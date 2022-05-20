THROUGH MAY 19

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.246.423.32140133519632956561555189
Cleveland.245.390.31235119316329246559932160
N.Y. Yankees.245.423.32638125918730953355255175
Boston.242.377.29838129415331348885328150
Minnesota.241.394.32038124015629948968140148
Tampa Bay.239.386.30438125916230148658837151
Toronto.234.378.30038124214029146959139139
Seattle.233.376.31539129815230348853640147
Chicago White Sox.232.353.28838126813529444853133127
Kansas City.231.348.29337124413328743353925123
Houston.231.417.31139129717330054165456169
Baltimore.228.349.29839129713129645361330126
Detroit.222.317.28638122610527238947520103
Texas.221.355.28937122415527143541339143
Oakland.205.314.27340128013226340256723123
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels96101407370221328538123350
Cleveland3129113026020627512020270
N.Y. Yankees41315142431722728559017280
Boston520149833039524552018250
Minnesota291713113219633529018260
Tampa Bay28111104325311122518020220
Toronto31318104431116727521017240
Seattle1917142532220925566020310
Chicago White Sox7101787227521228521028310
Kansas City2910103227923728548014360
Houston31012142431319620551015320
Baltimore31024110335322626602028500
Detroit371310023195533510021280
Texas289110230327816484025281
Oakland71115109334224530464028380

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

