THROUGH AUGUST 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.264
|.436
|.328
|108
|3696
|520
|977
|1611
|207
|5
|139
|507
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.386
|.311
|108
|3753
|466
|966
|1447
|186
|8
|93
|443
|Boston
|.253
|.408
|.314
|110
|3783
|493
|957
|1542
|246
|9
|107
|471
|Minnesota
|.251
|.417
|.321
|108
|3653
|488
|917
|1524
|186
|11
|133
|472
|Cleveland
|.251
|.385
|.314
|108
|3677
|468
|923
|1416
|197
|19
|86
|445
|Kansas City
|.246
|.382
|.309
|109
|3671
|428
|904
|1403
|167
|28
|92
|409
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.445
|.331
|109
|3656
|579
|899
|1627
|158
|6
|186
|553
|Houston
|.241
|.422
|.316
|110
|3659
|486
|881
|1544
|192
|9
|151
|471
|Texas
|.239
|.395
|.301
|108
|3672
|481
|877
|1452
|152
|12
|133
|454
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.378
|.309
|108
|3621
|443
|867
|1368
|189
|12
|96
|420
|Baltimore
|.236
|.389
|.304
|108
|3642
|454
|858
|1415
|199
|14
|110
|428
|Seattle
|.233
|.385
|.316
|110
|3654
|445
|850
|1406
|166
|12
|122
|427
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.382
|.299
|109
|3615
|424
|828
|1380
|146
|20
|122
|405
|Detroit
|.226
|.333
|.283
|110
|3616
|354
|819
|1205
|157
|17
|65
|339
|Oakland
|.216
|.348
|.277
|109
|3572
|374
|772
|1243
|172
|7
|95
|350
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|24
|39
|321
|9
|843
|46
|21
|87
|1558
|0
|49
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|22
|47
|255
|7
|840
|39
|5
|81
|1599
|0
|68
|83
|0
|Boston
|9
|34
|40
|311
|15
|920
|39
|14
|72
|1647
|1
|63
|96
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|29
|38
|353
|5
|877
|20
|13
|83
|1565
|0
|53
|75
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|36
|45
|307
|13
|759
|68
|15
|73
|1593
|0
|64
|87
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|30
|29
|319
|5
|858
|68
|23
|72
|1603
|0
|60
|99
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|29
|49
|433
|21
|914
|70
|20
|80
|1620
|0
|47
|66
|0
|Houston
|6
|25
|41
|374
|13
|819
|53
|16
|72
|1545
|0
|54
|79
|0
|Texas
|6
|27
|27
|312
|9
|948
|82
|27
|51
|1446
|1
|67
|89
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|21
|35
|340
|9
|960
|63
|28
|64
|1532
|0
|56
|74
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|30
|65
|308
|8
|945
|69
|20
|64
|1566
|0
|62
|93
|0
|Seattle
|5
|26
|60
|395
|11
|935
|56
|19
|75
|1562
|0
|38
|79
|0
|L.A. Angels
|19
|16
|39
|326
|20
|1049
|59
|22
|62
|1460
|1
|58
|90
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|38
|258
|3
|940
|28
|18
|76
|1447
|0
|63
|91
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|38
|270
|5
|918
|61
|16
|71
|1338
|0
|65
|86
|0
