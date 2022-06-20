THROUGH JUNE 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.258.413.320672314317596956156664307
Toronto.255.428.324662228301568953125484293
Minnesota.251.409.324682275300572930119477287
Chicago White Sox.251.377.307642218267556837106555251
N.Y. Yankees.249.444.328662197340546975933110322
Cleveland.248.386.3106221072835238131181448270
Houston.238.413.315662184281519901107787273
Kansas City.237.362.3026521922435197941021647229
L.A. Angels.237.400.3056923062895479221031084279
Texas.234.387.29466224328752586782782266
Tampa Bay.233.372.2966622002675138181051060254
Seattle.232.374.315682273264527851101869255
Baltimore.230.377.2996823022785308681141068265
Detroit.224.324.281662140190480693881035182
Oakland.210.330.274682209217463730109748199
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston526301949532205451032134530
Toronto416282077521221247976030520
Minnesota61823230256213751972036480
Chicago White Sox81632156549731246958044480
N.Y. Yankees4232724416536401149968027410
Cleveland625171848428431038872038470
Houston41424230548533940937033480
Kansas City61718194348934945962029570
L.A. Angels107222059653341742914140570
Texas315151815566591627883145541
Tampa Bay315181856565441936906042470
Seattle315392445576381244999025450
Baltimore6174219156103911471007045680
Detroit51421152255914949850036520
Oakland81324176457541851824047610

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you