THROUGH MAY 22

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.247.423.32143143220735360666559200
Cleveland.246.393.312371253171308492621034168
Boston.245.391.30041139617434254691435171
Minnesota.244.394.32541133917832752874241169
N.Y. Yankees.243.415.32341135219532856158257183
Tampa Bay.239.387.30241138618033153663842169
Chicago White Sox.236.360.29041138114832649761136140
Seattle.234.376.31242140616432952959643159
Toronto.233.374.29841133614731150064141146
Kansas City.232.354.293401348145313477601028135
Houston.232.413.31042138718032257370557175
Baltimore.227.348.29942142014732349465532139
Texas.222.353.28740132616129546844341148
Detroit.219.314.28240128811028240550521107
Oakland.205.313.27243137814028243261725130
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels106111497395241329579124370
Cleveland31311116027421731534022290
Boston52214106532410525588019280
Minnesota41517150133810736572019280
N.Y. Yankees41415153633622729599017290
Tampa Bay29111186353341124577025240
Chicago White Sox7102090230421229580028320
Seattle1917147535621928598020320
Toronto31320110433216928564017260
Kansas City21110111230025730589017390
Houston41012150432821624589017340
Baltimore51026124538223628678032520
Texas2810114233727918521125321
Detroit381310323388533530021330
Oakland71217115337225632498030400

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you