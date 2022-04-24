THROUGH APRIL 23
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.270
|.434
|.331
|14
|486
|73
|131
|211
|26
|6
|14
|72
|Toronto
|.250
|.413
|.308
|15
|501
|59
|125
|207
|22
|0
|20
|58
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.423
|.327
|15
|499
|72
|124
|211
|23
|2
|20
|68
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.386
|.310
|15
|498
|66
|120
|192
|28
|4
|12
|63
|Seattle
|.237
|.404
|.339
|15
|497
|72
|118
|201
|26
|3
|17
|71
|Texas
|.235
|.356
|.302
|14
|481
|71
|113
|171
|19
|0
|13
|66
|Detroit
|.233
|.330
|.318
|14
|451
|51
|105
|149
|17
|3
|7
|51
|Boston
|.228
|.357
|.280
|15
|501
|56
|114
|179
|30
|1
|11
|56
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.352
|.306
|15
|489
|48
|110
|172
|20
|0
|14
|44
|Kansas City
|.215
|.335
|.271
|13
|418
|39
|90
|140
|14
|3
|10
|36
|Minnesota
|.215
|.347
|.302
|15
|475
|52
|102
|165
|19
|1
|14
|48
|Chicago White Sox
|.212
|.344
|.263
|14
|453
|46
|96
|156
|22
|1
|12
|42
|Oakland
|.210
|.341
|.275
|16
|528
|67
|111
|180
|25
|1
|14
|59
|Baltimore
|.207
|.278
|.296
|15
|493
|38
|102
|137
|21
|1
|4
|37
|Houston
|.203
|.344
|.278
|14
|459
|46
|93
|158
|18
|1
|15
|45
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|6
|41
|0
|116
|6
|3
|10
|219
|0
|7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|1
|6
|8
|37
|3
|127
|7
|2
|9
|211
|0
|6
|12
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|4
|5
|55
|1
|145
|12
|8
|11
|214
|0
|12
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|5
|2
|50
|2
|140
|9
|2
|7
|217
|0
|9
|8
|0
|Seattle
|0
|2
|7
|70
|0
|120
|10
|1
|8
|240
|0
|10
|15
|0
|Texas
|0
|6
|4
|45
|2
|107
|9
|5
|5
|180
|0
|11
|12
|1
|Detroit
|0
|3
|5
|53
|1
|123
|2
|3
|11
|199
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Boston
|2
|9
|4
|36
|3
|120
|2
|1
|12
|207
|0
|7
|12
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|4
|7
|52
|2
|131
|8
|3
|12
|240
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|4
|28
|0
|89
|9
|2
|9
|159
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|7
|53
|1
|135
|4
|3
|14
|199
|0
|7
|8
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|2
|30
|0
|106
|9
|1
|4
|161
|0
|17
|7
|0
|Oakland
|0
|2
|6
|42
|1
|146
|8
|0
|9
|179
|0
|12
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|2
|4
|9
|55
|1
|149
|10
|3
|6
|269
|0
|12
|17
|0
|Houston
|1
|3
|4
|45
|3
|111
|4
|3
|8
|182
|0
|5
|12
|0
