THROUGH MAY 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.280
|.524
|.351
|31
|1065
|207
|298
|558
|60
|4
|64
|198
|Boston
|.270
|.458
|.342
|32
|1102
|184
|297
|505
|72
|2
|44
|175
|Texas
|.263
|.454
|.340
|30
|1013
|191
|266
|460
|59
|3
|43
|186
|Baltimore
|.259
|.427
|.337
|30
|1001
|158
|259
|427
|54
|3
|36
|153
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.422
|.331
|31
|1050
|159
|267
|443
|43
|2
|43
|157
|Toronto
|.254
|.407
|.330
|31
|1065
|146
|271
|433
|53
|2
|35
|137
|Houston
|.240
|.367
|.313
|31
|1045
|137
|251
|383
|46
|1
|28
|132
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.377
|.299
|31
|1063
|127
|252
|401
|57
|1
|30
|124
|Minnesota
|.232
|.407
|.309
|31
|1028
|140
|239
|418
|47
|6
|40
|134
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.381
|.297
|32
|1032
|126
|235
|393
|35
|3
|39
|119
|Cleveland
|.228
|.338
|.307
|31
|1049
|116
|239
|355
|55
|5
|17
|106
|Detroit
|.226
|.350
|.292
|29
|989
|102
|224
|346
|46
|2
|24
|100
|Kansas City
|.225
|.363
|.282
|31
|1036
|109
|233
|376
|52
|8
|25
|101
|Oakland
|.224
|.365
|.305
|31
|1030
|116
|231
|376
|40
|3
|33
|112
|Seattle
|.218
|.376
|.297
|30
|1005
|129
|219
|378
|53
|2
|34
|127
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|19
|103
|1
|266
|29
|9
|14
|438
|0
|11
|24
|0
|Boston
|3
|8
|16
|110
|2
|244
|15
|1
|26
|483
|0
|22
|27
|0
|Texas
|3
|11
|17
|107
|0
|264
|15
|7
|16
|416
|1
|16
|25
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|7
|118
|2
|242
|30
|6
|28
|436
|0
|13
|30
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|10
|21
|105
|1
|261
|14
|6
|26
|471
|0
|19
|23
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|13
|109
|3
|247
|22
|7
|18
|492
|0
|17
|25
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|16
|98
|4
|250
|21
|4
|23
|466
|0
|10
|24
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|3
|4
|15
|81
|3
|266
|19
|2
|18
|447
|0
|15
|18
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|17
|100
|1
|298
|6
|5
|19
|412
|0
|16
|21
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|7
|10
|94
|2
|264
|27
|9
|21
|393
|1
|15
|23
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|11
|114
|11
|237
|37
|7
|21
|493
|0
|14
|23
|0
|Detroit
|2
|6
|7
|87
|4
|282
|16
|7
|19
|438
|0
|13
|23
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|7
|12
|73
|3
|277
|20
|3
|20
|431
|0
|9
|24
|0
|Oakland
|9
|6
|21
|101
|3
|298
|33
|6
|24
|443
|0
|22
|22
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|16
|100
|1
|298
|20
|10
|19
|423
|0
|11
|21
|0
