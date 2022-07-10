THROUGH JULY 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.414.3248529493997681221195682383
Toronto.257.428.32486293039275312541664109380
Chicago White Sox.256.380.3118328943567401100147667336
Minnesota.253.423.32387294039874412431549109385
Cleveland.247.384.31182278435768810701521666339
N.Y. Yankees.244.443.32785282644468912521196144421
Houston.242.431.32284278537867511991398123370
Kansas City.241.377.30783280032367410551282071309
Texas.240.400.30082278836766911161029109347
Tampa Bay.237.377.30384282234566810631421177328
Seattle.234.386.31786286634867211051381191333
L.A. Angels.232.389.302862852342662111011913101331
Detroit.230.337.2888427472686339271091651258
Baltimore.230.381.29886290035166811051541187333
Oakland.209.327.272862789272584912131761250
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston63136256146843110571343143700
Toronto7183626286713215651276039720
Chicago White Sox1118402016654354601265055600
Minnesota6242828527131410651235045651
Cleveland8313124195735114571193053670
N.Y. Yankees72632330177075814631216036500
Houston5183130376274013551185042630
Kansas City8192125646364815601227037700
Texas4211922867046620371083153711
Tampa Bay3172325487345823471167047620
Seattle3204731087374717541238030600
L.A. Angels131227263158314818541138148720
Detroit5202620437072212601103042640
Baltimore7215024067755214531242057740
Oakland10173221547145114601047054760

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you