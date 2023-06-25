THROUGH JUNE 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.453.34076266745572312071639101436
Tampa Bay.266.465.339802693448716125114711122429
Toronto.263.418.3297826943497081126143787332
Boston.261.427.33378267439369811421751083376
L.A. Angels.259.444.33478266339469111821327115382
Baltimore.253.426.32075253836764310821381193357
Cleveland.247.370.3117625672986339511371749276
Houston.246.402.3167725883456361040130588329
Kansas City.235.383.2997725802946079871231973280
Chicago White Sox.235.391.2927826543176241038133789310
Minnesota.231.403.30978262133460610561288102318
Seattle.230.388.309752517338579976122787325
Detroit.229.362.302752532281581916116967272
N.Y. Yankees.228.407.29677253333457710319810112323
Oakland.221.351.302792615279578917106773271
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5232726566624113371171136680
Tampa Bay5214426616849826461107034680
Toronto2152724856106019631239142620
Boston7163625966275010611156053620
L.A. Angels1274426656783915651176043660
Baltimore10221824366205913541035031710
Cleveland62422229215455717571129037510
Houston6213124486135614661088136700
Kansas City6213520766896016461082038600
Chicago White Sox8163318812668479511042040470
Minnesota711422607799366521107143560
Seattle1194225347314917411072034540
Detroit4151925156693812491139045540
N.Y. Yankees317232288633491851939147560
Oakland16134626487357817581138045530

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

