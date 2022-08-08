THROUGH AUGUST 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.264.436.328108369652097716112075139507
Chicago White Sox.257.386.31110837534669661447186893443
Boston.253.408.314110378349395715422469107471
Minnesota.251.417.3211083653488917152418611133472
Cleveland.251.385.314108367746892314161971986445
Kansas City.246.382.309109367142890414031672892409
N.Y. Yankees.246.445.331109365657989916271586186553
Houston.241.422.316110365948688115441929151471
Texas.239.395.3011083672481877145215212133454
Tampa Bay.239.378.309108362144386713681891296420
Baltimore.236.389.3041083642454858141519914110428
Seattle.233.385.3161103654445850140616612122427
L.A. Angels.229.382.2991093615424828138014620122405
Detroit.226.333.283110361635481912051571765339
Oakland.216.348.27710935723747721243172795350
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8243932198434621871558049840
Chicago White Sox1422472557840395811599068830
Boston93440311159203914721647163960
Minnesota8293835358772013831565053751
Cleveland133645307137596815731593064870
Kansas City10302931958586823721603060990
N.Y. Yankees72949433219147020801620047660
Houston62541374138195316721545054790
Texas6272731299488227511446167891
Tampa Bay5213534099606328641532056740
Baltimore10306530889456920641566062930
Seattle52660395119355619751562038790
L.A. Angels1916393262010495922621460158900
Detroit5283825839402818761447063910
Oakland11233827059186116711338065860

