THROUGH JULY 22

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.266.441.33094322845685914221834124443
Chicago White Sox.256.383.3119332494088321245161680387
Boston.256.413.3179432534358331344212795414
Minnesota.252.419.323943171421799133016010117407
Cleveland.251.386.31591308539977311911681772379
Kansas City.245.378.30893313836276811861442376345
N.Y. Yankees.245.445.33195317851177814131346163486
Houston.240.424.31894311641874813201548134409
Tampa Bay.240.383.30893312239575011961661186374
Texas.239.398.300923135418749124912310119396
Seattle.236.390.319943141387742122414811104370
Baltimore.233.387.30193315139273512211721396370
L.A. Angels.229.381.300933085364707117412114106351
Detroit.228.333.28694308129570410251271654282
Oakland.212.333.2739631363186651045144774295
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7203827987343617711388045760
Chicago White Sox1119452237729374661391063690
Boston83236271157793610611435152790
Minnesota6243231137681412711345048671
Cleveland93337266126355515631337056740
Kansas City10242527247125619651375047800
N.Y. Yankees72743378208016316731393041560
Houston5213533097044715621321050670
Tampa Bay5183228288165925531305048670
Texas4242126198067422391213158791
Seattle3235234198055018621368031680
Baltimore7225626078225616591339058820
L.A. Angels151231285169135118561240153780
Detroit5233022737952615681255047710
Oakland10213523658115415621164060800

