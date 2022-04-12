THROUGH APRIL 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.309.454.375415228476973327
Toronto.279.507.336413623386970823
Tampa Bay.278.381.331412617354851217
Chicago White Sox.275.468.3103109193051101319
Texas.259.441.340414327376350726
Oakland.236.443.287414024336261722
L.A. Angels.231.388.293516016376281515
Houston.225.457.296413820316380819
Minnesota.220.465.298412718285940918
N.Y. Yankees.214.351.316413113284630513
Kansas City.209.271.282412914273550113
Baltimore.208.308.2994130627407026
Detroit.203.317.303412311253942211
Seattle.177.292.282413010233860310
Boston.173.308.243413312234160412
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland10214031205740230
Toronto1148038102530230
Tampa Bay04012035114510230
Chicago White Sox1106014201410140
Texas01117026112520330
Oakland0037039003440120
L.A. Angels10113039133640220
Houston00113229302500240
Minnesota00212037103490420
N.Y. Yankees01416238104710140
Kansas City10310022413590050
Baltimore00215044313760150
Detroit01216041013570210
Seattle00118031202610230
Boston02211136004540220

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

