THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.268
|.455
|.338
|132
|4598
|733
|1232
|2094
|283
|15
|183
|703
|Boston
|.265
|.439
|.331
|133
|4570
|661
|1210
|2005
|288
|15
|159
|634
|Tampa Bay
|.261
|.449
|.332
|133
|4497
|715
|1173
|2021
|226
|20
|194
|685
|Toronto
|.258
|.416
|.328
|133
|4570
|596
|1177
|1901
|234
|11
|156
|567
|Houston
|.257
|.428
|.330
|134
|4600
|676
|1183
|1969
|229
|13
|177
|654
|Baltimore
|.255
|.425
|.320
|132
|4471
|658
|1139
|1898
|248
|23
|155
|638
|L.A. Angels
|.249
|.434
|.323
|133
|4516
|628
|1125
|1960
|210
|23
|193
|604
|Cleveland
|.249
|.381
|.310
|133
|4525
|540
|1125
|1724
|243
|25
|102
|504
|Seattle
|.245
|.418
|.325
|132
|4480
|635
|1097
|1872
|239
|10
|172
|612
|Minnesota
|.240
|.422
|.320
|133
|4491
|601
|1079
|1897
|223
|17
|187
|576
|Kansas City
|.240
|.389
|.297
|134
|4490
|529
|1079
|1747
|217
|35
|127
|509
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.389
|.295
|133
|4538
|548
|1089
|1767
|218
|11
|146
|525
|Detroit
|.234
|.378
|.300
|132
|4455
|521
|1041
|1684
|197
|22
|134
|501
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.402
|.303
|132
|4318
|556
|985
|1735
|166
|13
|186
|535
|Oakland
|.222
|.365
|.300
|133
|4366
|479
|971
|1594
|179
|18
|136
|461
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|41
|40
|468
|12
|1160
|68
|18
|77
|2051
|1
|51
|121
|0
|Boston
|9
|30
|58
|410
|11
|1077
|91
|22
|97
|1972
|0
|92
|115
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|34
|79
|418
|4
|1158
|138
|38
|85
|1867
|0
|55
|96
|0
|Toronto
|4
|25
|57
|436
|10
|1074
|87
|29
|107
|2100
|1
|63
|101
|0
|Houston
|12
|33
|55
|460
|13
|1044
|95
|24
|100
|1985
|2
|69
|124
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|42
|37
|412
|10
|1094
|93
|20
|92
|1813
|0
|51
|116
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|39
|67
|441
|23
|1237
|63
|24
|102
|1975
|1
|81
|101
|1
|Cleveland
|12
|31
|41
|378
|30
|943
|111
|25
|92
|1952
|0
|64
|103
|0
|Seattle
|4
|31
|93
|456
|10
|1310
|101
|27
|83
|2034
|1
|63
|104
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|25
|79
|458
|11
|1368
|68
|12
|97
|1940
|2
|59
|97
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|44
|59
|322
|11
|1143
|130
|35
|77
|1775
|0
|65
|100
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|25
|48
|319
|18
|1179
|79
|17
|95
|1811
|0
|73
|91
|0
|Detroit
|9
|26
|36
|396
|7
|1191
|60
|18
|94
|1918
|0
|88
|99
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|41
|441
|13
|1127
|79
|27
|100
|1699
|2
|77
|89
|0
|Oakland
|26
|31
|77
|421
|11
|1213
|121
|24
|103
|1854
|0
|82
|94
|0
