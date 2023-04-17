THROUGH APRIL 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.280.541.3561654011415129233036112
Toronto.277.410.34616563801562312511675
Chicago White Sox.261.418.31616570741492383801773
Baltimore.260.450.35716538941402423222291
Houston.248.379.33416549771362082401674
Texas.244.404.31115505841232042921681
L.A. Angels.241.390.33715498761201942001875
Cleveland.239.359.3301655774133200354865
Boston.238.418.32316533871272232922180
N.Y. Yankees.237.434.30716519741232251832668
Oakland.235.370.31316540621272002311661
Seattle.232.380.31016547741272083411572
Minnesota.230.370.29416535631231982131658
Kansas City.211.342.27316530541121812431350
Detroit.208.327.27314486501011592421049
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0611560126125422006140
Toronto157552124124826806140
Chicago White Sox12541113413011251010100
Baltimore37778214624213260010180
Houston259653134132826807100
Texas15646012941821109140
L.A. Angels0496511305216242012140
Cleveland1857591162541027709110
Boston12115711277014226011150
N.Y. Yankees0345001451751020915130
Oakland24954114318114239011120
Seattle131053114813482480790
Minnesota128411153121220105130
Kansas City125412152901123303110
Detroit133421142741020507120

