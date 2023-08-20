THROUGH AUGUST 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.270
|.460
|.340
|123
|4271
|700
|1153
|1964
|268
|15
|171
|670
|Boston
|.262
|.433
|.327
|123
|4198
|601
|1100
|1817
|264
|15
|141
|576
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.448
|.331
|126
|4259
|669
|1104
|1906
|215
|19
|183
|641
|Toronto
|.258
|.411
|.329
|124
|4253
|550
|1097
|1750
|213
|10
|140
|524
|Baltimore
|.252
|.421
|.318
|123
|4158
|600
|1047
|1749
|232
|22
|142
|583
|Houston
|.251
|.419
|.324
|124
|4213
|602
|1058
|1765
|201
|10
|162
|582
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.436
|.323
|125
|4243
|597
|1062
|1849
|195
|20
|184
|575
|Cleveland
|.250
|.379
|.312
|124
|4211
|499
|1051
|1594
|226
|25
|89
|465
|Kansas City
|.244
|.395
|.301
|125
|4203
|502
|1027
|1661
|207
|32
|121
|483
|Seattle
|.240
|.409
|.319
|123
|4155
|571
|997
|1699
|220
|10
|154
|552
|Minnesota
|.240
|.418
|.318
|124
|4181
|549
|1002
|1746
|208
|16
|168
|525
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.385
|.294
|123
|4188
|504
|994
|1611
|196
|11
|133
|487
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.300
|123
|4161
|486
|977
|1573
|189
|19
|123
|468
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.399
|.305
|123
|4020
|518
|925
|1602
|156
|13
|165
|498
|Oakland
|.224
|.365
|.301
|123
|4048
|441
|906
|1477
|172
|18
|121
|426
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|438
|10
|1070
|63
|16
|68
|1891
|1
|47
|110
|0
|Boston
|8
|29
|51
|370
|10
|1001
|85
|21
|90
|1778
|0
|85
|110
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|30
|69
|400
|4
|1097
|130
|36
|79
|1758
|0
|55
|92
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|55
|408
|9
|1008
|81
|28
|101
|1969
|1
|55
|99
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|40
|33
|390
|9
|1025
|83
|20
|88
|1691
|0
|50
|107
|0
|Houston
|9
|30
|49
|417
|11
|974
|89
|22
|93
|1771
|2
|65
|117
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|38
|64
|408
|20
|1158
|60
|22
|99
|1846
|1
|75
|96
|1
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|358
|28
|862
|100
|25
|87
|1826
|0
|59
|93
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|41
|56
|300
|8
|1069
|120
|32
|74
|1680
|0
|60
|93
|0
|Seattle
|4
|30
|83
|414
|10
|1221
|90
|25
|78
|1856
|1
|60
|99
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|23
|72
|422
|11
|1273
|67
|11
|90
|1796
|2
|55
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|301
|15
|1087
|75
|16
|88
|1676
|0
|64
|85
|0
|Detroit
|8
|24
|29
|366
|6
|1096
|54
|18
|87
|1777
|0
|77
|94
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|37
|409
|13
|1027
|76
|25
|97
|1577
|2
|68
|85
|0
|Oakland
|25
|29
|66
|395
|11
|1120
|114
|23
|95
|1729
|0
|74
|86
|0
