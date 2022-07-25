THROUGH JULY 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.267.440.33196330046888114521895124455
Chicago White Sox.257.385.3129633484238591289166684402
Boston.256.412.3179633204408491369213897419
Minnesota.253.419.324963247438823136116410118423
Cleveland.252.388.31594319141380412381741974393
Kansas City.248.382.31095320837279512271502478355
N.Y. Yankees.246.445.33297325552080214481396165495
Houston.241.424.31896318542976713511608136419
Texas.240.401.301943210430772128713210121408
Tampa Bay.240.382.30795318440076312161681287379
Seattle.235.389.318963206393755124614912106376
Baltimore.234.388.30295321739875412471761397376
L.A. Angels.230.382.300953159375728120712515108361
Detroit.227.330.28596314430071310381291754286
Oakland.213.337.2749832033296831079148778305
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7213828787494018751426045780
Chicago White Sox1219452317745374681428064720
Boston83237276157993711631470156830
Minnesota6263531437791413731381049681
Cleveland113538272126555615661380056760
Kansas City10252527747235921661418048840
N.Y. Yankees72744384208156516741442043570
Houston6213633597214715641353050690
Texas4252426798227623401248161801
Tampa Bay5193228788355925571327048690
Seattle3235434698255118641395031710
Baltimore7235626678405817601369059830
L.A. Angels151331290169345118561274154790
Detroit5233123238102615691274050730
Oakland10233524458245416631201062810

