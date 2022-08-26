THROUGH AUGUST 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.430.3251234211582110718122357152569
Chicago White Sox.260.384.3161254340524112816682128104495
Boston.255.406.31512543115581100174928110116533
Cleveland.252.385.3141234195532105616162192299507
Minnesota.248.409.31712341515361029169720315145515
Houston.247.427.32012642075801040179722511170564
Texas.243.398.30612442205621026167917517148533
N.Y. Yankees.243.431.3261254195634101918091797199606
Kansas City.242.375.30512642084811017157618531104462
Tampa Bay.239.379.3081244149520990157121815111493
Baltimore.238.392.3051244177532993163722317129503
Seattle.231.383.3151254157516962159418215140493
Detroit.227.331.282125411339993213631791872382
L.A. Angels.226.375.2941254160467941156116026136447
Oakland.215.343.279126412042488714151978105398
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82741362995448241011759064980
Chicago White Sox14265730889694171001905078980
Boston9404735020105542169518881661100
Cleveland143955342158528119811820069940
Minnesota93341396710062614951790059892
Houston63446421139346417851757059990
Texas733353631110899629581687174991
N.Y. Yankees1132574772310667724901836053800
Kansas City1636373635100378248518290691140
Tampa Bay624393891010867031721757063840
Baltimore1038713528107373247217550741110
Seattle733684531410636820871766046920
Detroit630412914110038198716420711030
L.A. Angels21194236323120864247116792641060
Oakland1627473306104766208815860731000

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you