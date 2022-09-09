THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.261.392.3171384791595125218782358125565
Toronto.261.427.3261364665637121719902598166622
Boston.258.410.31913847656241231195531211130596
Cleveland.250.376.31113546045581149173323422102532
Minnesota.248.407.31813645935941137186822516158572
Houston.245.417.31813745706151118190723911176598
Kansas City.244.380.30813846335431129176020634119522
Texas.242.395.30513646246051117182618617163574
Tampa Bay.242.384.31113545265751096173924715122546
N.Y. Yankees.238.422.3221384620675109819481928214642
Baltimore.236.391.30313745995761085180024118146547
Seattle.230.386.31313745635741050176119916160549
Detroit.229.338.2851374529449103615312012184429
L.A. Angels.228.384.29413745835241046175817328161502
Oakland.216.345.280138452447197815602139117444
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1529623449106943910920781861040
Toronto82747415121042562711019640691050
Boston104349395221180481710321051701140
Cleveland1544613681992887239320000801040
Minnesota10364544381120291610319750651022
Houston7365045916101772189719290641060
Kansas City1640444017110892279219910721210
Texas83436398111195109326718571851111
Tampa Bay726464181211748032801917069890
N.Y. Yankees12346152831117186281022016066890
Baltimore1139723919117984267919280791260
Seattle9377149815116870229419340531000
Detroit636503236119838219318330811170
L.A. Angels21224639324132468257818522701150
Oakland1929533626117167219717520771120

