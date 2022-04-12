THROUGH APRIL 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.309
|.454
|.375
|4
|152
|28
|47
|69
|7
|3
|3
|27
|Toronto
|.279
|.507
|.336
|4
|136
|23
|38
|69
|7
|0
|8
|23
|Tampa Bay
|.278
|.381
|.331
|4
|126
|17
|35
|48
|5
|1
|2
|17
|Chicago White Sox
|.275
|.468
|.310
|3
|109
|19
|30
|51
|10
|1
|3
|19
|Texas
|.259
|.441
|.340
|4
|143
|27
|37
|63
|5
|0
|7
|26
|Oakland
|.236
|.443
|.287
|4
|140
|24
|33
|62
|6
|1
|7
|22
|L.A. Angels
|.231
|.388
|.293
|5
|160
|16
|37
|62
|8
|1
|5
|15
|Houston
|.225
|.457
|.296
|4
|138
|20
|31
|63
|8
|0
|8
|19
|Minnesota
|.220
|.465
|.298
|4
|127
|18
|28
|59
|4
|0
|9
|18
|N.Y. Yankees
|.214
|.351
|.316
|4
|131
|13
|28
|46
|3
|0
|5
|13
|Kansas City
|.209
|.271
|.282
|4
|129
|14
|27
|35
|5
|0
|1
|13
|Baltimore
|.208
|.308
|.299
|4
|130
|6
|27
|40
|7
|0
|2
|6
|Detroit
|.203
|.317
|.303
|4
|123
|11
|25
|39
|4
|2
|2
|11
|Seattle
|.177
|.292
|.282
|4
|130
|10
|23
|38
|6
|0
|3
|10
|Boston
|.173
|.308
|.243
|4
|133
|12
|23
|41
|6
|0
|4
|12
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|31
|2
|0
|5
|74
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|38
|1
|0
|2
|53
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|4
|0
|12
|0
|35
|1
|1
|4
|51
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|14
|2
|0
|1
|41
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Texas
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0
|26
|1
|1
|2
|52
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0
|39
|0
|0
|3
|44
|0
|1
|2
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|0
|1
|13
|0
|39
|1
|3
|3
|64
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|50
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0
|37
|1
|0
|3
|49
|0
|4
|2
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|4
|16
|2
|38
|1
|0
|4
|71
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|10
|0
|22
|4
|1
|3
|59
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0
|44
|3
|1
|3
|76
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0
|41
|0
|1
|3
|57
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0
|31
|2
|0
|2
|61
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Boston
|0
|2
|2
|11
|1
|36
|0
|0
|4
|54
|0
|2
|2
|0
