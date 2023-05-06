THROUGH MAY 5

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.277.528.34933112021531059166469206
Boston.273.457.34334117720032153875246191
Baltimore.261.435.34232107718028146959341173
Texas.260.447.33931105219527447061343189
L.A. Angels.259.421.33433112617529247446244172
Toronto.254.408.32933113315528846259237146
Houston.240.370.31232107714325839848130137
Chicago White Sox.234.375.29833113713526642659133132
Kansas City.233.382.293331110127259424581029119
Oakland.232.378.31133110513125641846436125
N.Y. Yankees.228.381.29733106613024340637340123
Detroit.226.355.29331105310923837451227107
Minnesota.225.396.30333110014924743648643142
Cleveland.224.333.30332107811624235956517106
Seattle.218.373.29832107113823439956235136
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay010211091279291115459013260
Boston3918113225921126512024280
Baltimore7139130226035629472013340
Texas31218113027516716450117260
L.A. Angels01222110227214630502021230
Toronto1613116326626720520018250
Houston3716101426021523473010250
Chicago White Sox441591829021220485018210
Kansas City2101285429021422474012260
Oakland9721109430736626476022240
N.Y. Yankees271098226928922407115240
Detroit261092429918720468013240
Minnesota371711013217520443017230
Cleveland311111161124637721500014230
Seattle17161091314201021444011220

