THROUGH MAY 3

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.280.524.35131106520729855860464198
Boston.270.458.34232110218429750572244175
Texas.263.454.34030101319126646059343186
Baltimore.259.427.33730100115825942754336153
L.A. Angels.254.422.33131105015926744343243157
Toronto.254.407.33031106514627143353235137
Houston.240.367.31331104513725138346128132
Chicago White Sox.237.377.29931106312725240157130124
Minnesota.232.407.30931102814023941847640134
N.Y. Yankees.228.381.29732103212623539335339119
Cleveland.228.338.30731104911623935555517106
Detroit.226.350.2922998910222434646224100
Kansas City.225.363.28231103610923337652825101
Oakland.224.365.30531103011623137640333112
Seattle.218.376.29730100512921937853234127
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0919103126629914438011240
Boston3816110224415126483022270
Texas31117107026415716416116250
Baltimore6137118224230628436013300
L.A. Angels01021105126114626471019230
Toronto1513109324722718492017250
Houston271698425021423466010240
Chicago White Sox341581326619218447015180
Minnesota371710012986519412016210
N.Y. Yankees271094226427921393115230
Cleveland311111141123737721493014230
Detroit26787428216719438013230
Kansas City27127332772032043109240
Oakland9621101329833624443022220
Seattle17161001298201019423011210

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you