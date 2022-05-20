THROUGH MAY 19
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.246
|.423
|.321
|40
|1335
|196
|329
|565
|61
|5
|55
|189
|Cleveland
|.245
|.390
|.312
|35
|1193
|163
|292
|465
|59
|9
|32
|160
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.423
|.326
|38
|1259
|187
|309
|533
|55
|2
|55
|175
|Boston
|.242
|.377
|.298
|38
|1294
|153
|313
|488
|85
|3
|28
|150
|Minnesota
|.241
|.394
|.320
|38
|1240
|156
|299
|489
|68
|1
|40
|148
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.386
|.304
|38
|1259
|162
|301
|486
|58
|8
|37
|151
|Toronto
|.234
|.378
|.300
|38
|1242
|140
|291
|469
|59
|1
|39
|139
|Seattle
|.233
|.376
|.315
|39
|1298
|152
|303
|488
|53
|6
|40
|147
|Chicago White Sox
|.232
|.353
|.288
|38
|1268
|135
|294
|448
|53
|1
|33
|127
|Kansas City
|.231
|.348
|.293
|37
|1244
|133
|287
|433
|53
|9
|25
|123
|Houston
|.231
|.417
|.311
|39
|1297
|173
|300
|541
|65
|4
|56
|169
|Baltimore
|.228
|.349
|.298
|39
|1297
|131
|296
|453
|61
|3
|30
|126
|Detroit
|.222
|.317
|.286
|38
|1226
|105
|272
|389
|47
|5
|20
|103
|Texas
|.221
|.355
|.289
|37
|1224
|155
|271
|435
|41
|3
|39
|143
|Oakland
|.205
|.314
|.273
|40
|1280
|132
|263
|402
|56
|7
|23
|123
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|9
|6
|10
|140
|7
|370
|22
|13
|28
|538
|1
|23
|35
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|12
|9
|113
|0
|260
|20
|6
|27
|512
|0
|20
|27
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|13
|15
|142
|4
|317
|22
|7
|28
|559
|0
|17
|28
|0
|Boston
|5
|20
|14
|98
|3
|303
|9
|5
|24
|552
|0
|18
|25
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|17
|131
|1
|321
|9
|6
|33
|529
|0
|18
|26
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|8
|11
|110
|4
|325
|31
|11
|22
|518
|0
|20
|22
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|18
|104
|4
|311
|16
|7
|27
|521
|0
|17
|24
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|17
|142
|5
|322
|20
|9
|25
|566
|0
|20
|31
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|17
|87
|2
|275
|21
|2
|28
|521
|0
|28
|31
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|9
|10
|103
|2
|279
|23
|7
|28
|548
|0
|14
|36
|0
|Houston
|3
|10
|12
|142
|4
|313
|19
|6
|20
|551
|0
|15
|32
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|10
|24
|110
|3
|353
|22
|6
|26
|602
|0
|28
|50
|0
|Detroit
|3
|7
|13
|100
|2
|319
|5
|5
|33
|510
|0
|21
|28
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|9
|110
|2
|303
|27
|8
|16
|484
|0
|25
|28
|1
|Oakland
|7
|11
|15
|109
|3
|342
|24
|5
|30
|464
|0
|28
|38
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.