THROUGH AUGUST 5

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.463.34311138576421052178624111157616
Boston.263.433.3301103766542990163124114124519
Toronto.260.419.3301123849503100116131989132477
L.A. Angels.255.445.3311123811551972169717618171532
Tampa Bay.254.443.3271133782583961167619416163560
Baltimore.254.423.3221113753552952158821517129535
Cleveland.251.382.314111378245495014452022283426
Houston.249.414.320112379152994315691829142511
Minnesota.238.416.3151123781496900157318816151472
Kansas City.238.386.2971123745436891144518230104418
Chicago White Sox.237.387.2951123819459906147818010124446
Seattle.236.401.315111372750887914961968135490
Detroit.232.368.2981103722428862136917017101415
N.Y. Yankees.231.406.3031113631477839147514712155458
Oakland.222.360.3011113643395809131214817107380
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas7343539589565815631693146990
Boston8265033789007819791606077990
Toronto3214536899037426941790150910
L.A. Angels534623891810345420941698163890
Tampa Bay52860364397612134711557045830
Baltimore16353136199297718761533045960
Cleveland92835327267699022821653051830
Houston928433661088183218515902551050
Minnesota1021643711011535811791618247760
Kansas City113453277798010527591503050840
Chicago White Sox112244277149936916801534060770
Seattle32769374811027621701650153840
Detroit6222533869645015761607072870
N.Y. Yankees73234352139056822841387261730
Oakland24265936510102110422861554068780

