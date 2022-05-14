THROUGH MAY 13

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.255.406.32331106315327143253930150
L.A. Angels.247.423.32134112316627747552446161
N.Y. Yankees.246.430.32532105716026045446248152
Minnesota.240.392.31833106713225641858134124
Toronto.236.384.29933108512525641756035124
Tampa Bay.236.381.30533110014226041953830133
Baltimore.233.352.30833110511325838953324108
Boston.231.346.28732108111425037466218113
Seattle.228.365.31233109012724839845631123
Chicago White Sox.226.355.28331102611323236446128105
Kansas City.224.325.2893010081062263284071696
Houston.223.396.30533108813724343153343134
Detroit.220.304.289331070922353254341390
Texas.216.338.28331102412122134632329112
Oakland.199.308.26534109311621833744621108
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland3109102023616625467018190
L.A. Angels6691174311211124434119250
N.Y. Yankees41213117427218722478013210
Minnesota181511012845631455018230
Toronto3121587427615523455014200
Tampa Bay259101429128818454017180
Baltimore3823100329720618536024420
Boston417127932624522451015220
Seattle1715122527118721476015270
Chicago White Sox781470222417123422026240
Kansas City27985221518423441013310
Houston297125426514615468012290
Detroit25109622814426450018200
Texas17891224622813404022251
Oakland3101190331021521379023340

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

