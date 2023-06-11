THROUGH JUNE 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.275
|.458
|.343
|63
|2198
|397
|605
|1006
|136
|8
|83
|381
|Toronto
|.262
|.420
|.333
|66
|2283
|301
|599
|958
|120
|7
|75
|284
|Tampa Bay
|.262
|.474
|.338
|67
|2252
|384
|591
|1067
|121
|11
|111
|367
|Boston
|.259
|.425
|.332
|65
|2220
|320
|576
|943
|145
|6
|70
|307
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.427
|.328
|66
|2232
|315
|570
|953
|102
|7
|89
|307
|Baltimore
|.249
|.418
|.320
|64
|2156
|312
|537
|901
|120
|11
|74
|302
|Houston
|.248
|.400
|.317
|65
|2193
|298
|543
|877
|110
|4
|72
|285
|Cleveland
|.240
|.361
|.307
|64
|2158
|245
|517
|780
|119
|12
|40
|228
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.386
|.296
|66
|2235
|274
|530
|863
|112
|7
|69
|267
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.421
|.303
|66
|2180
|302
|510
|918
|82
|10
|102
|293
|Minnesota
|.230
|.398
|.310
|65
|2192
|282
|504
|873
|103
|7
|84
|268
|Kansas City
|.230
|.377
|.293
|64
|2131
|240
|490
|804
|101
|15
|61
|228
|Seattle
|.229
|.377
|.309
|63
|2107
|275
|482
|795
|105
|5
|66
|265
|Oakland
|.224
|.357
|.306
|66
|2192
|237
|491
|782
|91
|7
|62
|229
|Detroit
|.222
|.344
|.297
|62
|2090
|218
|463
|720
|94
|5
|51
|211
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|22
|24
|214
|4
|553
|34
|11
|32
|932
|1
|28
|55
|0
|Toronto
|2
|12
|24
|222
|5
|514
|51
|16
|55
|1078
|1
|34
|50
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|37
|227
|1
|565
|86
|16
|39
|920
|0
|26
|54
|0
|Boston
|5
|13
|29
|219
|4
|519
|38
|7
|53
|977
|0
|45
|48
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|23
|38
|215
|4
|581
|32
|10
|55
|989
|0
|37
|57
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|19
|16
|218
|6
|533
|53
|12
|49
|893
|0
|26
|65
|0
|Houston
|5
|18
|30
|200
|6
|527
|41
|11
|53
|920
|1
|27
|60
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|20
|18
|201
|20
|455
|51
|12
|49
|953
|0
|32
|45
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|28
|163
|11
|556
|39
|6
|43
|876
|0
|29
|43
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|15
|18
|203
|7
|552
|44
|16
|41
|797
|1
|38
|53
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|37
|222
|6
|667
|32
|6
|41
|931
|0
|36
|44
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|18
|28
|169
|6
|575
|45
|11
|36
|880
|0
|32
|47
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|37
|214
|3
|612
|37
|16
|36
|898
|0
|24
|37
|0
|Oakland
|12
|11
|40
|224
|7
|607
|64
|16
|48
|956
|0
|37
|49
|0
|Detroit
|3
|12
|17
|214
|5
|564
|37
|10
|37
|966
|0
|36
|42
|0
