THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.266.454.33714048727651296221029315197734
Boston.262.436.32814148516991272211330617167671
Houston.260.436.33214248897311271213124414196708
Toronto.260.420.33314148466501262203725814163619
Tampa Bay.258.444.33114247987531237213223622205722
Baltimore.258.427.32414047687121230203727024163690
L.A. Angels.249.432.32314248206631200208022425202638
Cleveland.249.379.31214248325761205183325627106539
Seattle.244.420.32414147836741167201125211190650
Kansas City.243.397.30114247685781158189223238142557
Minnesota.242.425.32214147756561155202723618200629
Chicago White Sox.241.392.29514148115811160188523312156557
Detroit.235.378.30114147655581119180020923142536
N.Y. Yankees.227.404.30414146105961048186118113202575
Oakland.225.373.30114146355211043172719919149502
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9424349812122474188521881541320
Boston93161428111165932410020660951210
Houston123561485131096952611220942711290
Toronto42861482121127913312022221661090
Tampa Bay5368445551246152419119950591000
Baltimore19454144312115698229619490531250
L.A. Angels74368476261309702711321001851081
Cleveland133845411331004123289821200691100
Seattle432100483101397108278821511681100
Kansas City124563351121215136378618860701090
Minnesota112880499111445771410220642611040
Chicago White Sox152650332181233801810719050781010
Detroit11283942681285692010020480891120
N.Y. Yankees7354447613120887301071828281970
Oakland2732784391212831302510719480861070

