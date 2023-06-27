THROUGH JUNE 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.454
|.340
|78
|2739
|460
|743
|1243
|170
|9
|104
|441
|Tampa Bay
|.266
|.463
|.339
|81
|2723
|451
|723
|1261
|147
|11
|123
|431
|Toronto
|.264
|.421
|.331
|79
|2727
|361
|719
|1147
|145
|8
|89
|341
|Boston
|.260
|.425
|.332
|79
|2706
|394
|703
|1149
|177
|10
|83
|377
|L.A. Angels
|.259
|.442
|.333
|80
|2723
|399
|704
|1204
|134
|9
|116
|386
|Baltimore
|.255
|.426
|.323
|77
|2599
|380
|662
|1108
|142
|11
|94
|367
|Cleveland
|.247
|.372
|.311
|77
|2606
|302
|643
|969
|140
|18
|50
|279
|Houston
|.246
|.402
|.315
|78
|2628
|351
|646
|1057
|131
|5
|90
|335
|Kansas City
|.234
|.380
|.298
|78
|2610
|295
|611
|991
|123
|19
|73
|281
|Chicago White Sox
|.234
|.390
|.291
|80
|2712
|322
|634
|1058
|134
|7
|92
|315
|Minnesota
|.232
|.401
|.309
|80
|2693
|341
|624
|1081
|129
|8
|104
|324
|Seattle
|.230
|.388
|.309
|77
|2580
|348
|594
|1002
|124
|7
|90
|335
|Detroit
|.229
|.362
|.302
|77
|2602
|291
|597
|943
|119
|10
|69
|282
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.408
|.296
|78
|2562
|339
|585
|1045
|104
|10
|112
|328
|Oakland
|.220
|.349
|.301
|80
|2644
|280
|581
|924
|107
|7
|74
|272
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|23
|28
|270
|6
|688
|42
|13
|38
|1204
|1
|36
|71
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|22
|44
|269
|2
|689
|99
|26
|46
|1123
|0
|34
|68
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|27
|257
|5
|619
|60
|19
|64
|1259
|1
|42
|63
|0
|Boston
|7
|16
|37
|262
|6
|637
|50
|10
|61
|1171
|0
|53
|63
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|45
|271
|6
|696
|42
|15
|70
|1201
|0
|44
|67
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|23
|19
|253
|6
|631
|60
|14
|58
|1064
|0
|31
|72
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|23
|231
|21
|552
|57
|18
|57
|1147
|0
|37
|51
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|31
|246
|8
|620
|59
|15
|67
|1102
|1
|36
|71
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|36
|210
|6
|706
|63
|16
|46
|1093
|0
|39
|60
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|34
|191
|12
|687
|47
|10
|53
|1058
|0
|40
|48
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|11
|42
|266
|7
|819
|37
|6
|54
|1142
|1
|44
|57
|0
|Seattle
|1
|21
|42
|260
|4
|751
|52
|17
|42
|1093
|0
|36
|57
|0
|Detroit
|4
|17
|19
|257
|5
|691
|38
|13
|49
|1165
|0
|46
|57
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|17
|23
|231
|9
|641
|49
|18
|52
|950
|1
|47
|56
|0
|Oakland
|16
|13
|46
|267
|8
|744
|78
|17
|59
|1149
|0
|46
|54
|0
