THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.262
|.392
|.318
|142
|4929
|617
|1290
|1933
|240
|8
|129
|586
|Toronto
|.261
|.427
|.326
|142
|4868
|665
|1271
|2077
|275
|9
|171
|650
|Boston
|.259
|.411
|.320
|142
|4908
|650
|1271
|2018
|317
|11
|136
|621
|Cleveland
|.251
|.379
|.313
|140
|4778
|583
|1198
|1812
|243
|22
|109
|557
|Minnesota
|.249
|.408
|.318
|140
|4734
|611
|1179
|1932
|235
|16
|162
|587
|Houston
|.246
|.421
|.320
|142
|4742
|645
|1168
|1995
|247
|11
|186
|625
|Kansas City
|.242
|.377
|.306
|142
|4746
|556
|1148
|1788
|212
|34
|120
|534
|Texas
|.242
|.400
|.305
|142
|4832
|636
|1171
|1932
|203
|18
|174
|605
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.381
|.310
|141
|4732
|594
|1146
|1805
|257
|15
|124
|565
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.424
|.323
|142
|4760
|704
|1138
|2019
|193
|8
|224
|670
|Baltimore
|.235
|.389
|.304
|141
|4727
|587
|1112
|1839
|247
|18
|148
|556
|Detroit
|.230
|.342
|.286
|142
|4698
|470
|1080
|1605
|208
|25
|89
|449
|Seattle
|.229
|.388
|.312
|141
|4688
|589
|1074
|1817
|202
|17
|169
|564
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.385
|.294
|142
|4749
|542
|1082
|1828
|181
|29
|169
|520
|Oakland
|.217
|.346
|.281
|142
|4660
|493
|1011
|1612
|221
|10
|120
|465
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|32
|64
|354
|9
|1098
|45
|9
|113
|2129
|1
|89
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|28
|49
|437
|12
|1088
|59
|29
|115
|2070
|0
|70
|109
|0
|Boston
|11
|44
|53
|411
|22
|1213
|51
|17
|109
|2174
|1
|71
|116
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|45
|66
|385
|24
|961
|93
|23
|96
|2082
|0
|83
|107
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|37
|46
|453
|8
|1157
|30
|16
|107
|2051
|0
|65
|104
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|54
|479
|17
|1050
|75
|19
|102
|2014
|1
|65
|110
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|42
|45
|413
|7
|1139
|92
|29
|93
|2022
|0
|74
|126
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|40
|412
|11
|1257
|118
|33
|69
|1929
|1
|89
|115
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|27
|50
|430
|12
|1212
|83
|33
|83
|2011
|0
|72
|92
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|35
|62
|541
|32
|1199
|87
|29
|104
|2064
|0
|68
|91
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|77
|405
|9
|1217
|86
|28
|80
|1986
|0
|83
|132
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|333
|6
|1241
|38
|21
|99
|1884
|0
|83
|122
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|72
|509
|15
|1203
|71
|23
|96
|1969
|0
|58
|102
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|407
|24
|1368
|73
|26
|80
|1917
|2
|72
|121
|0
|Oakland
|20
|30
|56
|369
|6
|1206
|67
|21
|99
|1799
|0
|80
|115
|0
