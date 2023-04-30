THROUGH APRIL 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.279.522.3492896318626950355457181
Texas.257.432.3352790716323339251334159
Boston.257.431.3312895815624641358235147
Baltimore.256.421.3352789514222937746332137
L.A. Angels.255.421.3342894614524139842237143
Toronto.255.406.3312791712423437244230119
Houston.244.375.3182791912422434541126120
Minnesota.237.415.3102893312622138743637120
Cleveland.236.360.316279151072163295251797
Oakland.227.371.3092893910821334836331104
Chicago White Sox.227.367.2882895810621735255126104
N.Y. Yankees.226.382.2992890311420434533334107
Detroit.222.337.29026890851983004121983
Seattle.220.368.2952790111019833249227108
Kansas City.218.344.27728931922033204372085
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay081791123521910390011220
Texas2101794023514615379116240
Boston381497221711122408017250
Baltimore6127106221629524385013290
L.A. Angels0102097123513524436017200
Toronto151394321519715420011200
Houston27158932252042041709190
Minnesota26168512613319375014190
Cleveland31191031020335719428012190
Oakland451995326129522411020210
Chicago White Sox121271224418215401013160
N.Y. Yankees171087224523818358110210
Detroit2558242591571840809190
Seattle171584126820717380010180
Kansas City26116732571831839208220

