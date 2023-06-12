THROUGH JUNE 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.456
|.341
|64
|2229
|400
|610
|1016
|138
|8
|84
|384
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.474
|.339
|68
|2285
|391
|603
|1084
|123
|11
|112
|374
|Toronto
|.263
|.421
|.333
|67
|2319
|308
|611
|976
|120
|7
|77
|291
|Boston
|.259
|.423
|.331
|66
|2253
|323
|583
|954
|146
|6
|71
|310
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.431
|.329
|67
|2269
|324
|583
|978
|105
|7
|92
|316
|Baltimore
|.251
|.422
|.322
|65
|2192
|323
|551
|926
|125
|11
|76
|313
|Houston
|.246
|.396
|.314
|66
|2225
|298
|547
|882
|111
|4
|72
|285
|Cleveland
|.241
|.365
|.309
|65
|2189
|250
|528
|800
|122
|12
|42
|233
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.387
|.295
|67
|2269
|279
|537
|877
|116
|7
|70
|272
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.417
|.301
|67
|2213
|304
|513
|922
|83
|10
|102
|295
|Minnesota
|.231
|.400
|.312
|66
|2226
|288
|514
|890
|107
|7
|85
|274
|Kansas City
|.230
|.378
|.292
|65
|2166
|243
|498
|819
|103
|16
|62
|231
|Seattle
|.229
|.379
|.310
|64
|2140
|279
|491
|811
|106
|5
|68
|269
|Oakland
|.224
|.359
|.307
|67
|2223
|245
|497
|798
|92
|7
|65
|237
|Detroit
|.223
|.348
|.299
|63
|2126
|223
|474
|739
|97
|6
|52
|216
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|22
|24
|217
|4
|560
|34
|11
|33
|939
|1
|28
|56
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|37
|230
|1
|572
|87
|17
|40
|935
|0
|27
|55
|0
|Toronto
|2
|13
|24
|224
|5
|522
|53
|16
|55
|1092
|1
|34
|53
|0
|Boston
|6
|13
|29
|221
|4
|523
|38
|7
|55
|988
|0
|46
|48
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|24
|39
|218
|4
|589
|32
|10
|56
|1010
|0
|38
|59
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|21
|16
|223
|6
|536
|53
|12
|49
|913
|0
|27
|66
|0
|Houston
|5
|18
|30
|201
|6
|540
|41
|12
|53
|931
|1
|27
|62
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|20
|18
|204
|20
|462
|52
|14
|51
|967
|0
|34
|45
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|28
|166
|12
|569
|40
|6
|43
|884
|0
|30
|43
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|15
|18
|206
|7
|558
|44
|17
|41
|810
|1
|39
|55
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|38
|228
|6
|678
|34
|6
|44
|950
|0
|38
|44
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|18
|28
|169
|6
|585
|45
|12
|36
|889
|0
|32
|47
|0
|Seattle
|1
|13
|39
|216
|3
|621
|37
|16
|38
|914
|0
|26
|38
|0
|Oakland
|13
|11
|42
|229
|7
|616
|65
|16
|48
|963
|0
|38
|49
|0
|Detroit
|3
|13
|17
|218
|5
|573
|37
|10
|38
|984
|0
|37
|42
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.