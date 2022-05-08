THROUGH MAY 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.255
|.396
|.321
|27
|917
|128
|234
|363
|49
|7
|22
|126
|Tampa Bay
|.249
|.400
|.320
|28
|937
|129
|233
|375
|49
|6
|27
|121
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.424
|.323
|25
|831
|119
|206
|352
|39
|1
|35
|112
|L.A. Angels
|.241
|.409
|.320
|29
|948
|134
|228
|388
|44
|4
|36
|129
|Toronto
|.240
|.398
|.303
|29
|957
|112
|230
|381
|49
|0
|34
|111
|Minnesota
|.236
|.390
|.317
|28
|903
|113
|213
|352
|47
|1
|30
|106
|Seattle
|.230
|.383
|.315
|28
|927
|116
|213
|355
|40
|6
|30
|113
|Chicago White Sox
|.226
|.356
|.280
|26
|849
|86
|192
|302
|39
|1
|23
|81
|Detroit
|.226
|.313
|.296
|26
|850
|78
|192
|266
|35
|3
|11
|76
|Boston
|.226
|.342
|.279
|28
|941
|93
|213
|322
|57
|2
|16
|92
|Baltimore
|.225
|.343
|.303
|26
|863
|88
|194
|296
|42
|3
|18
|86
|Texas
|.224
|.340
|.293
|24
|804
|104
|180
|273
|28
|1
|21
|99
|Kansas City
|.218
|.317
|.286
|23
|757
|70
|165
|240
|30
|3
|13
|63
|Houston
|.218
|.382
|.296
|28
|918
|105
|200
|351
|43
|3
|34
|103
|Oakland
|.200
|.317
|.265
|27
|875
|93
|175
|277
|37
|4
|19
|85
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|9
|7
|86
|0
|203
|14
|6
|22
|399
|0
|13
|17
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|9
|91
|3
|243
|20
|6
|15
|396
|0
|16
|16
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|11
|85
|4
|214
|14
|7
|18
|383
|0
|7
|17
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|5
|9
|104
|4
|264
|18
|11
|23
|369
|0
|16
|22
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|13
|77
|4
|240
|13
|5
|19
|400
|0
|13
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|13
|97
|1
|243
|4
|6
|25
|378
|0
|13
|20
|0
|Seattle
|0
|6
|11
|107
|4
|223
|16
|6
|18
|396
|0
|15
|26
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|8
|10
|57
|1
|183
|14
|1
|21
|333
|0
|22
|19
|0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|8
|79
|2
|233
|4
|4
|21
|368
|0
|15
|12
|0
|Boston
|4
|16
|11
|64
|3
|222
|4
|3
|21
|388
|0
|13
|21
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|18
|82
|3
|250
|12
|6
|11
|418
|0
|19
|32
|0
|Texas
|1
|7
|7
|74
|2
|185
|16
|7
|10
|320
|0
|13
|21
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|8
|66
|1
|162
|14
|4
|17
|330
|0
|6
|25
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|5
|99
|4
|225
|10
|6
|12
|382
|0
|11
|26
|0
|Oakland
|1
|6
|11
|68
|3
|259
|15
|2
|16
|308
|0
|22
|27
|0
