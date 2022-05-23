THROUGH MAY 22
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.423
|.321
|43
|1432
|207
|353
|606
|66
|5
|59
|200
|Cleveland
|.246
|.393
|.312
|37
|1253
|171
|308
|492
|62
|10
|34
|168
|Boston
|.245
|.391
|.300
|41
|1396
|174
|342
|546
|91
|4
|35
|171
|Minnesota
|.244
|.394
|.325
|41
|1339
|178
|327
|528
|74
|2
|41
|169
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.415
|.323
|41
|1352
|195
|328
|561
|58
|2
|57
|183
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.387
|.302
|41
|1386
|180
|331
|536
|63
|8
|42
|169
|Chicago White Sox
|.236
|.360
|.290
|41
|1381
|148
|326
|497
|61
|1
|36
|140
|Seattle
|.234
|.376
|.312
|42
|1406
|164
|329
|529
|59
|6
|43
|159
|Toronto
|.233
|.374
|.298
|41
|1336
|147
|311
|500
|64
|1
|41
|146
|Kansas City
|.232
|.354
|.293
|40
|1348
|145
|313
|477
|60
|10
|28
|135
|Houston
|.232
|.413
|.310
|42
|1387
|180
|322
|573
|70
|5
|57
|175
|Baltimore
|.227
|.348
|.299
|42
|1420
|147
|323
|494
|65
|5
|32
|139
|Texas
|.222
|.353
|.287
|40
|1326
|161
|295
|468
|44
|3
|41
|148
|Detroit
|.219
|.314
|.282
|40
|1288
|110
|282
|405
|50
|5
|21
|107
|Oakland
|.205
|.313
|.272
|43
|1378
|140
|282
|432
|61
|7
|25
|130
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|10
|6
|11
|149
|7
|395
|24
|13
|29
|579
|1
|24
|37
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|13
|11
|116
|0
|274
|21
|7
|31
|534
|0
|22
|29
|0
|Boston
|5
|22
|14
|106
|5
|324
|10
|5
|25
|588
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|17
|150
|1
|338
|10
|7
|36
|572
|0
|19
|28
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|14
|15
|153
|6
|336
|22
|7
|29
|599
|0
|17
|29
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|9
|11
|118
|6
|353
|34
|11
|24
|577
|0
|25
|24
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|20
|90
|2
|304
|21
|2
|29
|580
|0
|28
|32
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|17
|147
|5
|356
|21
|9
|28
|598
|0
|20
|32
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|20
|110
|4
|332
|16
|9
|28
|564
|0
|17
|26
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|10
|111
|2
|300
|25
|7
|30
|589
|0
|17
|39
|0
|Houston
|4
|10
|12
|150
|4
|328
|21
|6
|24
|589
|0
|17
|34
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|10
|26
|124
|5
|382
|23
|6
|28
|678
|0
|32
|52
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|10
|114
|2
|337
|27
|9
|18
|521
|1
|25
|32
|1
|Detroit
|3
|8
|13
|103
|2
|338
|8
|5
|33
|530
|0
|21
|33
|0
|Oakland
|7
|12
|17
|115
|3
|372
|25
|6
|32
|498
|0
|30
|40
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.