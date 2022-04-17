THROUGH APRIL 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.281
|.472
|.354
|8
|288
|48
|81
|136
|16
|6
|9
|47
|Toronto
|.254
|.449
|.316
|9
|303
|38
|77
|136
|17
|0
|14
|38
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.457
|.314
|9
|300
|41
|75
|137
|13
|2
|15
|40
|Texas
|.243
|.371
|.321
|8
|280
|46
|68
|104
|9
|0
|9
|43
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.377
|.305
|9
|300
|35
|73
|113
|15
|2
|7
|35
|Chicago White Sox
|.242
|.404
|.279
|8
|265
|35
|64
|107
|14
|1
|9
|34
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.389
|.320
|9
|298
|30
|71
|116
|15
|0
|10
|28
|Oakland
|.226
|.384
|.292
|9
|310
|50
|70
|119
|14
|1
|11
|44
|Boston
|.217
|.386
|.278
|8
|267
|34
|58
|103
|18
|0
|9
|34
|Houston
|.214
|.380
|.282
|8
|271
|29
|58
|103
|13
|1
|10
|28
|Kansas City
|.207
|.303
|.263
|8
|261
|25
|54
|79
|6
|2
|5
|24
|Seattle
|.206
|.345
|.308
|9
|296
|32
|61
|102
|12
|1
|9
|32
|Detroit
|.201
|.318
|.290
|9
|283
|28
|57
|90
|11
|2
|6
|28
|Baltimore
|.198
|.285
|.305
|8
|263
|16
|52
|75
|11
|0
|4
|16
|Minnesota
|.187
|.351
|.282
|8
|251
|28
|47
|88
|11
|0
|10
|27
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|6
|28
|0
|66
|5
|3
|6
|137
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|1
|1
|7
|21
|2
|82
|2
|1
|6
|130
|0
|4
|7
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|2
|1
|28
|0
|87
|6
|4
|5
|112
|0
|7
|4
|0
|Texas
|0
|2
|3
|30
|2
|57
|6
|1
|3
|114
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|1
|28
|2
|83
|4
|1
|4
|130
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|0
|14
|0
|50
|6
|0
|3
|96
|0
|4
|4
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|2
|7
|30
|2
|82
|2
|1
|9
|150
|0
|4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|4
|25
|1
|91
|4
|0
|6
|102
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Boston
|2
|4
|3
|21
|2
|67
|0
|0
|7
|102
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Houston
|0
|3
|2
|25
|3
|54
|4
|1
|5
|111
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|3
|17
|0
|51
|8
|1
|4
|108
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|5
|39
|0
|74
|5
|1
|5
|138
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|0
|2
|4
|32
|0
|81
|1
|1
|7
|111
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|4
|37
|1
|84
|3
|1
|3
|160
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|5
|28
|0
|83
|3
|2
|6
|102
|0
|7
|4
|0
