THROUGH JUNE 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.277.458.344612129386590975132879371
Toronto.264.426.333632183292577929113775275
Tampa Bay.264.476.340642159368571102811610107352
Boston.260.425.332622118313551901140666300
L.A. Angels.257.429.33063213730555091798785298
Houston.247.399.316622073281512828101469269
Baltimore.247.412.3196120562975088481111169287
Chicago White Sox.239.387.297622105265504814107763258
Cleveland.235.350.3016120382214787131081135205
N.Y. Yankees.234.420.30462205228948086276996281
Kansas City.230.380.294622065237475785991461226
Minnesota.229.395.31262208426847882498778255
Seattle.227.375.306612037265462763102563255
Oakland.225.359.30564212823047876589662222
Detroit.222.344.29959199121044268589548203
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas522242054533331132914127540
Toronto2112121144875115531021132470
Tampa Bay317362181539821637890025540
Boston51327209449535749927043440
L.A. Angels02237206454929955942036540
Houston31729188650232950851124560
Baltimore919162096504471149853026640
Chicago White Sox713251521052034542826028400
Cleveland4171718517436501244892031420
N.Y. Yankees315171967527431538760135500
Kansas City417281656560441035852032470
Minnesota61036220663430640895035410
Seattle112352043592361435862023360
Oakland1210392137587601547927036490
Detroit211162065541371036935032390

