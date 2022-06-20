THROUGH JUNE 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.258
|.413
|.320
|67
|2314
|317
|596
|956
|156
|6
|64
|307
|Toronto
|.255
|.428
|.324
|66
|2228
|301
|568
|953
|125
|4
|84
|293
|Minnesota
|.251
|.409
|.324
|68
|2275
|300
|572
|930
|119
|4
|77
|287
|Chicago White Sox
|.251
|.377
|.307
|64
|2218
|267
|556
|837
|106
|5
|55
|251
|N.Y. Yankees
|.249
|.444
|.328
|66
|2197
|340
|546
|975
|93
|3
|110
|322
|Cleveland
|.248
|.386
|.310
|62
|2107
|283
|523
|813
|118
|14
|48
|270
|Houston
|.238
|.413
|.315
|66
|2184
|281
|519
|901
|107
|7
|87
|273
|Kansas City
|.237
|.362
|.302
|65
|2192
|243
|519
|794
|102
|16
|47
|229
|L.A. Angels
|.237
|.400
|.305
|69
|2306
|289
|547
|922
|103
|10
|84
|279
|Texas
|.234
|.387
|.294
|66
|2243
|287
|525
|867
|82
|7
|82
|266
|Tampa Bay
|.233
|.372
|.296
|66
|2200
|267
|513
|818
|105
|10
|60
|254
|Seattle
|.232
|.374
|.315
|68
|2273
|264
|527
|851
|101
|8
|69
|255
|Baltimore
|.230
|.377
|.299
|68
|2302
|278
|530
|868
|114
|10
|68
|265
|Detroit
|.224
|.324
|.281
|66
|2140
|190
|480
|693
|88
|10
|35
|182
|Oakland
|.210
|.330
|.274
|68
|2209
|217
|463
|730
|109
|7
|48
|199
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|26
|30
|194
|9
|532
|20
|5
|45
|1032
|1
|34
|53
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|28
|207
|7
|521
|22
|12
|47
|976
|0
|30
|52
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|230
|2
|562
|13
|7
|51
|972
|0
|36
|48
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|32
|156
|5
|497
|31
|2
|46
|958
|0
|44
|48
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|27
|244
|16
|536
|40
|11
|49
|968
|0
|27
|41
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|17
|184
|8
|428
|43
|10
|38
|872
|0
|38
|47
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|24
|230
|5
|485
|33
|9
|40
|937
|0
|33
|48
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|17
|18
|194
|3
|489
|34
|9
|45
|962
|0
|29
|57
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|22
|205
|9
|653
|34
|17
|42
|914
|1
|40
|57
|0
|Texas
|3
|15
|15
|181
|5
|566
|59
|16
|27
|883
|1
|45
|54
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|15
|18
|185
|6
|565
|44
|19
|36
|906
|0
|42
|47
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|39
|244
|5
|576
|38
|12
|44
|999
|0
|25
|45
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|42
|191
|5
|610
|39
|11
|47
|1007
|0
|45
|68
|0
|Detroit
|5
|14
|21
|152
|2
|559
|14
|9
|49
|850
|0
|36
|52
|0
|Oakland
|8
|13
|24
|176
|4
|575
|41
|8
|51
|824
|0
|47
|61
|0
