THROUGH JULY 22
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.266
|.441
|.330
|94
|3228
|456
|859
|1422
|183
|4
|124
|443
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.383
|.311
|93
|3249
|408
|832
|1245
|161
|6
|80
|387
|Boston
|.256
|.413
|.317
|94
|3253
|435
|833
|1344
|212
|7
|95
|414
|Minnesota
|.252
|.419
|.323
|94
|3171
|421
|799
|1330
|160
|10
|117
|407
|Cleveland
|.251
|.386
|.315
|91
|3085
|399
|773
|1191
|168
|17
|72
|379
|Kansas City
|.245
|.378
|.308
|93
|3138
|362
|768
|1186
|144
|23
|76
|345
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.445
|.331
|95
|3178
|511
|778
|1413
|134
|6
|163
|486
|Houston
|.240
|.424
|.318
|94
|3116
|418
|748
|1320
|154
|8
|134
|409
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.383
|.308
|93
|3122
|395
|750
|1196
|166
|11
|86
|374
|Texas
|.239
|.398
|.300
|92
|3135
|418
|749
|1249
|123
|10
|119
|396
|Seattle
|.236
|.390
|.319
|94
|3141
|387
|742
|1224
|148
|11
|104
|370
|Baltimore
|.233
|.387
|.301
|93
|3151
|392
|735
|1221
|172
|13
|96
|370
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.381
|.300
|93
|3085
|364
|707
|1174
|121
|14
|106
|351
|Detroit
|.228
|.333
|.286
|94
|3081
|295
|704
|1025
|127
|16
|54
|282
|Oakland
|.212
|.333
|.273
|96
|3136
|318
|665
|1045
|144
|7
|74
|295
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|20
|38
|279
|8
|734
|36
|17
|71
|1388
|0
|45
|76
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|45
|223
|7
|729
|37
|4
|66
|1391
|0
|63
|69
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|36
|271
|15
|779
|36
|10
|61
|1435
|1
|52
|79
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|32
|311
|3
|768
|14
|12
|71
|1345
|0
|48
|67
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|33
|37
|266
|12
|635
|55
|15
|63
|1337
|0
|56
|74
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|24
|25
|272
|4
|712
|56
|19
|65
|1375
|0
|47
|80
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|43
|378
|20
|801
|63
|16
|73
|1393
|0
|41
|56
|0
|Houston
|5
|21
|35
|330
|9
|704
|47
|15
|62
|1321
|0
|50
|67
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|18
|32
|282
|8
|816
|59
|25
|53
|1305
|0
|48
|67
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|21
|261
|9
|806
|74
|22
|39
|1213
|1
|58
|79
|1
|Seattle
|3
|23
|52
|341
|9
|805
|50
|18
|62
|1368
|0
|31
|68
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|22
|56
|260
|7
|822
|56
|16
|59
|1339
|0
|58
|82
|0
|L.A. Angels
|15
|12
|31
|285
|16
|913
|51
|18
|56
|1240
|1
|53
|78
|0
|Detroit
|5
|23
|30
|227
|3
|795
|26
|15
|68
|1255
|0
|47
|71
|0
|Oakland
|10
|21
|35
|236
|5
|811
|54
|15
|62
|1164
|0
|60
|80
|0
