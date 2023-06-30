THROUGH JUNE 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.459.34381284948378113081769111464
Tampa Bay.264.459.337842822464744129615312125442
Toronto.263.420.3298228223697421184156890349
L.A. Angels.259.447.334832825415732126313512124401
Boston.258.419.32982280439772411761801084380
Baltimore.253.423.32379266638867511281441295375
Houston.249.408.3198127413776821118141595361
Cleveland.249.376.31480271932167710211471953297
Chicago White Sox.237.394.2948328263446691113140896335
N.Y. Yankees.231.410.299812671361616109511110116348
Minnesota.231.398.30882275434363510961338104326
Kansas City.231.373.29581270330162410091281973286
Seattle.229.386.3077926503536071022125792340
Detroit.229.363.3008027013046189801211173295
Oakland.218.346.298832729286594943108875278
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5252928467084213411260136730
Tampa Bay5224527727109927491160035700
Toronto2162925956486021651297143650
L.A. Angels1284528577254317721244044700
Boston7163726666645112631205054660
Baltimore10242126466506016591097033720
Houston7223226386435915691153137730
Cleveland62523244215706018591200039510
Chicago White Sox81636202127205010551122041500
N.Y. Yankees3192624396655019541002248570
Minnesota812432727838386571174144580
Kansas City6223921667366519461122040620
Seattle1224226667715217441126037600
Detroit5171926557203813511194049600
Oakland17154627487638118601172050560

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

