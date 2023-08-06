THROUGH AUGUST 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.463
|.343
|111
|3857
|642
|1052
|1786
|241
|11
|157
|616
|Boston
|.263
|.433
|.330
|110
|3766
|542
|990
|1631
|241
|14
|124
|519
|Toronto
|.260
|.419
|.330
|112
|3849
|503
|1001
|1613
|198
|9
|132
|477
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.445
|.331
|112
|3811
|551
|972
|1697
|176
|18
|171
|532
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.443
|.327
|113
|3782
|583
|961
|1676
|194
|16
|163
|560
|Baltimore
|.254
|.423
|.322
|111
|3753
|552
|952
|1588
|215
|17
|129
|535
|Cleveland
|.251
|.382
|.314
|111
|3782
|454
|950
|1445
|202
|22
|83
|426
|Houston
|.249
|.414
|.320
|112
|3791
|529
|943
|1569
|182
|9
|142
|511
|Minnesota
|.238
|.416
|.315
|112
|3781
|496
|900
|1573
|188
|16
|151
|472
|Kansas City
|.238
|.386
|.297
|112
|3745
|436
|891
|1445
|182
|30
|104
|418
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.387
|.295
|112
|3819
|459
|906
|1478
|180
|10
|124
|446
|Seattle
|.236
|.401
|.315
|111
|3727
|508
|879
|1496
|196
|8
|135
|490
|Detroit
|.232
|.368
|.298
|110
|3722
|428
|862
|1369
|170
|17
|101
|415
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.406
|.303
|111
|3631
|477
|839
|1475
|147
|12
|155
|458
|Oakland
|.222
|.360
|.301
|111
|3643
|395
|809
|1312
|148
|17
|107
|380
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|7
|34
|35
|395
|8
|956
|58
|15
|63
|1693
|1
|46
|99
|0
|Boston
|8
|26
|50
|337
|8
|900
|78
|19
|79
|1606
|0
|77
|99
|0
|Toronto
|3
|21
|45
|368
|9
|903
|74
|26
|94
|1790
|1
|50
|91
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|34
|62
|389
|18
|1034
|54
|20
|94
|1698
|1
|63
|89
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|60
|364
|3
|976
|121
|34
|71
|1557
|0
|45
|83
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|35
|31
|361
|9
|929
|77
|18
|76
|1533
|0
|45
|96
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|28
|35
|327
|26
|769
|90
|22
|82
|1653
|0
|51
|83
|0
|Houston
|9
|28
|43
|366
|10
|881
|83
|21
|85
|1590
|2
|55
|105
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|64
|371
|10
|1153
|58
|11
|79
|1618
|2
|47
|76
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|34
|53
|277
|7
|980
|105
|27
|59
|1503
|0
|50
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|22
|44
|277
|14
|993
|69
|16
|80
|1534
|0
|60
|77
|0
|Seattle
|3
|27
|69
|374
|8
|1102
|76
|21
|70
|1650
|1
|53
|84
|0
|Detroit
|6
|22
|25
|338
|6
|964
|50
|15
|76
|1607
|0
|72
|87
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|32
|34
|352
|13
|905
|68
|22
|84
|1387
|2
|61
|73
|0
|Oakland
|24
|26
|59
|365
|10
|1021
|104
|22
|86
|1554
|0
|68
|78
|0
