THROUGH AUGUST 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.459.34210837616221025172823411149596
Boston.263.433.3301083701535974160323814121512
Toronto.259.417.329109373949096815581949126464
L.A. Angels.256.446.3321093711539949165517218166520
Tampa Bay.254.445.3271113708573941165119216162550
Cleveland.251.382.314109371744693414201982182419
Houston.250.415.320109369351892315341799138500
Baltimore.250.420.3191083645529913153020517126513
Kansas City.237.382.296109364041486113891782898397
Minnesota.236.411.3141093676476869151018515142452
Chicago White Sox.236.386.2941093715447878143417610120434
Seattle.235.398.313108362349185014421898129473
Detroit.232.368.2991083656424847134616517100411
N.Y. Yankees.231.404.3021083539467817142914412148448
Oakland.223.360.3021093585391798129014617104376
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6333538189245715621649144970
Boston8264833488857818771582074940
Toronto3214535788807326901736149860
L.A. Angels534603831610065220901668162850
Tampa Bay52859356395412134691513044820
Cleveland92834320257568721811628051790
Houston928413551085179208215432541030
Baltimore15323134899027318741475044950
Kansas City10335226979559726591464050800
Minnesota1020633621011245611791580247760
Chicago White Sox112243268149646515751483057750
Seattle32768358810687419661590153800
Detroit6222533769524915751578068850
N.Y. Yankees73134340138856622821349261700
Oakland2326593619100310322841541065750

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you