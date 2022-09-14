THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.262.392.3181424929617129019332408129586
Toronto.261.427.3261424868665127120772759171650
Boston.259.411.32014249086501271201831711136621
Cleveland.251.379.31314047785831198181224322109557
Minnesota.249.408.31814047346111179193223516162587
Houston.246.421.32014247426451168199524711186625
Kansas City.242.377.30614247465561148178821234120534
Texas.242.400.30514248326361171193220318174605
Tampa Bay.242.381.31014147325941146180525715124565
N.Y. Yankees.239.424.3231424760704113820191938224670
Baltimore.235.389.30414147275871112183924718148556
Detroit.230.342.2861424698470108016052082589449
Seattle.229.388.31214146885891074181720217169564
L.A. Angels.228.385.29414247495421082182818129169520
Oakland.217.346.28114246604931011161222110120465
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1632643549109845911321291891060
Toronto82849437121088592911520700701090
Boston114453411221213511710921741711160
Cleveland1545663852496193239620820831070
Minnesota10374645381157301610720510651042
Houston73654479171050751910220141651100
Kansas City1642454137113992299320220741260
Texas83440412111257118336919291891151
Tampa Bay727504301212128333832011072920
N.Y. Yankees12356254132119987291042064068910
Baltimore1140774059121786288019860831320
Detroit636503336124138219918840831220
Seattle9377250915120371239619690581020
L.A. Angels21224740724136873268019172721210
Oakland2030563696120667219917990801150

