THROUGH JUNE 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.277
|.458
|.344
|61
|2129
|386
|590
|975
|132
|8
|79
|371
|Toronto
|.264
|.426
|.333
|63
|2183
|292
|577
|929
|113
|7
|75
|275
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.476
|.340
|64
|2159
|368
|571
|1028
|116
|10
|107
|352
|Boston
|.260
|.425
|.332
|62
|2118
|313
|551
|901
|140
|6
|66
|300
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.429
|.330
|63
|2137
|305
|550
|917
|98
|7
|85
|298
|Houston
|.247
|.399
|.316
|62
|2073
|281
|512
|828
|101
|4
|69
|269
|Baltimore
|.247
|.412
|.319
|61
|2056
|297
|508
|848
|111
|11
|69
|287
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.387
|.297
|62
|2105
|265
|504
|814
|107
|7
|63
|258
|Cleveland
|.235
|.350
|.301
|61
|2038
|221
|478
|713
|108
|11
|35
|205
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.420
|.304
|62
|2052
|289
|480
|862
|76
|9
|96
|281
|Kansas City
|.230
|.380
|.294
|62
|2065
|237
|475
|785
|99
|14
|61
|226
|Minnesota
|.229
|.395
|.312
|62
|2084
|268
|478
|824
|98
|7
|78
|255
|Seattle
|.227
|.375
|.306
|61
|2037
|265
|462
|763
|102
|5
|63
|255
|Oakland
|.225
|.359
|.305
|64
|2128
|230
|478
|765
|89
|6
|62
|222
|Detroit
|.222
|.344
|.299
|59
|1991
|210
|442
|685
|89
|5
|48
|203
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|22
|24
|205
|4
|533
|33
|11
|32
|914
|1
|27
|54
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|21
|211
|4
|487
|51
|15
|53
|1021
|1
|32
|47
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|36
|218
|1
|539
|82
|16
|37
|890
|0
|25
|54
|0
|Boston
|5
|13
|27
|209
|4
|495
|35
|7
|49
|927
|0
|43
|44
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|22
|37
|206
|4
|549
|29
|9
|55
|942
|0
|36
|54
|0
|Houston
|3
|17
|29
|188
|6
|502
|32
|9
|50
|851
|1
|24
|56
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|19
|16
|209
|6
|504
|47
|11
|49
|853
|0
|26
|64
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|25
|152
|10
|520
|34
|5
|42
|826
|0
|28
|40
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|17
|17
|185
|17
|436
|50
|12
|44
|892
|0
|31
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|15
|17
|196
|7
|527
|43
|15
|38
|760
|1
|35
|50
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|17
|28
|165
|6
|560
|44
|10
|35
|852
|0
|32
|47
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|36
|220
|6
|634
|30
|6
|40
|895
|0
|35
|41
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|35
|204
|3
|592
|36
|14
|35
|862
|0
|23
|36
|0
|Oakland
|12
|10
|39
|213
|7
|587
|60
|15
|47
|927
|0
|36
|49
|0
|Detroit
|2
|11
|16
|206
|5
|541
|37
|10
|36
|935
|0
|32
|39
|0
