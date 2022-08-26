THROUGH AUGUST 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.430
|.325
|123
|4211
|582
|1107
|1812
|235
|7
|152
|569
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.384
|.316
|125
|4340
|524
|1128
|1668
|212
|8
|104
|495
|Boston
|.255
|.406
|.315
|125
|4311
|558
|1100
|1749
|281
|10
|116
|533
|Cleveland
|.252
|.385
|.314
|123
|4195
|532
|1056
|1616
|219
|22
|99
|507
|Minnesota
|.248
|.409
|.317
|123
|4151
|536
|1029
|1697
|203
|15
|145
|515
|Houston
|.247
|.427
|.320
|126
|4207
|580
|1040
|1797
|225
|11
|170
|564
|Texas
|.243
|.398
|.306
|124
|4220
|562
|1026
|1679
|175
|17
|148
|533
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.431
|.326
|125
|4195
|634
|1019
|1809
|179
|7
|199
|606
|Kansas City
|.242
|.375
|.305
|126
|4208
|481
|1017
|1576
|185
|31
|104
|462
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.379
|.308
|124
|4149
|520
|990
|1571
|218
|15
|111
|493
|Baltimore
|.238
|.392
|.305
|124
|4177
|532
|993
|1637
|223
|17
|129
|503
|Seattle
|.231
|.383
|.315
|125
|4157
|516
|962
|1594
|182
|15
|140
|493
|Detroit
|.227
|.331
|.282
|125
|4113
|399
|932
|1363
|179
|18
|72
|382
|L.A. Angels
|.226
|.375
|.294
|125
|4160
|467
|941
|1561
|160
|26
|136
|447
|Oakland
|.215
|.343
|.279
|126
|4120
|424
|887
|1415
|197
|8
|105
|398
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|362
|9
|954
|48
|24
|101
|1759
|0
|64
|98
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|57
|308
|8
|969
|41
|7
|100
|1905
|0
|78
|98
|0
|Boston
|9
|40
|47
|350
|20
|1055
|42
|16
|95
|1888
|1
|66
|110
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|39
|55
|342
|15
|852
|81
|19
|81
|1820
|0
|69
|94
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|33
|41
|396
|7
|1006
|26
|14
|95
|1790
|0
|59
|89
|2
|Houston
|6
|34
|46
|421
|13
|934
|64
|17
|85
|1757
|0
|59
|99
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|35
|363
|11
|1089
|96
|29
|58
|1687
|1
|74
|99
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|11
|32
|57
|477
|23
|1066
|77
|24
|90
|1836
|0
|53
|80
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|36
|37
|363
|5
|1003
|78
|24
|85
|1829
|0
|69
|114
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|24
|39
|389
|10
|1086
|70
|31
|72
|1757
|0
|63
|84
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|71
|352
|8
|1073
|73
|24
|72
|1755
|0
|74
|111
|0
|Seattle
|7
|33
|68
|453
|14
|1063
|68
|20
|87
|1766
|0
|46
|92
|0
|Detroit
|6
|30
|41
|291
|4
|1100
|38
|19
|87
|1642
|0
|71
|103
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|42
|363
|23
|1208
|64
|24
|71
|1679
|2
|64
|106
|0
|Oakland
|16
|27
|47
|330
|6
|1047
|66
|20
|88
|1586
|0
|73
|100
|0
