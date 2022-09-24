THROUGH SEPTEMBER 23
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.429
|.327
|151
|5179
|718
|1355
|2221
|295
|11
|183
|701
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.392
|.315
|151
|5259
|656
|1366
|2061
|256
|8
|141
|624
|Boston
|.258
|.411
|.321
|150
|5168
|682
|1335
|2122
|334
|12
|143
|653
|Cleveland
|.253
|.381
|.315
|151
|5180
|645
|1308
|1975
|259
|27
|118
|611
|Minnesota
|.247
|.401
|.316
|151
|5103
|644
|1260
|2048
|249
|16
|169
|617
|Houston
|.246
|.421
|.319
|152
|5068
|687
|1245
|2132
|262
|11
|201
|667
|Kansas City
|.244
|.379
|.306
|151
|5054
|590
|1231
|1913
|231
|35
|127
|567
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.382
|.312
|151
|5064
|641
|1229
|1936
|278
|15
|133
|610
|Texas
|.242
|.399
|.305
|150
|5095
|668
|1233
|2033
|213
|19
|183
|635
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.428
|.324
|150
|5041
|761
|1216
|2158
|212
|8
|238
|723
|Baltimore
|.235
|.387
|.304
|150
|5018
|622
|1179
|1940
|256
|20
|155
|590
|Detroit
|.229
|.343
|.284
|150
|4968
|502
|1137
|1702
|220
|27
|97
|480
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.387
|.294
|151
|5044
|575
|1157
|1950
|195
|29
|180
|553
|Seattle
|.228
|.389
|.311
|150
|4975
|625
|1132
|1935
|216
|19
|183
|600
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.281
|151
|4950
|526
|1070
|1711
|234
|13
|127
|496
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|30
|52
|468
|13
|1158
|64
|30
|124
|2210
|0
|75
|113
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|67
|370
|9
|1185
|53
|9
|119
|2245
|1
|100
|111
|0
|Boston
|12
|48
|57
|441
|22
|1290
|51
|20
|119
|2312
|1
|78
|122
|0
|Cleveland
|18
|50
|75
|420
|31
|1027
|109
|25
|106
|2282
|0
|87
|122
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|41
|56
|479
|10
|1251
|31
|17
|123
|2212
|0
|72
|113
|2
|Houston
|8
|38
|58
|502
|18
|1111
|78
|20
|108
|2124
|1
|68
|114
|0
|Kansas City
|17
|42
|46
|427
|7
|1206
|99
|30
|95
|2149
|0
|76
|140
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|30
|54
|468
|13
|1288
|89
|35
|85
|2156
|0
|78
|100
|0
|Texas
|8
|35
|45
|430
|11
|1330
|124
|38
|74
|2030
|1
|93
|122
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|38
|64
|575
|34
|1280
|95
|30
|110
|2200
|0
|71
|94
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|41
|79
|435
|10
|1281
|90
|30
|86
|2104
|1
|84
|136
|1
|Detroit
|8
|41
|52
|348
|6
|1319
|42
|22
|102
|1971
|0
|89
|125
|0
|L.A. Angels
|22
|23
|48
|425
|24
|1457
|75
|26
|86
|2024
|2
|75
|131
|0
|Seattle
|9
|38
|78
|540
|16
|1285
|76
|24
|106
|2071
|0
|63
|106
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|57
|399
|6
|1297
|72
|21
|105
|1910
|0
|86
|126
|0
