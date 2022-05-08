THROUGH MAY 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.255.396.3212791712823436349722126
Tampa Bay.249.400.3202893712923337549627121
N.Y. Yankees.248.424.3232583111920635239135112
L.A. Angels.241.409.3202994813422838844436129
Toronto.240.398.3032995711223038149034111
Minnesota.236.390.3172890311321335247130106
Seattle.230.383.3152892711621335540630113
Chicago White Sox.226.356.28026849861923023912381
Detroit.226.313.29626850781922663531176
Boston.226.342.27928941932133225721692
Baltimore.225.343.30326863881942964231886
Texas.224.340.293248041041802732812199
Kansas City.218.317.28623757701652403031363
Houston.218.382.2962891810520035143334103
Oakland.200.317.26527875931752773741985
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland39786020314622399013170
Tampa Bay15991324320615396016160
N.Y. Yankees39118542141471838307170
L.A. Angels4591044264181123369016220
Toronto281377424013519400013170
Minnesota25139712434625378013200
Seattle0611107422316618396015260
Chicago White Sox481057118314121333022190
Detroit0487922334421368015120
Boston416116432224321388013210
Baltimore371882325012611418019320
Texas17774218516710320013211
Kansas City2486611621441733006250
Houston26599422510612382011260
Oakland161168325915216308022270

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

