THROUGH SEPTEMBER 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.266
|.454
|.337
|140
|4872
|765
|1296
|2210
|293
|15
|197
|734
|Boston
|.262
|.436
|.328
|141
|4851
|699
|1272
|2113
|306
|17
|167
|671
|Houston
|.260
|.436
|.332
|142
|4889
|731
|1271
|2131
|244
|14
|196
|708
|Toronto
|.260
|.420
|.333
|141
|4846
|650
|1262
|2037
|258
|14
|163
|619
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.444
|.331
|142
|4798
|753
|1237
|2132
|236
|22
|205
|722
|Baltimore
|.258
|.427
|.324
|140
|4768
|712
|1230
|2037
|270
|24
|163
|690
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.432
|.323
|142
|4820
|663
|1200
|2080
|224
|25
|202
|638
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.312
|142
|4832
|576
|1205
|1833
|256
|27
|106
|539
|Seattle
|.244
|.420
|.324
|141
|4783
|674
|1167
|2011
|252
|11
|190
|650
|Kansas City
|.243
|.397
|.301
|142
|4768
|578
|1158
|1892
|232
|38
|142
|557
|Minnesota
|.242
|.425
|.322
|141
|4775
|656
|1155
|2027
|236
|18
|200
|629
|Chicago White Sox
|.241
|.392
|.295
|141
|4811
|581
|1160
|1885
|233
|12
|156
|557
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.301
|141
|4765
|558
|1119
|1800
|209
|23
|142
|536
|N.Y. Yankees
|.227
|.404
|.304
|141
|4610
|596
|1048
|1861
|181
|13
|202
|575
|Oakland
|.225
|.373
|.301
|141
|4635
|521
|1043
|1727
|199
|19
|149
|502
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|42
|43
|498
|12
|1224
|74
|18
|85
|2188
|1
|54
|132
|0
|Boston
|9
|31
|61
|428
|11
|1165
|93
|24
|100
|2066
|0
|95
|121
|0
|Houston
|12
|35
|61
|485
|13
|1096
|95
|26
|112
|2094
|2
|71
|129
|0
|Toronto
|4
|28
|61
|482
|12
|1127
|91
|33
|120
|2222
|1
|66
|109
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|36
|84
|455
|5
|1246
|152
|41
|91
|1995
|0
|59
|100
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|443
|12
|1156
|98
|22
|96
|1949
|0
|53
|125
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|43
|68
|476
|26
|1309
|70
|27
|113
|2100
|1
|85
|108
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|45
|411
|33
|1004
|123
|28
|98
|2120
|0
|69
|110
|0
|Seattle
|4
|32
|100
|483
|10
|1397
|108
|27
|88
|2151
|1
|68
|110
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|45
|63
|351
|12
|1215
|136
|37
|86
|1886
|0
|70
|109
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|80
|499
|11
|1445
|77
|14
|102
|2064
|2
|61
|104
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|26
|50
|332
|18
|1233
|80
|18
|107
|1905
|0
|78
|101
|0
|Detroit
|11
|28
|39
|426
|8
|1285
|69
|20
|100
|2048
|0
|89
|112
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|44
|476
|13
|1208
|87
|30
|107
|1828
|2
|81
|97
|0
|Oakland
|27
|32
|78
|439
|12
|1283
|130
|25
|107
|1948
|0
|86
|107
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.