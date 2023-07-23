THROUGH JULY 22

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.461.341993453572943159321910137549
Boston.263.435.331993397498895147622314110477
Toronto.261.416.33099339644488714141769111419
Tampa Bay.257.448.3281023421537879153318015148514
L.A. Angels.255.445.332993358493856149315415151474
Cleveland.253.382.31598335340784712801821971381
Baltimore.252.420.321983308483832139018217114467
Houston.249.411.31799336146283613811657122445
Chicago White Sox.239.391.2961003415419815133416910110406
Minnesota.235.410.3131003359434790137716412133412
Seattle.232.392.31198327644075912841697114423
Kansas City.232.372.293100332636977112381622585354
N.Y. Yankees.230.406.300993251432747131913112139415
Detroit.230.367.29898331638376212161441792372
Oakland.221.357.301101331836273411841351595349
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6323334088435214551499142920
Boston7254331278106915711453067830
Toronto2193932057907225821566150790
Tampa Bay52751324387511632631385040780
L.A. Angels33054351118974917831486054740
Cleveland82631288256888020681466045670
Baltimore13312932488146717661344040890
Houston92437312107767218801394146870
Chicago White Sox112142246148826014691368048630
Minnesota9175533571020509711438245710
Seattle2246332779626519581422148690
Kansas City8304925078908325531340047730
N.Y. Yankees62632307128116020731225258670
Detroit5222131358704613641429059760
Oakland19235533499329821731411062710

