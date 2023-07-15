THROUGH JULY 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.276
|.465
|.343
|92
|3239
|543
|894
|1505
|209
|9
|128
|521
|Boston
|.265
|.433
|.333
|92
|3160
|459
|836
|1367
|207
|12
|100
|440
|Toronto
|.261
|.417
|.327
|92
|3169
|417
|826
|1322
|169
|9
|103
|394
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.452
|.331
|93
|3125
|506
|809
|1414
|168
|13
|137
|483
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.442
|.330
|92
|3123
|448
|801
|1381
|144
|14
|136
|432
|Baltimore
|.254
|.426
|.324
|90
|3050
|447
|776
|1298
|164
|14
|110
|434
|Cleveland
|.250
|.376
|.314
|91
|3105
|369
|777
|1166
|165
|19
|62
|343
|Houston
|.247
|.406
|.317
|92
|3105
|424
|768
|1260
|154
|7
|108
|407
|Chicago White Sox
|.236
|.389
|.295
|93
|3167
|382
|748
|1231
|156
|9
|103
|371
|Minnesota
|.233
|.401
|.310
|92
|3086
|385
|718
|1237
|153
|9
|116
|366
|Seattle
|.232
|.390
|.312
|90
|3025
|408
|702
|1180
|155
|7
|103
|393
|Kansas City
|.232
|.371
|.295
|91
|3031
|337
|702
|1123
|145
|21
|78
|322
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.409
|.300
|92
|3021
|402
|698
|1236
|126
|11
|130
|386
|Detroit
|.230
|.368
|.299
|90
|3047
|351
|701
|1121
|135
|15
|85
|340
|Oakland
|.221
|.353
|.300
|93
|3072
|333
|680
|1084
|123
|13
|85
|321
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|29
|31
|316
|8
|784
|49
|13
|50
|1423
|1
|41
|83
|0
|Boston
|7
|22
|43
|291
|7
|753
|62
|13
|68
|1363
|0
|62
|76
|0
|Toronto
|2
|17
|35
|288
|5
|729
|68
|23
|74
|1435
|1
|46
|71
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|46
|303
|2
|799
|111
|29
|57
|1272
|0
|38
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|48
|312
|7
|817
|45
|17
|80
|1374
|0
|51
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|27
|27
|301
|7
|745
|64
|17
|62
|1254
|0
|37
|81
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|29
|272
|25
|645
|74
|19
|66
|1372
|0
|43
|61
|0
|Houston
|9
|23
|35
|292
|9
|717
|67
|17
|76
|1285
|1
|44
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|19
|41
|230
|14
|816
|54
|14
|65
|1264
|0
|46
|56
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|49
|303
|7
|930
|44
|9
|64
|1312
|2
|45
|65
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|55
|307
|6
|882
|62
|19
|52
|1319
|1
|46
|66
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|28
|45
|238
|6
|829
|76
|24
|51
|1242
|0
|45
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|22
|27
|280
|10
|739
|54
|20
|67
|1133
|2
|55
|65
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|20
|290
|5
|807
|44
|13
|60
|1328
|0
|57
|68
|0
|Oakland
|18
|20
|51
|302
|8
|855
|92
|19
|66
|1303
|0
|56
|65
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.