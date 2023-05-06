THROUGH MAY 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.277
|.528
|.349
|33
|1120
|215
|310
|591
|66
|4
|69
|206
|Boston
|.273
|.457
|.343
|34
|1177
|200
|321
|538
|75
|2
|46
|191
|Baltimore
|.261
|.435
|.342
|32
|1077
|180
|281
|469
|59
|3
|41
|173
|Texas
|.260
|.447
|.339
|31
|1052
|195
|274
|470
|61
|3
|43
|189
|L.A. Angels
|.259
|.421
|.334
|33
|1126
|175
|292
|474
|46
|2
|44
|172
|Toronto
|.254
|.408
|.329
|33
|1133
|155
|288
|462
|59
|2
|37
|146
|Houston
|.240
|.370
|.312
|32
|1077
|143
|258
|398
|48
|1
|30
|137
|Chicago White Sox
|.234
|.375
|.298
|33
|1137
|135
|266
|426
|59
|1
|33
|132
|Kansas City
|.233
|.382
|.293
|33
|1110
|127
|259
|424
|58
|10
|29
|119
|Oakland
|.232
|.378
|.311
|33
|1105
|131
|256
|418
|46
|4
|36
|125
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.381
|.297
|33
|1066
|130
|243
|406
|37
|3
|40
|123
|Detroit
|.226
|.355
|.293
|31
|1053
|109
|238
|374
|51
|2
|27
|107
|Minnesota
|.225
|.396
|.303
|33
|1100
|149
|247
|436
|48
|6
|43
|142
|Cleveland
|.224
|.333
|.303
|32
|1078
|116
|242
|359
|56
|5
|17
|106
|Seattle
|.218
|.373
|.298
|32
|1071
|138
|234
|399
|56
|2
|35
|136
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|10
|21
|109
|1
|279
|29
|11
|15
|459
|0
|13
|26
|0
|Boston
|3
|9
|18
|113
|2
|259
|21
|1
|26
|512
|0
|24
|28
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|13
|9
|130
|2
|260
|35
|6
|29
|472
|0
|13
|34
|0
|Texas
|3
|12
|18
|113
|0
|275
|16
|7
|16
|450
|1
|17
|26
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|12
|22
|110
|2
|272
|14
|6
|30
|502
|0
|21
|23
|0
|Toronto
|1
|6
|13
|116
|3
|266
|26
|7
|20
|520
|0
|18
|25
|0
|Houston
|3
|7
|16
|101
|4
|260
|21
|5
|23
|473
|0
|10
|25
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|4
|4
|15
|91
|8
|290
|21
|2
|20
|485
|0
|18
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|10
|12
|85
|4
|290
|21
|4
|22
|474
|0
|12
|26
|0
|Oakland
|9
|7
|21
|109
|4
|307
|36
|6
|26
|476
|0
|22
|24
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|7
|10
|98
|2
|269
|28
|9
|22
|407
|1
|15
|24
|0
|Detroit
|2
|6
|10
|92
|4
|299
|18
|7
|20
|468
|0
|13
|24
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|17
|110
|1
|321
|7
|5
|20
|443
|0
|17
|23
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|11
|116
|11
|246
|37
|7
|21
|500
|0
|14
|23
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|16
|109
|1
|314
|20
|10
|21
|444
|0
|11
|22
|0
