|8
|109
|416
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|43
|386
|11
|985
|50
|25
|104
|1839
|0
|67
|103
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|59
|319
|8
|998
|41
|7
|105
|1957
|0
|79
|100
|0
|Boston
|9
|43
|47
|361
|20
|1100
|43
|17
|98
|1963
|1
|69
|111
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|43
|55
|349
|16
|884
|83
|20
|83
|1878
|0
|73
|98
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|35
|44
|422
|8
|1045
|27
|15
|97
|1861
|0
|59
|93
|2
|Houston
|6
|35
|48
|432
|13
|961
|64
|17
|91
|1809
|0
|60
|104
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|40
|376
|5
|1039
|85
|24
|87
|1887
|0
|71
|116
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|36
|372
|11
|1121
|100
|29
|66
|1743
|1
|77
|102
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|26
|42
|401
|10
|1125
|75
|31
|74
|1820
|0
|63
|87
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|32
|59
|495
|27
|1099
|78
|27
|94
|1893
|0
|56
|81
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|39
|71
|367
|8
|1109
|79
|26
|75
|1810
|0
|75
|116
|0
|Seattle
|9
|36
|68
|460
|15
|1099
|68
|21
|89
|1799
|0
|47
|94
|0
|Detroit
|6
|34
|43
|303
|4
|1133
|38
|20
|88
|1706
|0
|74
|112
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|45
|373
|23
|1258
|66
|25
|73
|1750
|2
|67
|108
|0
|Oakland
|17
|27
|48
|342
|6
|1090
|67
|21
|89
|1644
|0
|75
|104
|0
