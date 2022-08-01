THROUGH JULY 31
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.438
|.329
|102
|3485
|495
|924
|1526
|196
|5
|132
|482
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.386
|.311
|101
|3514
|440
|902
|1356
|178
|6
|88
|418
|Boston
|.255
|.410
|.316
|103
|3550
|468
|905
|1456
|233
|9
|100
|446
|Cleveland
|.252
|.388
|.315
|101
|3443
|444
|869
|1336
|189
|19
|80
|422
|Minnesota
|.251
|.419
|.321
|101
|3410
|458
|855
|1428
|172
|10
|127
|442
|Kansas City
|.246
|.378
|.310
|102
|3443
|394
|848
|1301
|157
|25
|82
|376
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.444
|.331
|103
|3454
|551
|846
|1535
|146
|6
|177
|525
|Houston
|.240
|.425
|.318
|103
|3422
|461
|822
|1454
|176
|9
|146
|446
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.381
|.307
|102
|3424
|420
|822
|1305
|180
|12
|93
|398
|Texas
|.239
|.399
|.301
|101
|3441
|460
|824
|1372
|146
|12
|126
|434
|Baltimore
|.234
|.385
|.301
|102
|3437
|425
|803
|1323
|180
|14
|104
|400
|Seattle
|.233
|.384
|.316
|103
|3427
|416
|800
|1315
|158
|12
|111
|398
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.379
|.300
|102
|3384
|398
|775
|1281
|135
|19
|111
|380
|Detroit
|.228
|.337
|.286
|103
|3386
|331
|773
|1140
|144
|17
|63
|316
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.275
|104
|3398
|355
|730
|1177
|163
|7
|90
|331
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|303
|8
|790
|42
|19
|83
|1483
|0
|46
|81
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|19
|46
|239
|7
|781
|39
|4
|74
|1490
|0
|65
|79
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|39
|295
|15
|861
|39
|12
|65
|1566
|1
|61
|92
|0
|Cleveland
|12
|35
|42
|288
|12
|707
|62
|15
|70
|1497
|0
|60
|79
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|26
|36
|329
|4
|833
|16
|13
|77
|1440
|0
|52
|70
|1
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|28
|300
|5
|798
|62
|21
|69
|1524
|0
|57
|89
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|408
|20
|866
|68
|17
|75
|1525
|0
|45
|62
|0
|Houston
|6
|22
|40
|359
|13
|768
|52
|15
|66
|1451
|0
|51
|74
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|20
|33
|309
|9
|903
|61
|26
|59
|1442
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Texas
|5
|26
|25
|291
|9
|889
|80
|26
|46
|1347
|1
|62
|84
|1
|Baltimore
|8
|28
|62
|284
|7
|898
|62
|18
|63
|1456
|0
|61
|90
|0
|Seattle
|4
|25
|57
|369
|11
|886
|53
|19
|68
|1480
|0
|35
|74
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|14
|35
|314
|20
|985
|59
|19
|61
|1377
|1
|57
|84
|0
|Detroit
|5
|26
|34
|249
|3
|870
|27
|15
|72
|1366
|0
|60
|82
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|36
|253
|5
|877
|58
|16
|67
|1258
|0
|63
|85
|0
