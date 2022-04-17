THROUGH APRIL 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.281.472.35482884881136166947
Toronto.254.449.316930338771361701438
L.A. Angels.250.457.314930041751371321540
Texas.243.371.3218280466810490943
Tampa Bay.243.377.30593003573113152735
Chicago White Sox.242.404.27982653564107141934
N.Y. Yankees.238.389.320929830711161501028
Oakland.226.384.292931050701191411144
Boston.217.386.27882673458103180934
Houston.214.380.282827129581031311028
Kansas City.207.303.263826125547962524
Seattle.206.345.30892963261102121932
Detroit.201.318.2909283285790112628
Baltimore.198.285.3058263165275110416
Minnesota.187.351.28282512847881101027
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland136280665361370460
Toronto117212822161300470
L.A. Angels121280876451120740
Texas023302576131140680
Tampa Bay051282834141300650
Chicago White Sox11014050603960440
N.Y. Yankees127302822191500460
Oakland004251914061020660
Boston243212670071020470
Houston032253544151110370
Kansas City103170518141080090
Seattle015390745151380470
Detroit024320811171110420
Baltimore214371843131600590
Minnesota005280833261020740

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you