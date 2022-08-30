THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.426
|.324
|127
|4347
|590
|1133
|1852
|241
|8
|154
|577
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.383
|.315
|128
|4435
|533
|1148
|1699
|217
|8
|106
|504
|Boston
|.257
|.409
|.316
|129
|4455
|578
|1147
|1824
|289
|11
|122
|553
|Cleveland
|.250
|.383
|.312
|126
|4297
|538
|1076
|1645
|225
|22
|100
|513
|Minnesota
|.249
|.409
|.319
|127
|4281
|560
|1065
|1753
|211
|15
|149
|539
|Houston
|.245
|.423
|.318
|129
|4294
|584
|1054
|1818
|229
|11
|171
|568
|Kansas City
|.244
|.377
|.307
|129
|4321
|504
|1053
|1627
|191
|31
|107
|484
|Texas
|.244
|.401
|.307
|127
|4322
|579
|1056
|1735
|177
|17
|156
|550
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.382
|.309
|127
|4258
|541
|1022
|1626
|226
|15
|116
|514
|N.Y. Yankees
|.240
|.426
|.324
|129
|4323
|643
|1039
|1842
|181
|8
|202
|613
|Baltimore
|.237
|.391
|.305
|127
|4272
|538
|1013
|1670
|227
|17
|132
|509
|Seattle
|.230
|.383
|.313
|128
|4248
|526
|977
|1626
|184
|15
|145
|503
|Detroit
|.229
|.337
|.285
|128
|4228
|425
|970
|1426
|190
|19
|76
|407
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.382
|.295
|129
|4306
|493
|982
|1643
|163
|27
|148
|472
|Oakland
|.215
|.342
|.279
|129
|4220
|433
|906
|1444
|201
|8
|107
|406
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|382
|11
|982
|50
|25
|104
|1829
|0
|67
|101
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|58
|317
|8
|987
|41
|7
|105
|1940
|0
|79
|99
|0
|Boston
|9
|42
|47
|356
|20
|1091
|43
|17
|97
|1950
|1
|68
|111
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|42
|55
|347
|16
|878
|83
|20
|83
|1866
|0
|72
|97
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|35
|43
|416
|8
|1037
|27
|15
|97
|1852
|0
|59
|92
|2
|Houston
|6
|34
|48
|426
|13
|953
|64
|17
|89
|1789
|0
|60
|103
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|38
|40
|373
|5
|1028
|84
|24
|86
|1874
|0
|71
|116
|0
|Texas
|7
|33
|36
|372
|11
|1111
|99
|29
|65
|1737
|1
|76
|100
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|26
|41
|399
|10
|1115
|73
|31
|73
|1796
|0
|63
|86
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|32
|59
|492
|27
|1093
|78
|27
|94
|1883
|0
|56
|81
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|71
|363
|8
|1103
|78
|26
|74
|1800
|0
|75
|116
|0
|Seattle
|9
|35
|68
|458
|15
|1093
|68
|21
|89
|1790
|0
|47
|94
|0
|Detroit
|6
|33
|43
|302
|4
|1125
|38
|20
|88
|1690
|0
|74
|112
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|45
|373
|23
|1248
|66
|24
|73
|1745
|2
|66
|108
|0
|Oakland
|17
|27
|48
|336
|6
|1080
|67
|21
|88
|1625
|0
|76
|104
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.