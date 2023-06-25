THROUGH JUNE 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.453
|.340
|76
|2667
|455
|723
|1207
|163
|9
|101
|436
|Tampa Bay
|.266
|.465
|.339
|80
|2693
|448
|716
|1251
|147
|11
|122
|429
|Toronto
|.263
|.418
|.329
|78
|2694
|349
|708
|1126
|143
|7
|87
|332
|Boston
|.261
|.427
|.333
|78
|2674
|393
|698
|1142
|175
|10
|83
|376
|L.A. Angels
|.259
|.444
|.334
|78
|2663
|394
|691
|1182
|132
|7
|115
|382
|Baltimore
|.253
|.426
|.320
|75
|2538
|367
|643
|1082
|138
|11
|93
|357
|Cleveland
|.247
|.370
|.311
|76
|2567
|298
|633
|951
|137
|17
|49
|276
|Houston
|.246
|.402
|.316
|77
|2588
|345
|636
|1040
|130
|5
|88
|329
|Kansas City
|.235
|.383
|.299
|77
|2580
|294
|607
|987
|123
|19
|73
|280
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.391
|.292
|78
|2654
|317
|624
|1038
|133
|7
|89
|310
|Minnesota
|.231
|.403
|.309
|78
|2621
|334
|606
|1056
|128
|8
|102
|318
|Seattle
|.230
|.388
|.309
|75
|2517
|338
|579
|976
|122
|7
|87
|325
|Detroit
|.229
|.362
|.302
|75
|2532
|281
|581
|916
|116
|9
|67
|272
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.407
|.296
|77
|2533
|334
|577
|1031
|98
|10
|112
|323
|Oakland
|.221
|.351
|.302
|79
|2615
|279
|578
|917
|106
|7
|73
|271
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|23
|27
|265
|6
|662
|41
|13
|37
|1171
|1
|36
|68
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|44
|266
|1
|684
|98
|26
|46
|1107
|0
|34
|68
|0
|Toronto
|2
|15
|27
|248
|5
|610
|60
|19
|63
|1239
|1
|42
|62
|0
|Boston
|7
|16
|36
|259
|6
|627
|50
|10
|61
|1156
|0
|53
|62
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|27
|44
|266
|5
|678
|39
|15
|65
|1176
|0
|43
|66
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|22
|18
|243
|6
|620
|59
|13
|54
|1035
|0
|31
|71
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|24
|22
|229
|21
|545
|57
|17
|57
|1129
|0
|37
|51
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|31
|244
|8
|613
|56
|14
|66
|1088
|1
|36
|70
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|35
|207
|6
|689
|60
|16
|46
|1082
|0
|38
|60
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|33
|188
|12
|668
|47
|9
|51
|1042
|0
|40
|47
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|42
|260
|7
|799
|36
|6
|52
|1107
|1
|43
|56
|0
|Seattle
|1
|19
|42
|253
|4
|731
|49
|17
|41
|1072
|0
|34
|54
|0
|Detroit
|4
|15
|19
|251
|5
|669
|38
|12
|49
|1139
|0
|45
|54
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|17
|23
|228
|8
|633
|49
|18
|51
|939
|1
|47
|56
|0
|Oakland
|16
|13
|46
|264
|8
|735
|78
|17
|58
|1138
|0
|45
|53
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.