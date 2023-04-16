THROUGH APRIL 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.282
|.420
|.350
|15
|531
|79
|150
|223
|23
|1
|16
|74
|Tampa Bay
|.279
|.548
|.352
|15
|502
|106
|140
|275
|30
|0
|35
|104
|Chicago White Sox
|.264
|.418
|.317
|15
|538
|70
|142
|225
|38
|0
|15
|69
|Baltimore
|.257
|.455
|.353
|15
|499
|86
|128
|227
|31
|1
|22
|84
|Houston
|.254
|.390
|.335
|15
|520
|76
|132
|203
|23
|0
|16
|73
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.401
|.342
|14
|471
|75
|116
|189
|19
|0
|18
|74
|Texas
|.245
|.403
|.314
|14
|469
|75
|115
|189
|25
|2
|15
|72
|Boston
|.238
|.422
|.325
|15
|505
|85
|120
|213
|29
|2
|20
|78
|Minnesota
|.238
|.386
|.303
|15
|508
|63
|121
|196
|21
|3
|16
|58
|Cleveland
|.238
|.359
|.334
|15
|521
|68
|124
|187
|31
|4
|8
|61
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.440
|.308
|15
|489
|72
|116
|215
|18
|3
|25
|66
|Seattle
|.236
|.392
|.311
|15
|521
|73
|123
|204
|34
|1
|15
|71
|Oakland
|.235
|.376
|.308
|15
|502
|59
|118
|189
|21
|1
|16
|58
|Kansas City
|.211
|.344
|.273
|15
|497
|50
|105
|171
|24
|3
|12
|47
|Detroit
|.208
|.327
|.273
|14
|486
|50
|101
|159
|24
|2
|10
|49
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|1
|5
|7
|51
|2
|117
|12
|4
|8
|251
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|10
|50
|0
|116
|10
|5
|4
|199
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|5
|38
|1
|121
|13
|0
|9
|241
|0
|9
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|7
|71
|1
|139
|22
|2
|13
|234
|0
|10
|16
|0
|Houston
|2
|5
|8
|58
|3
|126
|10
|2
|7
|246
|0
|5
|10
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|4
|9
|62
|1
|124
|5
|1
|14
|235
|0
|12
|11
|0
|Texas
|1
|4
|5
|44
|0
|118
|4
|1
|8
|196
|0
|9
|13
|0
|Boston
|1
|2
|10
|56
|1
|120
|6
|0
|11
|216
|0
|11
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|8
|40
|1
|143
|1
|2
|11
|198
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|5
|74
|9
|111
|24
|4
|9
|265
|0
|9
|10
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|3
|3
|48
|0
|135
|16
|4
|10
|194
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Seattle
|1
|3
|10
|48
|1
|140
|12
|4
|6
|233
|0
|7
|9
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|8
|47
|1
|137
|15
|1
|14
|209
|0
|11
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|5
|38
|2
|142
|9
|0
|10
|221
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|3
|42
|1
|142
|7
|4
|10
|205
|0
|7
|12
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.