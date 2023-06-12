THROUGH JUNE 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.456.3416422294006101016138884384
Tampa Bay.264.474.339682285391603108412311112374
Toronto.263.421.333672319308611976120777291
Boston.259.423.331662253323583954146671310
L.A. Angels.257.431.329672269324583978105792316
Baltimore.251.422.3226521923235519261251176313
Houston.246.396.314662225298547882111472285
Cleveland.241.365.3096521892505288001221242233
Chicago White Sox.237.387.295672269279537877116770272
N.Y. Yankees.232.417.3016722133045139228310102295
Minnesota.231.400.312662226288514890107785274
Kansas City.230.378.2926521662434988191031662231
Seattle.229.379.310642140279491811106568269
Oakland.224.359.30767222324549779892765237
Detroit.223.348.29963212622347473997652216
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas522242174560341133939128560
Tampa Bay317372301572871740935027550
Toronto2132422455225316551092134530
Boston61329221452338755988046480
L.A. Angels0243921845893210561010038590
Baltimore1021162236536531249913027660
Houston518302016540411253931127620
Cleveland5201820420462521451967034450
Chicago White Sox713281661256940643884030430
N.Y. Yankees315182067558441741810139550
Minnesota61138228667834644950038440
Kansas City418281696585451236889032470
Seattle113392163621371638914026380
Oakland1311422297616651648963038490
Detroit313172185573371038984037420

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

