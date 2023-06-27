THROUGH JUNE 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.454.34078273946074312431709104441
Tampa Bay.266.463.339812723451723126114711123431
Toronto.264.421.3317927273617191147145889341
Boston.260.425.33279270639470311491771083377
L.A. Angels.259.442.33380272339970412041349116386
Baltimore.255.426.32377259938066211081421194367
Cleveland.247.372.3117726063026439691401850279
Houston.246.402.3157826283516461057131590335
Kansas City.234.380.2987826102956119911231973281
Chicago White Sox.234.390.2918027123226341058134792315
Minnesota.232.401.30980269334162410811298104324
Seattle.230.388.3097725803485941002124790335
Detroit.229.362.3027726022915979431191069282
N.Y. Yankees.228.408.296782562339585104510410112328
Oakland.220.349.301802644280581924107774272
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5232827066884213381204136710
Tampa Bay5224426926899926461123034680
Toronto2162725756196019641259142630
Boston7163726266375010611171053630
L.A. Angels1284527166964215701201044670
Baltimore10231925366316014581064031720
Cleveland62423231215525718571147037510
Houston6213124686205915671102136710
Kansas City6213621067066316461093039600
Chicago White Sox81634191126874710531058040480
Minnesota811422667819376541142144570
Seattle1214226047515217421093036570
Detroit4171925756913813491165046570
N.Y. Yankees317232319641491852950147560
Oakland16134626787447817591149046540

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you