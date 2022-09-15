THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.262.392.3171434962617129819432428129586
Toronto.262.427.3271434900670128220942789172655
Boston.259.410.32014349426531278202832011136624
Cleveland.252.381.31314148115881211183324522111561
Minnesota.249.408.31914147646151187194223716162590
Houston.246.420.32014347726471173200424811187627
Texas.243.401.30614348686431181195420419177612
Tampa Bay.242.381.31014247665951153181725915125566
Kansas City.241.375.30514347785561153179421334120534
N.Y. Yankees.239.423.3221434798709114720301958224672
Baltimore.236.390.30414247645931123185724919149561
Detroit.229.341.2851434730471108516132082590450
Seattle.229.389.31214247185951082183520317172570
L.A. Angels.228.385.29414347845451092184418429170523
Oakland.217.348.28114346985011021163422410123472
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1632643579110946911521481911060
Toronto82849439131090593011720830701090
Boston114453413221224511711021941741160
Cleveland1645673852496593249820940831090
Minnesota10384745781162301610820650651042
Houston83755483171057751910220251651100
Texas83442415111264119347019481901151
Tampa Bay727504321212208333832025073940
Kansas City1642454147114992299320340741270
N.Y. Yankees12356254432121191291042083069920
Baltimore1140784079122386288020030831320
Detroit636503336125438219918910831220
Seattle9377451115120973239619760581020
L.A. Angels21224740724137573268219292721230
Oakland2030563746121967219918130811160

