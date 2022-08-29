THROUGH AUGUST 28

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.427.3241264308585112418392408153572
Chicago White Sox.259.383.3151284435533114816992178106504
Boston.257.410.31712844185761137181228711122551
Cleveland.250.383.31212642975381076164522522100513
Minnesota.249.410.31912642525561058174521015149535
Houston.245.423.31812942945841054181822911171568
Kansas City.244.377.30712943215041053162719131107484
Texas.244.401.30712743225791056173517717156550
N.Y. Yankees.241.426.3251284291640103318291808200610
Tampa Bay.240.382.30912742585411022162622615116514
Baltimore.237.391.30512742725381013167022717132509
Seattle.230.383.3131284248526977162618415145503
Detroit.229.337.285128422842597014261901976407
L.A. Angels.228.380.2951284274489973162516327145468
Oakland.215.342.279129422043390614442018107406
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82741376998049251031811067990
Chicago White Sox14275831789874171051940079990
Boston9424735520108242179719291681110
Cleveland144255347168788320831866072970
Minnesota103443410810292714971831059922
Houston634484261395364178917890601030
Kansas City1638403735102884248618740711160
Texas7333637211111199296517371761001
N.Y. Yankees1132594892510847827941874056800
Tampa Bay626413991011157331731796063860
Baltimore1038713638110378267418000751160
Seattle935684581510936821891790047940
Detroit633433024112538208816900741120
L.A. Angels21194437323124066247217332661080
Oakland1727483366108067218816250761040

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you