THROUGH APRIL 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.270.434.33114486731312112661472
Toronto.250.413.30815501591252072202058
L.A. Angels.248.423.32715499721242112322068
Tampa Bay.241.386.31015498661201922841263
Seattle.237.404.33915497721182012631771
Texas.235.356.30214481711131711901366
Detroit.233.330.3181445151105149173751
Boston.228.357.28015501561141793011156
N.Y. Yankees.225.352.30615489481101722001444
Kansas City.215.335.2711341839901401431036
Minnesota.215.347.30215475521021651911448
Chicago White Sox.212.344.2631445346961562211242
Oakland.210.341.27516528671111802511459
Baltimore.207.278.2961549338102137211437
Houston.203.344.2781445946931581811545
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland256410116631021907100
Toronto16837312772921106120
L.A. Angels2455511451281121401250
Tampa Bay0525021409272170980
Seattle0277001201018240010150
Texas064452107955180011121
Detroit03553112323111990650
Boston294363120211220707120
N.Y. Yankees347522131831224004100
Kansas City1042808992915902150
Minnesota02753113543141990780
Chicago White Sox12230010691416101770
Oakland026421146809179012130
Baltimore2495511491036269012170
Houston13445311143818205120

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you