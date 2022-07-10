THROUGH JULY 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.414
|.324
|85
|2949
|399
|768
|1221
|195
|6
|82
|383
|Toronto
|.257
|.428
|.324
|86
|2930
|392
|753
|1254
|166
|4
|109
|380
|Chicago White Sox
|.256
|.380
|.311
|83
|2894
|356
|740
|1100
|147
|6
|67
|336
|Minnesota
|.253
|.423
|.323
|87
|2940
|398
|744
|1243
|154
|9
|109
|385
|Cleveland
|.247
|.384
|.311
|82
|2784
|357
|688
|1070
|152
|16
|66
|339
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.443
|.327
|85
|2826
|444
|689
|1252
|119
|6
|144
|421
|Houston
|.242
|.431
|.322
|84
|2785
|378
|675
|1199
|139
|8
|123
|370
|Kansas City
|.241
|.377
|.307
|83
|2800
|323
|674
|1055
|128
|20
|71
|309
|Texas
|.240
|.400
|.300
|82
|2788
|367
|669
|1116
|102
|9
|109
|347
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.377
|.303
|84
|2822
|345
|668
|1063
|142
|11
|77
|328
|Seattle
|.234
|.386
|.317
|86
|2866
|348
|672
|1105
|138
|11
|91
|333
|L.A. Angels
|.232
|.389
|.302
|86
|2852
|342
|662
|1110
|119
|13
|101
|331
|Detroit
|.230
|.337
|.288
|84
|2747
|268
|633
|927
|109
|16
|51
|258
|Baltimore
|.230
|.381
|.298
|86
|2900
|351
|668
|1105
|154
|11
|87
|333
|Oakland
|.209
|.327
|.272
|86
|2789
|272
|584
|912
|131
|7
|61
|250
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|31
|36
|256
|14
|684
|31
|10
|57
|1343
|1
|43
|70
|0
|Toronto
|7
|18
|36
|262
|8
|671
|32
|15
|65
|1276
|0
|39
|72
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|18
|40
|201
|6
|654
|35
|4
|60
|1265
|0
|55
|60
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|28
|285
|2
|713
|14
|10
|65
|1235
|0
|45
|65
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|31
|31
|241
|9
|573
|51
|14
|57
|1193
|0
|53
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|26
|32
|330
|17
|707
|58
|14
|63
|1216
|0
|36
|50
|0
|Houston
|5
|18
|31
|303
|7
|627
|40
|13
|55
|1185
|0
|42
|63
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|19
|21
|256
|4
|636
|48
|15
|60
|1227
|0
|37
|70
|0
|Texas
|4
|21
|19
|228
|6
|704
|66
|20
|37
|1083
|1
|53
|71
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|23
|254
|8
|734
|58
|23
|47
|1167
|0
|47
|62
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|47
|310
|8
|737
|47
|17
|54
|1238
|0
|30
|60
|0
|L.A. Angels
|13
|12
|27
|263
|15
|831
|48
|18
|54
|1138
|1
|48
|72
|0
|Detroit
|5
|20
|26
|204
|3
|707
|22
|12
|60
|1103
|0
|42
|64
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|50
|240
|6
|775
|52
|14
|53
|1242
|0
|57
|74
|0
|Oakland
|10
|17
|32
|215
|4
|714
|51
|14
|60
|1047
|0
|54
|76
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.