THROUGH APRIL 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.279
|.522
|.349
|28
|963
|186
|269
|503
|55
|4
|57
|181
|Texas
|.257
|.432
|.335
|27
|907
|163
|233
|392
|51
|3
|34
|159
|Boston
|.257
|.431
|.331
|28
|958
|156
|246
|413
|58
|2
|35
|147
|Baltimore
|.256
|.421
|.335
|27
|895
|142
|229
|377
|46
|3
|32
|137
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.421
|.334
|28
|946
|145
|241
|398
|42
|2
|37
|143
|Toronto
|.255
|.406
|.331
|27
|917
|124
|234
|372
|44
|2
|30
|119
|Houston
|.244
|.375
|.318
|27
|919
|124
|224
|345
|41
|1
|26
|120
|Minnesota
|.237
|.415
|.310
|28
|933
|126
|221
|387
|43
|6
|37
|120
|Cleveland
|.236
|.360
|.316
|27
|915
|107
|216
|329
|52
|5
|17
|97
|Oakland
|.227
|.371
|.309
|28
|939
|108
|213
|348
|36
|3
|31
|104
|Chicago White Sox
|.227
|.367
|.288
|28
|958
|106
|217
|352
|55
|1
|26
|104
|N.Y. Yankees
|.226
|.382
|.299
|28
|903
|114
|204
|345
|33
|3
|34
|107
|Detroit
|.222
|.337
|.290
|26
|890
|85
|198
|300
|41
|2
|19
|83
|Seattle
|.220
|.368
|.295
|27
|901
|110
|198
|332
|49
|2
|27
|108
|Kansas City
|.218
|.344
|.277
|28
|931
|92
|203
|320
|43
|7
|20
|85
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|8
|17
|91
|1
|235
|21
|9
|10
|390
|0
|11
|22
|0
|Texas
|2
|10
|17
|94
|0
|235
|14
|6
|15
|379
|1
|16
|24
|0
|Boston
|3
|8
|14
|97
|2
|217
|11
|1
|22
|408
|0
|17
|25
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|7
|106
|2
|216
|29
|5
|24
|385
|0
|13
|29
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|10
|20
|97
|1
|235
|13
|5
|24
|436
|0
|17
|20
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|13
|94
|3
|215
|19
|7
|15
|420
|0
|11
|20
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|15
|89
|3
|225
|20
|4
|20
|417
|0
|9
|19
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|6
|16
|85
|1
|261
|3
|3
|19
|375
|0
|14
|19
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|9
|103
|10
|203
|35
|7
|19
|428
|0
|12
|19
|0
|Oakland
|4
|5
|19
|95
|3
|261
|29
|5
|22
|411
|0
|20
|21
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|12
|71
|2
|244
|18
|2
|15
|401
|0
|13
|16
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|7
|10
|87
|2
|245
|23
|8
|18
|358
|1
|10
|21
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|5
|82
|4
|259
|15
|7
|18
|408
|0
|9
|19
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|15
|84
|1
|268
|20
|7
|17
|380
|0
|10
|18
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|11
|67
|3
|257
|18
|3
|18
|392
|0
|8
|22
|0
