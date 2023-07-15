THROUGH JULY 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.276.465.34392323954389415052099128521
Boston.265.433.333923160459836136720712100440
Toronto.261.417.32792316941782613221699103394
Tampa Bay.259.452.331933125506809141416813137483
L.A. Angels.256.442.330923123448801138114414136432
Baltimore.254.426.324903050447776129816414110434
Cleveland.250.376.31491310536977711661651962343
Houston.247.406.31792310542476812601547108407
Chicago White Sox.236.389.29593316738274812311569103371
Minnesota.233.401.31092308638571812371539116366
Seattle.232.390.31290302540870211801557103393
Kansas City.232.371.29591303133770211231452178322
N.Y. Yankees.231.409.300923021402698123612611130386
Detroit.230.368.29990304735170111211351585340
Oakland.221.353.30093307233368010841231385321
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6293131687844913501423141830
Boston7224329177536213681363062760
Toronto2173528857296823741435146710
Tampa Bay52446303279911129571272038770
L.A. Angels3304831278174517801374051720
Baltimore11272730177456417621254037810
Cleveland62629272256457419661372043610
Houston9233529297176717761285144840
Chicago White Sox91941230148165414651264046560
Minnesota815493037930449641312245650
Seattle1245530768826219521319146660
Kansas City8284523868297624511242045670
N.Y. Yankees62227280107395420671133255650
Detroit5192029058074413601328057680
Oakland18205130288559219661303056650

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

