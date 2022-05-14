THROUGH MAY 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.255
|.406
|.323
|31
|1063
|153
|271
|432
|53
|9
|30
|150
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.423
|.321
|34
|1123
|166
|277
|475
|52
|4
|46
|161
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.430
|.325
|32
|1057
|160
|260
|454
|46
|2
|48
|152
|Minnesota
|.240
|.392
|.318
|33
|1067
|132
|256
|418
|58
|1
|34
|124
|Toronto
|.236
|.384
|.299
|33
|1085
|125
|256
|417
|56
|0
|35
|124
|Tampa Bay
|.236
|.381
|.305
|33
|1100
|142
|260
|419
|53
|8
|30
|133
|Baltimore
|.233
|.352
|.308
|33
|1105
|113
|258
|389
|53
|3
|24
|108
|Boston
|.231
|.346
|.287
|32
|1081
|114
|250
|374
|66
|2
|18
|113
|Seattle
|.228
|.365
|.312
|33
|1090
|127
|248
|398
|45
|6
|31
|123
|Chicago White Sox
|.226
|.355
|.283
|31
|1026
|113
|232
|364
|46
|1
|28
|105
|Kansas City
|.224
|.325
|.289
|30
|1008
|106
|226
|328
|40
|7
|16
|96
|Houston
|.223
|.396
|.305
|33
|1088
|137
|243
|431
|53
|3
|43
|134
|Detroit
|.220
|.304
|.289
|33
|1070
|92
|235
|325
|43
|4
|13
|90
|Texas
|.216
|.338
|.283
|31
|1024
|121
|221
|346
|32
|3
|29
|112
|Oakland
|.199
|.308
|.265
|34
|1093
|116
|218
|337
|44
|6
|21
|108
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|10
|9
|102
|0
|236
|16
|6
|25
|467
|0
|18
|19
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|6
|9
|117
|4
|311
|21
|11
|24
|434
|1
|19
|25
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|12
|13
|117
|4
|272
|18
|7
|22
|478
|0
|13
|21
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|8
|15
|110
|1
|284
|5
|6
|31
|455
|0
|18
|23
|0
|Toronto
|3
|12
|15
|87
|4
|276
|15
|5
|23
|455
|0
|14
|20
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|9
|101
|4
|291
|28
|8
|18
|454
|0
|17
|18
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|23
|100
|3
|297
|20
|6
|18
|536
|0
|24
|42
|0
|Boston
|4
|17
|12
|79
|3
|262
|4
|5
|22
|451
|0
|15
|22
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|15
|122
|5
|271
|18
|7
|21
|476
|0
|15
|27
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|8
|14
|70
|2
|224
|17
|1
|23
|422
|0
|26
|24
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|9
|85
|2
|215
|18
|4
|23
|441
|0
|13
|31
|0
|Houston
|2
|9
|7
|125
|4
|265
|14
|6
|15
|468
|0
|12
|29
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|10
|96
|2
|281
|4
|4
|26
|450
|0
|18
|20
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|8
|91
|2
|246
|22
|8
|13
|404
|0
|22
|25
|1
|Oakland
|3
|10
|11
|90
|3
|310
|21
|5
|21
|379
|0
|23
|34
|0
