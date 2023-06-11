THROUGH JUNE 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.275.458.3436321983976051006136883381
Toronto.262.420.333662283301599958120775284
Tampa Bay.262.474.338672252384591106712111111367
Boston.259.425.332652220320576943145670307
L.A. Angels.255.427.328662232315570953102789307
Baltimore.249.418.3206421563125379011201174302
Houston.248.400.317652193298543877110472285
Cleveland.240.361.3076421582455177801191240228
Chicago White Sox.237.386.296662235274530863112769267
N.Y. Yankees.234.421.3036621803025109188210102293
Minnesota.230.398.310652192282504873103784268
Kansas City.230.377.2936421312404908041011561228
Seattle.229.377.309632107275482795105566265
Oakland.224.357.30666219223749178291762229
Detroit.222.344.29762209021846372094551211
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas522242144553341132932128550
Toronto2122422255145116551078134500
Tampa Bay317372271565861639920026540
Boston51329219451938753977045480
L.A. Angels023382154581321055989037570
Baltimore1019162186533531249893026650
Houston518302006527411153920127600
Cleveland5201820120455511249953032450
Chicago White Sox713281631155639643876029430
N.Y. Yankees315182037552441641797138530
Minnesota61137222666732641931036440
Kansas City418281696575451136880032470
Seattle112372143612371636898024370
Oakland1211402247607641648956037490
Detroit312172145564371037966036420

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

