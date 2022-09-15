THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.262
|.392
|.317
|143
|4962
|617
|1298
|1943
|242
|8
|129
|586
|Toronto
|.262
|.427
|.327
|143
|4900
|670
|1282
|2094
|278
|9
|172
|655
|Boston
|.259
|.410
|.320
|143
|4942
|653
|1278
|2028
|320
|11
|136
|624
|Cleveland
|.252
|.381
|.313
|141
|4811
|588
|1211
|1833
|245
|22
|111
|561
|Minnesota
|.249
|.408
|.319
|141
|4764
|615
|1187
|1942
|237
|16
|162
|590
|Houston
|.246
|.420
|.320
|143
|4772
|647
|1173
|2004
|248
|11
|187
|627
|Texas
|.243
|.401
|.306
|143
|4868
|643
|1181
|1954
|204
|19
|177
|612
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.381
|.310
|142
|4766
|595
|1153
|1817
|259
|15
|125
|566
|Kansas City
|.241
|.375
|.305
|143
|4778
|556
|1153
|1794
|213
|34
|120
|534
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.423
|.322
|143
|4798
|709
|1147
|2030
|195
|8
|224
|672
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.304
|142
|4764
|593
|1123
|1857
|249
|19
|149
|561
|Detroit
|.229
|.341
|.285
|143
|4730
|471
|1085
|1613
|208
|25
|90
|450
|Seattle
|.229
|.389
|.312
|142
|4718
|595
|1082
|1835
|203
|17
|172
|570
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.385
|.294
|143
|4784
|545
|1092
|1844
|184
|29
|170
|523
|Oakland
|.217
|.348
|.281
|143
|4698
|501
|1021
|1634
|224
|10
|123
|472
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|32
|64
|357
|9
|1109
|46
|9
|115
|2148
|1
|91
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|28
|49
|439
|13
|1090
|59
|30
|117
|2083
|0
|70
|109
|0
|Boston
|11
|44
|53
|413
|22
|1224
|51
|17
|110
|2194
|1
|74
|116
|0
|Cleveland
|16
|45
|67
|385
|24
|965
|93
|24
|98
|2094
|0
|83
|109
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|38
|47
|457
|8
|1162
|30
|16
|108
|2065
|0
|65
|104
|2
|Houston
|8
|37
|55
|483
|17
|1057
|75
|19
|102
|2025
|1
|65
|110
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|42
|415
|11
|1264
|119
|34
|70
|1948
|1
|90
|115
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|27
|50
|432
|12
|1220
|83
|33
|83
|2025
|0
|73
|94
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|42
|45
|414
|7
|1149
|92
|29
|93
|2034
|0
|74
|127
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|35
|62
|544
|32
|1211
|91
|29
|104
|2083
|0
|69
|92
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|78
|407
|9
|1223
|86
|28
|80
|2003
|0
|83
|132
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|333
|6
|1254
|38
|21
|99
|1891
|0
|83
|122
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|74
|511
|15
|1209
|73
|23
|96
|1976
|0
|58
|102
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|407
|24
|1375
|73
|26
|82
|1929
|2
|72
|123
|0
|Oakland
|20
|30
|56
|374
|6
|1219
|67
|21
|99
|1813
|0
|81
|116
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.