THROUGH JUNE 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.459
|.343
|81
|2849
|483
|781
|1308
|176
|9
|111
|464
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.459
|.337
|84
|2822
|464
|744
|1296
|153
|12
|125
|442
|Toronto
|.263
|.420
|.329
|82
|2822
|369
|742
|1184
|156
|8
|90
|349
|L.A. Angels
|.259
|.447
|.334
|83
|2825
|415
|732
|1263
|135
|12
|124
|401
|Boston
|.258
|.419
|.329
|82
|2804
|397
|724
|1176
|180
|10
|84
|380
|Baltimore
|.253
|.423
|.323
|79
|2666
|388
|675
|1128
|144
|12
|95
|375
|Houston
|.249
|.408
|.319
|81
|2741
|377
|682
|1118
|141
|5
|95
|361
|Cleveland
|.249
|.376
|.314
|80
|2719
|321
|677
|1021
|147
|19
|53
|297
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.394
|.294
|83
|2826
|344
|669
|1113
|140
|8
|96
|335
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.410
|.299
|81
|2671
|361
|616
|1095
|111
|10
|116
|348
|Minnesota
|.231
|.398
|.308
|82
|2754
|343
|635
|1096
|133
|8
|104
|326
|Kansas City
|.231
|.373
|.295
|81
|2703
|301
|624
|1009
|128
|19
|73
|286
|Seattle
|.229
|.386
|.307
|79
|2650
|353
|607
|1022
|125
|7
|92
|340
|Detroit
|.229
|.363
|.300
|80
|2701
|304
|618
|980
|121
|11
|73
|295
|Oakland
|.218
|.346
|.298
|83
|2729
|286
|594
|943
|108
|8
|75
|278
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|25
|29
|284
|6
|708
|42
|13
|41
|1260
|1
|36
|73
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|22
|45
|277
|2
|710
|99
|27
|49
|1160
|0
|35
|70
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|259
|5
|648
|60
|21
|65
|1297
|1
|43
|65
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|45
|285
|7
|725
|43
|17
|72
|1244
|0
|44
|70
|0
|Boston
|7
|16
|37
|266
|6
|664
|51
|12
|63
|1205
|0
|54
|66
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|21
|264
|6
|650
|60
|16
|59
|1097
|0
|33
|72
|0
|Houston
|7
|22
|32
|263
|8
|643
|59
|15
|69
|1153
|1
|37
|73
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|23
|244
|21
|570
|60
|18
|59
|1200
|0
|39
|51
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|36
|202
|12
|720
|50
|10
|55
|1122
|0
|41
|50
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|19
|26
|243
|9
|665
|50
|19
|54
|1002
|2
|48
|57
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|43
|272
|7
|838
|38
|6
|57
|1174
|1
|44
|58
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|22
|39
|216
|6
|736
|65
|19
|46
|1122
|0
|40
|62
|0
|Seattle
|1
|22
|42
|266
|6
|771
|52
|17
|44
|1126
|0
|37
|60
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|19
|265
|5
|720
|38
|13
|51
|1194
|0
|49
|60
|0
|Oakland
|17
|15
|46
|274
|8
|763
|81
|18
|60
|1172
|0
|50
|56
|0
