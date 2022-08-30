THROUGH AUGUST 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.426.3241274347590113318522418154577
Chicago White Sox.259.383.3151284435533114816992178106504
Boston.257.409.31612944555781147182428911122553
Cleveland.250.383.31212642975381076164522522100513
Minnesota.249.409.31912742815601065175321115149539
Houston.245.423.31812942945841054181822911171568
Kansas City.244.377.30712943215041053162719131107484
Texas.244.401.30712743225791056173517717156550
Tampa Bay.240.382.30912742585411022162622615116514
N.Y. Yankees.240.426.3241294323643103918421818202613
Baltimore.237.391.30512742725381013167022717132509
Seattle.230.383.3131284248526977162618415145503
Detroit.229.337.285128422842597014261901976407
L.A. Angels.228.382.2951294306493982164316327148472
Oakland.215.342.279129422043390614442018107406
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274138211982502510418290671010
Chicago White Sox14275831789874171051940079990
Boston9424735620109143179719501681110
Cleveland144255347168788320831866072970
Minnesota103543416810372715971852059922
Houston634484261395364178917890601030
Kansas City1638403735102884248618740711160
Texas7333637211111199296517371761001
Tampa Bay626413991011157331731796063860
N.Y. Yankees1232594922710937827941883056810
Baltimore1038713638110378267418000751160
Seattle935684581510936821891790047940
Detroit633433024112538208816900741120
L.A. Angels21194537323124866247317452661080
Oakland1727483366108067218816250761040

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

