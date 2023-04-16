THROUGH APRIL 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.282.420.35015531791502232311674
Tampa Bay.279.548.3521550210614027530035104
Chicago White Sox.264.418.31715538701422253801569
Baltimore.257.455.35315499861282273112284
Houston.254.390.33515520761322032301673
L.A. Angels.246.401.34214471751161891901874
Texas.245.403.31414469751151892521572
Boston.238.422.32515505851202132922078
Minnesota.238.386.30315508631211962131658
Cleveland.238.359.3341552168124187314861
N.Y. Yankees.237.440.30815489721162151832566
Seattle.236.392.31115521731232043411571
Oakland.235.376.30815502591181892111658
Kansas City.211.344.27315497501051712431247
Detroit.208.327.27314486501011592421049
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto157512117124825106140
Tampa Bay0610500116105419906130
Chicago White Sox125381121130924109100
Baltimore36771113922213234010160
Houston258583126102724605100
L.A. Angels0496211245114235012110
Texas14544011841819609130
Boston12105611206011216011130
Minnesota028401143121119805120
Cleveland185749111244926509100
N.Y. Yankees0334801351641019405120
Seattle131048114012462330790
Oakland24847113715114209011100
Kansas City025382142901022102110
Detroit133421142741020507120

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

