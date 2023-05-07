THROUGH MAY 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.277.523.34934115221731960369469207
Boston.273.455.34535121220733155279246198
Texas.264.445.34232109420528948763343199
Baltimore.260.432.33933111218428948062341177
Toronto.258.411.33434117116330248164237152
L.A. Angels.257.418.33134115817629848447245173
Houston.241.371.31333111014826741253130142
Chicago White Sox.234.379.30034117013827444362135135
Kansas City.233.384.297341144131266439601031123
Oakland.232.382.31334114013626543549537130
Detroit.229.357.29432109511525139155227113
N.Y. Yankees.228.378.29834110113325141639340126
Minnesota.225.397.30234113515225545149645145
Cleveland.223.332.30233110712024736756518110
Seattle.222.374.30233110614524641459235143
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay110221111286321216476015260
Boston4919118326723127529024280
Texas31218118028617716467117270
Baltimore7139131227636729484014360
Toronto1614123327226723544019250
L.A. Angels01222112227714730512021230
Houston3816104426821524485011260
Chicago White Sox441893829621222498018220
Kansas City2101495430123522500012260
Oakland9723113431937626494023240
Detroit271094430919720489013250
N.Y. Yankees27101022278281022429116250
Minnesota371711213308520459018230
Cleveland311111191125737721510014230
Seattle17171131323201022462012230

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you