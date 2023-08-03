THROUGH AUGUST 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.459
|.342
|108
|3761
|622
|1025
|1728
|234
|11
|149
|596
|Boston
|.263
|.433
|.330
|108
|3701
|535
|974
|1603
|238
|14
|121
|512
|Toronto
|.259
|.417
|.329
|109
|3739
|490
|968
|1558
|194
|9
|126
|464
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.446
|.332
|109
|3711
|539
|949
|1655
|172
|18
|166
|520
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.445
|.327
|111
|3708
|573
|941
|1651
|192
|16
|162
|550
|Cleveland
|.251
|.382
|.314
|109
|3717
|446
|934
|1420
|198
|21
|82
|419
|Houston
|.250
|.415
|.320
|109
|3693
|518
|923
|1534
|179
|9
|138
|500
|Baltimore
|.250
|.420
|.319
|108
|3645
|529
|913
|1530
|205
|17
|126
|513
|Kansas City
|.237
|.382
|.296
|109
|3640
|414
|861
|1389
|178
|28
|98
|397
|Minnesota
|.236
|.411
|.314
|109
|3676
|476
|869
|1510
|185
|15
|142
|452
|Chicago White Sox
|.236
|.386
|.294
|109
|3715
|447
|878
|1434
|176
|10
|120
|434
|Seattle
|.235
|.398
|.313
|108
|3623
|491
|850
|1442
|189
|8
|129
|473
|Detroit
|.232
|.368
|.299
|108
|3656
|424
|847
|1346
|165
|17
|100
|411
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.404
|.302
|108
|3539
|467
|817
|1429
|144
|12
|148
|448
|Oakland
|.223
|.360
|.302
|109
|3585
|391
|798
|1290
|146
|17
|104
|376
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|33
|35
|381
|8
|924
|57
|15
|62
|1649
|1
|44
|97
|0
|Boston
|8
|26
|48
|334
|8
|885
|78
|18
|77
|1582
|0
|74
|94
|0
|Toronto
|3
|21
|45
|357
|8
|880
|73
|26
|90
|1736
|1
|49
|86
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|34
|60
|383
|16
|1006
|52
|20
|90
|1668
|1
|62
|85
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|59
|356
|3
|954
|121
|34
|69
|1513
|0
|44
|82
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|28
|34
|320
|25
|756
|87
|21
|81
|1628
|0
|51
|79
|0
|Houston
|9
|28
|41
|355
|10
|851
|79
|20
|82
|1543
|2
|54
|103
|0
|Baltimore
|15
|32
|31
|348
|9
|902
|73
|18
|74
|1475
|0
|44
|95
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|33
|52
|269
|7
|955
|97
|26
|59
|1464
|0
|50
|80
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|20
|63
|362
|10
|1124
|56
|11
|79
|1580
|2
|47
|76
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|22
|43
|268
|14
|964
|65
|15
|75
|1483
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Seattle
|3
|27
|68
|358
|8
|1068
|74
|19
|66
|1590
|1
|53
|80
|0
|Detroit
|6
|22
|25
|337
|6
|952
|49
|15
|75
|1578
|0
|68
|85
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|31
|34
|340
|13
|885
|66
|22
|82
|1349
|2
|61
|70
|0
|Oakland
|23
|26
|59
|361
|9
|1003
|103
|22
|84
|1541
|0
|65
|75
|0
