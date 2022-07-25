THROUGH JULY 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.267
|.440
|.331
|96
|3300
|468
|881
|1452
|189
|5
|124
|455
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.312
|96
|3348
|423
|859
|1289
|166
|6
|84
|402
|Boston
|.256
|.412
|.317
|96
|3320
|440
|849
|1369
|213
|8
|97
|419
|Minnesota
|.253
|.419
|.324
|96
|3247
|438
|823
|1361
|164
|10
|118
|423
|Cleveland
|.252
|.388
|.315
|94
|3191
|413
|804
|1238
|174
|19
|74
|393
|Kansas City
|.248
|.382
|.310
|95
|3208
|372
|795
|1227
|150
|24
|78
|355
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.445
|.332
|97
|3255
|520
|802
|1448
|139
|6
|165
|495
|Houston
|.241
|.424
|.318
|96
|3185
|429
|767
|1351
|160
|8
|136
|419
|Texas
|.240
|.401
|.301
|94
|3210
|430
|772
|1287
|132
|10
|121
|408
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.382
|.307
|95
|3184
|400
|763
|1216
|168
|12
|87
|379
|Seattle
|.235
|.389
|.318
|96
|3206
|393
|755
|1246
|149
|12
|106
|376
|Baltimore
|.234
|.388
|.302
|95
|3217
|398
|754
|1247
|176
|13
|97
|376
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.382
|.300
|95
|3159
|375
|728
|1207
|125
|15
|108
|361
|Detroit
|.227
|.330
|.285
|96
|3144
|300
|713
|1038
|129
|17
|54
|286
|Oakland
|.213
|.337
|.274
|98
|3203
|329
|683
|1079
|148
|7
|78
|305
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|21
|38
|287
|8
|749
|40
|18
|75
|1426
|0
|45
|78
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|231
|7
|745
|37
|4
|68
|1428
|0
|64
|72
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|37
|276
|15
|799
|37
|11
|63
|1470
|1
|56
|83
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|35
|314
|3
|779
|14
|13
|73
|1381
|0
|49
|68
|1
|Cleveland
|11
|35
|38
|272
|12
|655
|56
|15
|66
|1380
|0
|56
|76
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|25
|25
|277
|4
|723
|59
|21
|66
|1418
|0
|48
|84
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|44
|384
|20
|815
|65
|16
|74
|1442
|0
|43
|57
|0
|Houston
|6
|21
|36
|335
|9
|721
|47
|15
|64
|1353
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Texas
|4
|25
|24
|267
|9
|822
|76
|23
|40
|1248
|1
|61
|80
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|32
|287
|8
|835
|59
|25
|57
|1327
|0
|48
|69
|0
|Seattle
|3
|23
|54
|346
|9
|825
|51
|18
|64
|1395
|0
|31
|71
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|23
|56
|266
|7
|840
|58
|17
|60
|1369
|0
|59
|83
|0
|L.A. Angels
|15
|13
|31
|290
|16
|934
|51
|18
|56
|1274
|1
|54
|79
|0
|Detroit
|5
|23
|31
|232
|3
|810
|26
|15
|69
|1274
|0
|50
|73
|0
|Oakland
|10
|23
|35
|244
|5
|824
|54
|16
|63
|1201
|0
|62
|81
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.