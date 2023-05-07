THROUGH MAY 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.277
|.523
|.349
|34
|1152
|217
|319
|603
|69
|4
|69
|207
|Boston
|.273
|.455
|.345
|35
|1212
|207
|331
|552
|79
|2
|46
|198
|Texas
|.264
|.445
|.342
|32
|1094
|205
|289
|487
|63
|3
|43
|199
|Baltimore
|.260
|.432
|.339
|33
|1112
|184
|289
|480
|62
|3
|41
|177
|Toronto
|.258
|.411
|.334
|34
|1171
|163
|302
|481
|64
|2
|37
|152
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.418
|.331
|34
|1158
|176
|298
|484
|47
|2
|45
|173
|Houston
|.241
|.371
|.313
|33
|1110
|148
|267
|412
|53
|1
|30
|142
|Chicago White Sox
|.234
|.379
|.300
|34
|1170
|138
|274
|443
|62
|1
|35
|135
|Kansas City
|.233
|.384
|.297
|34
|1144
|131
|266
|439
|60
|10
|31
|123
|Oakland
|.232
|.382
|.313
|34
|1140
|136
|265
|435
|49
|5
|37
|130
|Detroit
|.229
|.357
|.294
|32
|1095
|115
|251
|391
|55
|2
|27
|113
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.378
|.298
|34
|1101
|133
|251
|416
|39
|3
|40
|126
|Minnesota
|.225
|.397
|.302
|34
|1135
|152
|255
|451
|49
|6
|45
|145
|Cleveland
|.223
|.332
|.302
|33
|1107
|120
|247
|367
|56
|5
|18
|110
|Seattle
|.222
|.374
|.302
|33
|1106
|145
|246
|414
|59
|2
|35
|143
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|1
|10
|22
|111
|1
|286
|32
|12
|16
|476
|0
|15
|26
|0
|Boston
|4
|9
|19
|118
|3
|267
|23
|1
|27
|529
|0
|24
|28
|0
|Texas
|3
|12
|18
|118
|0
|286
|17
|7
|16
|467
|1
|17
|27
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|9
|131
|2
|276
|36
|7
|29
|484
|0
|14
|36
|0
|Toronto
|1
|6
|14
|123
|3
|272
|26
|7
|23
|544
|0
|19
|25
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|12
|22
|112
|2
|277
|14
|7
|30
|512
|0
|21
|23
|0
|Houston
|3
|8
|16
|104
|4
|268
|21
|5
|24
|485
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|4
|18
|93
|8
|296
|21
|2
|22
|498
|0
|18
|22
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|10
|14
|95
|4
|301
|23
|5
|22
|500
|0
|12
|26
|0
|Oakland
|9
|7
|23
|113
|4
|319
|37
|6
|26
|494
|0
|23
|24
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|10
|94
|4
|309
|19
|7
|20
|489
|0
|13
|25
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|7
|10
|102
|2
|278
|28
|10
|22
|429
|1
|16
|25
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|17
|112
|1
|330
|8
|5
|20
|459
|0
|18
|23
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|11
|119
|11
|257
|37
|7
|21
|510
|0
|14
|23
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|17
|113
|1
|323
|20
|10
|22
|462
|0
|12
|23
|0
