THROUGH JULY 31

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.438.329102348549592415261965132482
Chicago White Sox.257.386.31110135144409021356178688418
Boston.255.410.316103355046890514562339100446
Cleveland.252.388.315101344344486913361891980422
Minnesota.251.419.3211013410458855142817210127442
Kansas City.246.378.310102344339484813011572582376
N.Y. Yankees.245.444.331103345455184615351466177525
Houston.240.425.318103342246182214541769146446
Tampa Bay.240.381.307102342442082213051801293398
Texas.239.399.3011013441460824137214612126434
Baltimore.234.385.3011023437425803132318014104400
Seattle.233.384.3161033427416800131515812111398
L.A. Angels.229.379.3001023384398775128113519111380
Detroit.228.337.286103338633177311401441763316
Oakland.215.346.27510433983557301177163790331
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233930387904219831483046810
Chicago White Sox1319462397781394741490065790
Boston83439295158613912651566161920
Cleveland123542288127076215701497060790
Minnesota7263632948331613771440052701
Kansas City10262830057986221691524057890
N.Y. Yankees72848408208666817751525045620
Houston62240359137685215661451051740
Tampa Bay5203330999036126591442050690
Texas5262529198898026461347162841
Baltimore8286228478986218631456061900
Seattle42557369118865319681480035740
L.A. Angels161435314209855919611377157840
Detroit5263424938702715721366060820
Oakland11233625358775816671258063850

