THROUGH APRIL 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.280
|.541
|.356
|16
|540
|114
|151
|292
|33
|0
|36
|112
|Toronto
|.277
|.410
|.346
|16
|563
|80
|156
|231
|25
|1
|16
|75
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.418
|.316
|16
|570
|74
|149
|238
|38
|0
|17
|73
|Baltimore
|.260
|.450
|.357
|16
|538
|94
|140
|242
|32
|2
|22
|91
|Houston
|.248
|.379
|.334
|16
|549
|77
|136
|208
|24
|0
|16
|74
|Texas
|.244
|.404
|.311
|15
|505
|84
|123
|204
|29
|2
|16
|81
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.390
|.337
|15
|498
|76
|120
|194
|20
|0
|18
|75
|Cleveland
|.239
|.359
|.330
|16
|557
|74
|133
|200
|35
|4
|8
|65
|Boston
|.238
|.418
|.323
|16
|533
|87
|127
|223
|29
|2
|21
|80
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.434
|.307
|16
|519
|74
|123
|225
|18
|3
|26
|68
|Oakland
|.235
|.370
|.313
|16
|540
|62
|127
|200
|23
|1
|16
|61
|Seattle
|.232
|.380
|.310
|16
|547
|74
|127
|208
|34
|1
|15
|72
|Minnesota
|.230
|.370
|.294
|16
|535
|63
|123
|198
|21
|3
|16
|58
|Kansas City
|.211
|.342
|.273
|16
|530
|54
|112
|181
|24
|3
|13
|50
|Detroit
|.208
|.327
|.273
|14
|486
|50
|101
|159
|24
|2
|10
|49
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|11
|56
|0
|126
|12
|5
|4
|220
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|7
|55
|2
|124
|12
|4
|8
|268
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|5
|41
|1
|134
|13
|0
|11
|251
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|7
|78
|2
|146
|24
|2
|13
|260
|0
|10
|18
|0
|Houston
|2
|5
|9
|65
|3
|134
|13
|2
|8
|268
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Texas
|1
|5
|6
|46
|0
|129
|4
|1
|8
|211
|0
|9
|14
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|4
|9
|65
|1
|130
|5
|2
|16
|242
|0
|12
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|5
|75
|9
|116
|25
|4
|10
|277
|0
|9
|11
|0
|Boston
|1
|2
|11
|57
|1
|127
|7
|0
|14
|226
|0
|11
|15
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|3
|4
|50
|0
|145
|17
|5
|10
|209
|1
|5
|13
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|9
|54
|1
|143
|18
|1
|14
|239
|0
|11
|12
|0
|Seattle
|1
|3
|10
|53
|1
|148
|13
|4
|8
|248
|0
|7
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|8
|41
|1
|153
|1
|2
|12
|201
|0
|5
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|5
|41
|2
|152
|9
|0
|11
|233
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|3
|42
|1
|142
|7
|4
|10
|205
|0
|7
|12
|0
