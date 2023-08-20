THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.270.460.34012342717001153196426815171670
Boston.262.433.32712341986011100181726415141576
Tampa Bay.259.448.33112642596691104190621519183641
Toronto.258.411.32912442535501097175021310140524
Baltimore.252.421.31812341586001047174923222142583
Houston.251.419.32412442136021058176520110162582
L.A. Angels.250.436.32312542435971062184919520184575
Cleveland.250.379.3121244211499105115942262589465
Kansas City.244.395.30112542035021027166120732121483
Seattle.240.409.3191234155571997169922010154552
Minnesota.240.418.31812441815491002174620816168525
Chicago White Sox.237.385.2941234188504994161119611133487
Detroit.235.378.3001234161486977157318919123468
N.Y. Yankees.230.399.3051234020518925160215613165498
Oakland.224.365.3011234048441906147717218121426
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9393743810107063166818911471100
Boston8295137010100185219017780851100
Tampa Bay530694004109713036791758055920
Toronto322554089100881281011969155990
Baltimore1840333909102583208816910501070
Houston930494171197489229317712651170
L.A. Angels538644082011586022991846175961
Cleveland1030383582886210025871826059930
Kansas City1241563008106912032741680060930
Seattle430834141012219025781856160990
Minnesota1023724221112736711901796255880
Chicago White Sox1325473011510877516881676064850
Detroit82429366610965418871777077940
N.Y. Yankees734374091310277625971577268850
Oakland25296639511112011423951729074860

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

