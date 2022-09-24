THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.429.32715151797181355222129511183701
Chicago White Sox.260.392.3151515259656136620612568141624
Boston.258.411.32115051686821335212233412143653
Cleveland.253.381.31515151806451308197525927118611
Minnesota.247.401.31615151036441260204824916169617
Houston.246.421.31915250686871245213226211201667
Kansas City.244.379.30615150545901231191323135127567
Tampa Bay.243.382.31215150646411229193627815133610
Texas.242.399.30515050956681233203321319183635
N.Y. Yankees.241.428.3241505041761121621582128238723
Baltimore.235.387.30415050186221179194025620155590
Detroit.229.343.2841504968502113717022202797480
L.A. Angels.229.387.29415150445751157195019529180553
Seattle.228.389.31115049756251132193521619183600
Oakland.216.346.28115149505261070171123413127496
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83052468131158643012422100751130
Chicago White Sox16336737091185539119224511001110
Boston124857441221290512011923121781220
Cleveland1850754203110271092510622820871220
Minnesota104156479101251311712322120721132
Houston83858502181111782010821241681140
Kansas City1742464277120699309521490761400
Tampa Bay7305446813128889358521560781000
Texas83545430111330124387420301931222
N.Y. Yankees13386457534128095301102200071940
Baltimore12417943510128190308621041841361
Detroit8415234861319422210219710891250
L.A. Angels22234842524145775268620242751310
Seattle93878540161285762410620710631060
Oakland21315739961297722110519100861260

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

