THROUGH AUGUST 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.268.455.33813245987331232209428315183703
Boston.265.439.33113345706611210200528815159634
Tampa Bay.261.449.33213344977151173202122620194685
Toronto.258.416.32813345705961177190123411156567
Houston.257.428.33013446006761183196922913177654
Baltimore.255.425.32013244716581139189824823155638
L.A. Angels.249.434.32313345166281125196021023193604
Cleveland.249.381.31013345255401125172424325102504
Seattle.245.418.32513244806351097187223910172612
Minnesota.240.422.32013344916011079189722317187576
Kansas City.240.389.29713444905291079174721735127509
Chicago White Sox.240.389.29513345385481089176721811146525
Detroit.234.378.30013244555211041168419722134501
N.Y. Yankees.228.402.3031324318556985173516613186535
Oakland.222.365.3001334366479971159417918136461
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9414046812116068187720511511210
Boston9305841011107791229719720921150
Tampa Bay534794184115813838851867055960
Toronto42557436101074872910721001631010
Houston123355460131044952410019852691240
Baltimore19423741210109493209218130511160
L.A. Angels53967441231237632410219751811011
Cleveland12314137830943111259219520641030
Seattle43193456101310101278320341631040
Minnesota1025794581113686812971940259970
Kansas City124459322111143130357717750651000
Chicago White Sox1425483191811797917951811073910
Detroit92636396711916018941918088990
N.Y. Yankees7344144113112779271001699277890
Oakland263177421111213121241031854082940

