THROUGH JULY 22
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.461
|.341
|99
|3453
|572
|943
|1593
|219
|10
|137
|549
|Boston
|.263
|.435
|.331
|99
|3397
|498
|895
|1476
|223
|14
|110
|477
|Toronto
|.261
|.416
|.330
|99
|3396
|444
|887
|1414
|176
|9
|111
|419
|Tampa Bay
|.257
|.448
|.328
|102
|3421
|537
|879
|1533
|180
|15
|148
|514
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.445
|.332
|99
|3358
|493
|856
|1493
|154
|15
|151
|474
|Cleveland
|.253
|.382
|.315
|98
|3353
|407
|847
|1280
|182
|19
|71
|381
|Baltimore
|.252
|.420
|.321
|98
|3308
|483
|832
|1390
|182
|17
|114
|467
|Houston
|.249
|.411
|.317
|99
|3361
|462
|836
|1381
|165
|7
|122
|445
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.391
|.296
|100
|3415
|419
|815
|1334
|169
|10
|110
|406
|Minnesota
|.235
|.410
|.313
|100
|3359
|434
|790
|1377
|164
|12
|133
|412
|Seattle
|.232
|.392
|.311
|98
|3276
|440
|759
|1284
|169
|7
|114
|423
|Kansas City
|.232
|.372
|.293
|100
|3326
|369
|771
|1238
|162
|25
|85
|354
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.406
|.300
|99
|3251
|432
|747
|1319
|131
|12
|139
|415
|Detroit
|.230
|.367
|.298
|98
|3316
|383
|762
|1216
|144
|17
|92
|372
|Oakland
|.221
|.357
|.301
|101
|3318
|362
|734
|1184
|135
|15
|95
|349
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|32
|33
|340
|8
|843
|52
|14
|55
|1499
|1
|42
|92
|0
|Boston
|7
|25
|43
|312
|7
|810
|69
|15
|71
|1453
|0
|67
|83
|0
|Toronto
|2
|19
|39
|320
|5
|790
|72
|25
|82
|1566
|1
|50
|79
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|27
|51
|324
|3
|875
|116
|32
|63
|1385
|0
|40
|78
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|54
|351
|11
|897
|49
|17
|83
|1486
|0
|54
|74
|0
|Cleveland
|8
|26
|31
|288
|25
|688
|80
|20
|68
|1466
|0
|45
|67
|0
|Baltimore
|13
|31
|29
|324
|8
|814
|67
|17
|66
|1344
|0
|40
|89
|0
|Houston
|9
|24
|37
|312
|10
|776
|72
|18
|80
|1394
|1
|46
|87
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|21
|42
|246
|14
|882
|60
|14
|69
|1368
|0
|48
|63
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|17
|55
|335
|7
|1020
|50
|9
|71
|1438
|2
|45
|71
|0
|Seattle
|2
|24
|63
|327
|7
|962
|65
|19
|58
|1422
|1
|48
|69
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|30
|49
|250
|7
|890
|83
|25
|53
|1340
|0
|47
|73
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|26
|32
|307
|12
|811
|60
|20
|73
|1225
|2
|58
|67
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|21
|313
|5
|870
|46
|13
|64
|1429
|0
|59
|76
|0
|Oakland
|19
|23
|55
|334
|9
|932
|98
|21
|73
|1411
|0
|62
|71
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.